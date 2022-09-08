 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Flagler Live)   "Hot rails of meth?" Sounds like Florida to me   (flaglerlive.com) divider line
9
    More: Florida, Felony, Misdemeanor, Daniel Matthew Reyes, Flagler County Sheriff's deputies, death threats, R-Section home's residents, brief stop, hospital staff  
•       •       •

340 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2022 at 10:35 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hot rails of meth? Sounds like a band name.
 
Bslim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Hot rails of meth? Sounds like a band name.


Yes, it's  the name of my all in rehab Megadeth cover band.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I forgot about hot rails.  That's pretty hardcore.  I've seen it done but never attempted it, I am too scared of sucking it in my nose and having a golf ball size blister hanging out my nostril.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
psychosis
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Its where you get a glass tube red hot and snort the drug, vaporizing it.
/I seen it.
//Never tried it.
///yuck
 
invictus2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ A missing song?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Blue Oyster Cult: Hot Rails to Hell
Youtube p-W6k_jpcuk
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

theguyyousaw: Its where you get a glass tube red hot and snort the drug, vaporizing it.
/I seen it.
//Never tried it.
///yuck


I'd rather just smoke it.  You get the high without the risk of molten hot methamphetamine destroying your nasal passages.

/I don't do it anymore.
//Not saying I wouldn't if someone dropped a baggie in front of me
///You can only disassemble and reassemble so many vacuum cleaners before the whole things gets tedious.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.