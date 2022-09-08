 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Being arrested for buying meth and fentanyl outside of a fast food restaurant isn't the best career move, Ms. Head of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners   (nypost.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Drugs are bad, m'kay, but meth and fentanyl seriously ruin your judgement system because they're brain-pleasure you can't get otherwise.  Rehab not punishment needed.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of the commercially packaged items in that pic are weed/THC gummies.

Speaking of pics, this woman looks like the type of woman who might violently attack a rival woman, and wear diapers on a 900-mile drive in order to avoid bathroom breaks.

Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing that gun has an extended mag because it looks like it has all the accuracy of a MAC 10.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taking the LSU loss hard.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, but it is on-message for Louisiana.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I buy all my drugs at a Denny's or better.  The guy keeps a table in the back.  Has his back against the wall.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: All of the commercially packaged items in that pic are weed/THC gummies.

Speaking of pics, this woman looks like the type of woman who might violently attack a rival woman, and wear diapers on a 900-mile drive in order to avoid bathroom breaks.

But where is her spacesuit?
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Good thing that gun has an extended mag because it looks like it has all the accuracy of a MAC 10.


It's an SBR that I doubt he has paperwork for. Put it on the pile. It's accurate, I can assure you.

What gets me...like I think my mom has some gummies like that. Just pathetic. I mean it's not impressive guys. The illegal SBR and meth baggies are plenty good. Just farking pathetic and sad.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...inside the restaurant?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office's half-hearted commitment to the concept of 'innocent until proven guilty.  "k, how about we compromise.  We'll plaster photos of you getting perp-walked by our deputies doing the 'tough-guy walk' all over our facebook page where hundreds of readers will make sh*tty comments about you and their desire for medieval style justice, buuuuuuuuuuut we'll put a disclaimer."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners.

Are those the people who accredit rent a cops?

one gun but two weapons possession charges?  Blasty McBlasty must feel special.  Off to create a kiddie book "Blasty has Two Daddies".
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They were ... uh ... samples, to ... uh ... show the security people what to look for.  Yeah.  Yeah, that's the ticket!
 
lizyrd
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: All of the commercially packaged items in that pic are weed/THC gummies.

Speaking of pics, this woman looks like the type of woman who might violently attack a rival woman, and wear diapers on a 900-mile drive in order to avoid bathroom breaks.

BitwiseShift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Diplomatic Immunity suckers.
 
Bslim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Seriously?
Nobody noticed?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bslim: Seriously?
Nobody noticed?


i'd probably do it at last call.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Man, everybody's got a side-hustle.
 
