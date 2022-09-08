 Skip to content
(Metro)   School bans skirts for everyone because that's the real threat to children   (metro.co.uk) divider line
52
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
About dann time.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 676x1000]


Whar nipples?!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
undead-earth.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, f**k off.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 676x1000]

Whar nipples?!


Place your bets: flesh-colored pasties or photoshop?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I now have my doubts concerning the existence of skirts.

Also....it sounds like a easy way for the entire student body to disrupt classes by all show up wearing skirts
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We weren't allowed to wear skirts in woodshop. We got by.  We weren't happy, but we got by.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: About dann time.


Go take your nap, gramps.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: We weren't allowed to wear skirts in woodshop. We got by.  We weren't happy, but we got by.


Ponytails are far more dangerous in shop class.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in this country, people are saying females shouldn't wear pants because it's masculinizing and therefore IMMORALANDWRONG.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: We weren't allowed to wear skirts in woodshop.


There's a joke in there but I'm not fully awake yet.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 676x1000]


You know the rules, young lady. Take off that skirt right now.
 
Kuroshin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All will be required to wear...

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.international.la-croix.comView Full Size
 
EwoksSuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't they worried making girls wear pants will make them gay?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if they know that lesbians wear pants.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Herbert's Hippopotamus: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 676x1000]

Whar nipples?!

Place your bets: flesh-colored pasties or photoshop?


Both? Probably a lot faster/easier to remove whatever slight pastie-edge is visible vs removing and filling in an entire nipple.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Two16: [i.international.la-croix.com image 550x360]


The description for the Chador and Burqa are swapped, based off the image at least.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 676x1000]

Whar nipples?!


I didn't want to get the ban hammer.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
B-b-b-but now the girls will look like the boys & how will we tell who uses the restrooms or plays the sports???
 
amb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going to high school outside New Orleans in a building with inadequate air conditioning, I would have worn a skirt if I could pull it off. Girls got away with miniskirts, but no shorts were allowed. When school started in late August, temp was in the 90s with humidity often up to 100% (or actually higher at times, lookup supersaturated humidity). Nope had to sweat it out in trousers or jeans. The year after I graduated, they finally allowed shorts. I got interviewed by the local news (NBC I think) along with a couple other seniors about the proposed dress code when I was a senior. Went home to see myself on TV, but nope the other guy and I were not shown, but they did show the interview with the hot ditzy girl in a Spandex skirt. Can't blame them really, she was quite attractive, and I was meh.

I'd wear a kilt, but my family isn't certain which tartan is correct. Great great grandpa left Scotland in the 1800s, and left it all behind. He decided if he was going to America, he would be American. My mom suspects he may have left in a bit of trouble. Based on last name, as near as I can tell, it might be 1 of 3 clans.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet this is because during the heatwave last year boys weren't allowed to wear shorts so they all wore shirts because gendered dress codes aren't allowed in the UK.

No one gets to be comfortable. It's the British way.
 
amb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: eKonk: We weren't allowed to wear skirts in woodshop. We got by.  We weren't happy, but we got by.

Ponytails are far more dangerous in shop class.


As are long sleeves and also gloves, rings, bracelets, watches.
 
MooseBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: eKonk: We weren't allowed to wear skirts in woodshop.

There's a joke in there but I'm not fully awake yet.


---
Maybe the joke you want is "When horny teenagers get wood, nothing in a skirt is safe"?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dresses over pants which has been country fashion for centuries in Turkey, here's a Brit take on what to do about this from a protest about a "no shorts" policy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 570x368]


Which version of Red Riding Hood was it?
Red Hot Riding Hoood | Tex Avery Screwball | Warner Archive
Youtube 3h6_LmfC--o
 
johndalek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm old.  I can remember back when girls were forbidden to wear pants in school.  In winter they would show up with pants under their skirts.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: eKonk: We weren't allowed to wear skirts in woodshop.

There's a joke in there but I'm not fully awake yet.


Dames don't like it when you call them skirts.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: I wonder if they know that lesbians wear pants.


My guess is they did it to keep trans girls from wearing skirts.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: eKonk: We weren't allowed to wear skirts in woodshop. We got by.  We weren't happy, but we got by.

Ponytails are far more dangerous in shop class.


Ponytails are more dangerous to your own safety, but I've seen far more damage done when an attractively-dressed woman walks through a machine shop.  We had an office manager at my last employment that we couldn't tell her directly not to go out to the shop floor, but we did everything in our power to make sure she never had to.  Too much risk of injury to the rest of the shop floor.  You could tell whenever she was out there because the noise volume of the shop would drop significantly.

I can't imagine this effect is any less pronounced in a shop class full of teenage boys.

That being said, they shouldn't be punishing 51% of their population because the other 49% suck.

/Yes, men are pigs, boys doubly so.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh FFS...
 
tmyk [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 570x368]

Which version of Red Riding Hood was it?
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/3h6_LmfC--o?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Seeing this decades later I realize just how much of an influence it's been on me.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So, no dress up day?
As in: hey Julie. Do you know what today is? No? Dress up day!  (Pulls up skirt. Goes to principal office).
Today, it would result in the school being evacuated, parents called.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: I wonder if they know that lesbians wear pants.


Not the ones in my computer.

/just kidding
//doesn't save porn on the computer
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MooseBoy: Mugato: eKonk: We weren't allowed to wear skirts in woodshop.

There's a joke in there but I'm not fully awake yet.

---
Maybe the joke you want is "When horny teenagers get wood, nothing in a skirt is safe"?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: B-b-b-but now the girls will look like the boys & how will we tell who uses the restrooms or plays the sports???


they use different types of kitty litter in the boys bathroom vs the girls bathroom.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

johndalek: I'm old.  I can remember back when girls were forbidden to wear pants in school.  In winter they would show up with pants under their skirts.


Back in my school in the 80s and 90s in the office UK it was this way. They wore tights under the skirt if it was cold. The skirts were typically quite short and that made me happy but no shorter than schools in the UK in the 60s or 70s.

Strangely enough there was never any problem whatsoever with the skirts other than in the minds of perverted adults who don't go to the school.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: About dann time.


That doesn't mean the girls have to arrive in just their panties just because they banned skirts. They still have to wear pants or something.  Sorry to break it to you.
Also ewww. Why don't you have a seat over there?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 676x1000]

Whar nipples?!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Farthingales are still ok.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

EwoksSuck: Aren't they worried making girls wear pants will make them gay?


Sounds like a feature to me.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Article says it's not a skirt ban so much as enforcement of gender-neutral clothing. Feels like the school board is hedging against a potential (insane) lawsuit by defaulting to the most neutral, risk-averse option available.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Trying to look up girls skirts was a favorite activity when I was in middle school

Are you gonna rob those kids of that opportunity?
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mugato: eKonk: We weren't allowed to wear skirts in woodshop.

There's a joke in there but I'm not fully awake yet.


Pants are required in shop class to prevent excessive wood buildup
 
jso2897
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: B-b-b-but now the girls will look like the boys & how will we tell who uses the restrooms or plays the sports???


Oh well - girls will be boys and boys will be girls.
It's a mixed up, muddled up, shook up world.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: Mugato: eKonk: We weren't allowed to wear skirts in woodshop.

There's a joke in there but I'm not fully awake yet.

Pants are required in shop class to prevent excessive wood buildup


For the record, there do not appear to be documented cases of wood splinters in womens' genitals.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In my kids' school they allowed the girls to use either skirts (actually skorts), short pants/trousers or just pants. The girls not feeling like wearing skirts had other choices and everybody was happy.
 
