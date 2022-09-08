 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Prince Charles seen headed to Balmoral as doctors are concerned for Queen Elizabeth's health   (cnbc.com) divider line
173
    More: News, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, health of Britain, world's longest-serving monarch, further evaluation, medical supervision, senior ministers, Queen's doctors, Queen Elizabeth II  
•       •       •

1317 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2022 at 8:11 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



173 Comments     (+0 »)
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, Louis XIV asks the 1972 Miami Dolphins for a case of champagne.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charles reportedly has packed a large pillow, a bottle of sleeping pills, and a suitcase of £100 notes to pay off the Queen's security detail to look the other way.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
British PM sought for questioning.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a good sign. She will have the best medical care there is, but she's ninety six.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
London Bridge is falling down
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liz Truss strikes early, hard.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's attending another baseball game?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's gathering her hatchlings for the final molt.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I just said the other day that she looked healthy enough to make it the next 630 some-odd days.

I said pretty much the same thing right before Betty White died.

/Somebody check in on Dick van Dyke.
 
D_PaulAngel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess they finally had to tell her who the new PM and Cabinet was.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, wait!  I'm still watching Season 3 of The Crown!  No spoilers!
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: That's not a good sign. She will have the best medical care there is, but she's ninety six.


Unfortunately doctors have gotten very good at knowing when it's time. When my mother passed we knew down to a couple days.

/obligatory fark cancer
 
Firthoffourth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird that CNN is covering this, Canada news networks..... not so much.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Charles reportedly has packed a large pillow, a bottle of sleeping pills, and a suitcase of £100 notes to pay off the Queen's security detail to look the other way.


Did he remember the viagra?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
family en route - not a good sign
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boris spiked her tea on his way out?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
purewows3.imgix.netView Full Size
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Man, I just said the other day that she looked healthy enough to make it the next 630 some-odd days.

I said pretty much the same thing right before Betty White died.

/Somebody check in on Dick van Dyke.


Stop talking!
 
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gathering the family by the bedside = "you ain't gonna make it." RIP, Wrench Wench.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Queen

ucarecdn.comView Full Size
 
Firthoffourth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: [purewows3.imgix.net image 728x404]


Zing.
/too soon?
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: family en route - not a good sign


Yeah, that really isn't. I'm betting this time tomorrow they will announce London Bridge is Down
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Firthoffourth: Weird that CNN is covering this, Canada news networks..... not so much.


Might be some sort of protocol regarding rumors about the monarchy?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew she wouldn't last long after Prince Phillip died. It really was his flatulence that was keeping her alive.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Man, I just said the other day that she looked healthy enough to make it the next 630 some-odd days.

I said pretty much the same thing right before Betty White died.

/Somebody check in on Dick van Dyke.

Stop talking!


Sorry, I won't mention Mel Brooks or Angela Lansbury either.
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

D_PaulAngel: Guess they finally had to tell her who the new PM and Cabinet was.


they did go with the 'here's latest court jester'
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So which will take up more network TV time?  The Queen's funeral or Charles's coronation?
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: Warthog: Charles reportedly has packed a large pillow, a bottle of sleeping pills, and a suitcase of £100 notes to pay off the Queen's security detail to look the other way.

Did he remember the viagra?


Not a joke. In the Thatcher era, cops doing security on striking miners would wave wads of their overtime cash at the miners saying "Could you lads keep this up another month? The wife wants us to go on Hols to Spain again" and crap like that, just trying to get them to turn violent.
The British are an incredibly civilized people- until they aren't.
 
Firthoffourth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Firthoffourth: Weird that CNN is covering this, Canada news networks..... not so much.

Might be some sort of protocol regarding rumors about the monarchy?


No mass shootings in the US today = slow CNN news day I guess.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's been Queen of England all my life, and I'm not young.  Will be sad to see her go.

On the other hand, it's my prime goal in life to live to read about the death of Trump.
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's been dead 6 months.  They're just getting their talking points in order.
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God save the Queen. I mean it, man.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this means she's about to regenerate? I wonder who we'll get next? Maybe this time she'll be a ginger?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark seen warming up Keith Richards memes.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: So which will take up more network TV time?  The Queen's funeral or Charles's coronation?


The coronation won't happen until next year even if she dies today. Charles becomes king instantly. The coronation is just a formality.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So will that make Charles the next queen? Not sure how this fairytale BS works.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gah!  Less than a minute!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Jake Havechek: So which will take up more network TV time?  The Queen's funeral or Charles's coronation?

The coronation won't happen until next year even if she dies today. Charles becomes king instantly. The coronation is just a formality.


So they just hand him the keys?  "There you go Chuck, beer's in the fridge.".
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: So will that make Charles the next queen? Not sure how this fairytale BS works.


I think he has to stick his buttocks in the pool of vanilla pudding first... as is tradition.
 
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's just finished meeting Boris and Liz Truss, I'd be ill too
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Carter Pewterschmidt: Jake Havechek: So which will take up more network TV time?  The Queen's funeral or Charles's coronation?

The coronation won't happen until next year even if she dies today. Charles becomes king instantly. The coronation is just a formality.

So they just hand him the keys?  "There you go Chuck, beer's in the fridge.".


No, they have to change the mailboxes too.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's hoping she's the last monarch England has.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: So will that make Charles the next queen? Not sure how this fairytale BS works.


After they blow a couple hundred million pounds on the funeral and coronation
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: She's been Queen of England all my life, and I'm not young.  Will be sad to see her go.

On the other hand, it's my prime goal in life to live to read about the death of Trump.


She's been Queen nearly my parents' whole lives, and they're in their 70s.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Liz Truss strikes early, hard.


Liz Truss giving a eulogy, that's going to be a shiatshow.

Bet they don't let her speak at St Paul's
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope she pulls through but if not she's been an impressive monarch for longer than I've been alive. Shame about most of the rest of her family though.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buster_v: She's been dead 6 months.  They're just getting their talking points in order.


They've had that stuff prepared for years. When she does go, the announcements etc will all be ready, as will all the media's obits and other fluff.
 
jlee4677
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Queen Haters "I Hate The Bloody Queen"
Youtube ThrkJKxRNXo
 
