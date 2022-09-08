 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   "When deputies asked him to step out of his vehicle, he reached towards the center console and pulled out a three-foot steel sword. Deputies immediately backed off as he attached a metal dragon-shaped handle to the base of the blade." Yup, Florida   (wfla.com) divider line
40
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I read the headline and saw that deputies backed off, my first impression was that the driver was a White male. I clicked on the link, and my impression was confirmed.

We know a minority would have likely been well ventilated had they pulled anything that could be perceived as a weapon out at deputies. I'm honestly surprised they tried to use a taser on the guy instead of just sit there and talk.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brosephus: When I read the headline and saw that deputies backed off, my first impression was that the driver was a White male. I clicked on the link, and my impression was confirmed.

We know a minority would have likely been well ventilated had they pulled anything that could be perceived as a weapon out at deputies. I'm honestly surprised they tried to use a taser on the guy instead of just sit there and talk.


Wouldn't want to create too many bad feelings with their new hire
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Brosephus: When I read the headline and saw that deputies backed off, my first impression was that the driver was a White male. I clicked on the link, and my impression was confirmed.

We know a minority would have likely been well ventilated had they pulled anything that could be perceived as a weapon out at deputies. I'm honestly surprised they tried to use a taser on the guy instead of just sit there and talk.


Done in 1.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Arrested"

Betty White

"Deputies immediately backed off as Austerman attached a metal dragon-shaped handle to the base of the blade."

I honest to god assumed subby was joking about this bit.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Thread over. Someone get the lights.
 
Fano
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Looks more like a war hammer kind of fella
kindms
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
they harshed his buzz
 
bittermang
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Meanwhile a black guy reaches for his license, spooking the officer, leading to his car looking like swiss cheese.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That was a valid invitation to duel, the cowards that refused should be hanged by the constabulary.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Obligatory:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wait, cops somewhere...anywhere really, but Florida of all places...actually took the time to enforce a car blocking a bike lane?  By me, it's 50/50 whether it's a bike lane or if it is actually bikes violating the Uber/Lyft/'anyone who feels like idling here' parking lane
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Brosephus: When I read the headline and saw that deputies backed off, my first impression was that the driver was a White male. I clicked on the link, and my impression was confirmed.

We know a minority would have likely been well ventilated had they pulled anything that could be perceived as a weapon out at deputies. I'm honestly surprised they tried to use a taser on the guy instead of just sit there and talk.


Please.  Had nothing to do with him being white. Cop just didn't want to shoot in case he started flinging the blade around really quickly and deflecting the bullets back at them.  It's a common danger with swords, according to all the movies I've seen.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What are his feelings towards Crom?
 
TheFoz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Brosephus: When I read the headline and saw that deputies backed off, my first impression was that the driver was a White male. I clicked on the link, and my impression was confirmed.

We know a minority would have likely been well ventilated had they pulled anything that could be perceived as a weapon out at deputies. I'm honestly surprised they tried to use a taser on the guy instead of just sit there and talk.


Must have been white-- ok I see we are done here.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kindms: they harshed his buzz


In the end, there can be only one.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Florida man with a sword.....and meth, well I'm surprised
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I hope they watched this police training video on how to handle knives. (NSFW language) - also, some guy gets stabbed with a sword.
Police Safety Video From The 80s
Youtube 8JPdB35mm7s

I think this is Canadian based on the accents.  Also, a perp is watching hockey when the cops show up.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ok, I see Betty White has been covered, so I'll be the first: That's a rough 34.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Obligatory:
*shakes tiny fist of rage*

In the end, there can be only one.

Hey, PHRASING!
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Brosephus: When I read the headline and saw that deputies backed off, my first impression was that the driver was a White male. I clicked on the link, and my impression was confirmed.

We know a minority would have likely been well ventilated had they pulled anything that could be perceived as a weapon out at deputies. I'm honestly surprised they tried to use a taser on the guy instead of just sit there and talk.


Like a wallet, a soda, his license.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nina9: Ok, I see Betty White has been covered, so I'll be the first: That's a rough 34.


Rural ohio calls that a young looking 34.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Did he have other attachments for the sword?  In case he wasn't feeling dragony.  Maybe eagle wings or a fancy hood ornament from a 1940's Packard

Customization and accenting your sword is very important when going out.  You just can't shine with just a dragon accent.

My boss has a sword with a bunch of accents.  He can afford it.  If he has the bulldog, don't bother him.  Meetings all day.  But hen he packs the sword with vengeful angel, you can show him the latest numbers even if there's a dip.  Previous SharePoint jerk asked him about a Power BI update on the day when he had his sword with lightning bolts.  Lightning bolts!  Should have been a warning.  SharePoint Jerks' head went right on the one of the pikes next to his desk.
 
Fano
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: What are his feelings towards Crom?


I'm interested in his thoughts on living forever
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's Florida, so presumably he wanted to experience The Methening?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlueFalconPunch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I hope they watched this police training video on how to handle knives. (NSFW language) - also, some guy gets stabbed with a sword.
[YouTube video: Police Safety Video From The 80s]
I think this is Canadian based on the accents.  Also, a perp is watching hockey when the cops show up.


Surviving Edged Weapons, brought to you by Caliber Press. Shot in Milwaukee WI. RedLetterMedia guys covered this one a few years ago, also noted how thick the accents were.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Name's Smalls. Leonard Smalls. My friends call me Lenny...only I ain't got no friends
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BlueFalconPunch: Rapmaster2000: I hope they watched this police training video on how to handle knives. (NSFW language) - also, some guy gets stabbed with a sword.
[YouTube video: Police Safety Video From The 80s]
I think this is Canadian based on the accents.  Also, a perp is watching hockey when the cops show up.

Surviving Edged Weapons, brought to you by Caliber Press. Shot in Milwaukee WI. RedLetterMedia guys covered this one a few years ago, also noted how thick the accents were.


I love the Corvette guy with "Christ, why dohn't you let me gooooh.  I'm only a blaahck from hooohme."
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Brosephus: We know a minority would have likely been well ventilated had they pulled anything that could be perceived as a weapon out at deputies. I'm honestly surprised they tried to use a taser on the guy instead of just sit there and talk.


A minority could have been well-ventilated for saying, "My hands are in clear sight on the steering wheel, officer."
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If he had done that on 1/6, it would be 30 days probation.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Brosephus: When I read the headline and saw that deputies backed off, my first impression was that the driver was a White male. I clicked on the link, and my impression was confirmed.

We know a minority would have likely been well ventilated had they pulled anything that could be perceived as a weapon out at deputies. I'm honestly surprised they tried to use a taser on the guy instead of just sit there and talk.

Please.  Had nothing to do with him being white. Cop just didn't want to shoot in case he started flinging the blade around really quickly and deflecting the bullets back at them.  It's a common danger with swords, according to all the movies I've seen.


That's not true. Most of the movies you've seen involve a dozen Irish midgets wearing Internet-controlled LoveSense.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I think this is Canadian based on the accents. Also, a perp is watching hockey


You said it's Canadian twice.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meanwhile:

"I have a gun in the car, licensed and locked up. I'm going to calmly grab my insur-"

BANG BANG BANG BANG BANG BANG BANG BANG BANG BANG
"SHOTS FIRED SHOTS FIRED I'M GONNA NEED AN AMBULANCE HE WAS REACHING FOR SOMETHING"

Prosecutor - "This is fine." *dog smile*
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He studied the blade
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: What are his feelings towards Crom?


I bet this guy loves Crom, and that would explain the sword. He's fighting the Cocaine Wars.

Crom - The Cocaine Wars 1974-1989
Youtube xPbbIc12Yc4
 
akallen404
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Brosephus: When I read the headline and saw that deputies backed off, my first impression was that the driver was a White male. I clicked on the link, and my impression was confirmed.

We know a minority would have likely been well ventilated had they pulled anything that could be perceived as a weapon out at deputies. I'm honestly surprised they tried to use a taser on the guy instead of just sit there and talk.


Hell, a black man would have been shot for reaching into the center console in the first place.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sad to see Steve Brule has fallen on hard times.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: MythDragon: Brosephus: When I read the headline and saw that deputies backed off, my first impression was that the driver was a White male. I clicked on the link, and my impression was confirmed.

We know a minority would have likely been well ventilated had they pulled anything that could be perceived as a weapon out at deputies. I'm honestly surprised they tried to use a taser on the guy instead of just sit there and talk.

Please.  Had nothing to do with him being white. Cop just didn't want to shoot in case he started flinging the blade around really quickly and deflecting the bullets back at them.  It's a common danger with swords, according to all the movies I've seen.

That's not true. Most of the movies you've seen involve a dozen Irish midgets wearing Internet-controlled LoveSense.


And there is something wrong with that?
 
KCinPA
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Brosephus: When I read the headline and saw that deputies backed off, my first impression was that the driver was a White male. I clicked on the link, and my impression was confirmed.

We know a minority would have likely been well ventilated had they pulled anything that could be perceived as a weapon out at deputies. I'm honestly surprised they tried to use a taser on the guy instead of just sit there and talk.


FFS

"The deputies tried to use their tasers but were unsuccessful in stopping Austerman, who began to stick the sword out of his windows at the deputies. Austerman was eventually incapacitated as he tried to flee through the vehicle's passenger side door"
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What piece of shiat sword has a detachable handle
 
