 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 197 of WW3: UKR says 2.5 million people, including 38,000 children, have been kidnapped by the Russians. UKR forces advancing to east of Kharkiv. It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
80
    More: News, Russia, Ukraine, Ukrainian language, Kharkiv Oblast, Russian troops, Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian forces, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky  
•       •       •

325 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 08 Sep 2022 at 8:11 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



80 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for August 27 to September 2.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ISW's Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, September 7

Authors: Karolina Hird, Grace Mappes, George Barros, Layne Philipson, and Mason Clark

Key Takeaways:

-Ukrainian forces are skillfully exploiting Russia's deployment of forces away from the Izyum-Kharkiv area to retake territory and threaten Russian GLOCs in the area, prompting demoralized responses from Russian milbloggers.

-Russian President Vladimir Putin attempted to deny the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) September 6 report on the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

-Ukrainian forces continued strikes on Russian logistics nodes, manpower and equipment concentrations, transportation networks, and command and control points in Kherson Oblast.

-Russian and Ukrainian sources reported kinetic activity in northern Kherson Oblast and in western Kherson Oblast along the Kherson-Mykolaiv border.

-Russian forces conducted ground attacks north of Kharkiv City, northwest of Slovyansk, northeast of Siversk, south and northeast of Bakhmut, and northwest of Donetsk City.

-Ukrainian forces gained 400 square kilometers of territory northwest of Izyum on September 6-7 as part of an opportunistic and highly effective counteroffensive in southeastern Kharkiv Oblast.

-Russian occupation authorities announced November 4 as the potential date for annexation referenda in occupied areas of Ukraine.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Main Effort - Eastern Ukraine

Fark user imageView Full Size


Russian forces conducted a limited ground attack northwest of Slovyansk on September 7. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian troops repelled a Russian attack in the area of Dolyna, about 18km northwest of Slovyansk along the E40 Izyum-Slovyansk highway.[23] Russian forces also conducted routine artillery strikes along the Izyum-Slovyansk line and on areas north and northeast of Slovyansk.[24]

Russian forces conducted a limited ground attack northeast of Siversk on September 7. The Ukrainian General Staff stated that Russian troops attacked near Hryhorivka, about 10km northeast of Siversk.[25] Russian forces continued routine artillery strikes on settlements around Siversk.[26]

Russian forces continued ground attacks northeast and south of Bakhmut on September 7. The Ukrainian General Staff indicated that Russian troops attempted to advance north toward Bakhmut from the outskirts of Horlivka around Zaitseve, Mayorsk, and Mykolaivka Druha-all within 20km south of Bakhmut.[27] The Ukrainian General Staff also reported Russian attacks near Vesela Dolyna (5km southeast of Bakhmut) and the Soledar-Bakhmutske area (10km northeast of Bakhmut).[28] The Russian MoD confirmed reports from September 6 that Russian troops took full control of Kodema, 13km southeast of Bakhmut, and are continuing to push northwards toward Zaitseve and the southern outskirts of Bakhmut itself.[29] Russian forces continued routine artillery attacks on Bakhmut and surrounding settlements.[30]

Russian forces conducted a limited ground attack along the northwestern outskirts of Donetsk City on September 7. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian troops attacked around Opytne, about 5km northwest of Donetsk City.[31] Russian sources continued to discuss claimed Russian advances from Pisky towards Pervomaiske, about 10km northwest of Donetsk City.[32] Geolocated combat footage indicates that Russian forces are continuing marginal, block-by-block advances within Marinka, on the southwestern outskirts of Donetsk City.[33] Russian troops continued routine artillery strikes along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City frontline.[34]

Russian forces did not conduct any confirmed ground attacks southwest of Donetsk City or in eastern Zaporizhia Oblast on September 7 and continued routine artillery strikes in these areas.[35]
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukrainian Counteroffensives (Ukrainian efforts to liberate Russian-occupied territories)

Ukrainian officials reiterated on September 7 that Ukrainian forces are targeting Russian logistics nodes, manpower and equipment concentrations, transportation networks, and command and control points in Kherson Oblast.[7]Ukraine's Southern Operational Command noted that Ukrainian troops carried out over 250 fire missions between September 6 and 7.[8] The Ukrainian General Staff noted that Ukrainian strikes have significantly damaged Russian fuel and ammunition stores, impacting Russian logistical capacity and undermining combat capabilities along the Southern Axis.[9]

Social media footage taken by residents of Kherson Oblast on September 7 provides visual evidence of the continuing Ukrainian operational-level interdiction campaign. Ukrainian forces likely targeted Russian military assets and logistics nodes in two main areas-around Kherson City and around Nova Kakhovka (55km east of Kherson City). Residents reported an explosion and posted pictures of smoke in Oleshky, about 7km southeast of Kherson City.[10] Ukrainian sources also reported strikes in the Chornobaivka area (on the northern outskirts of Kherson City) on the night of September 6 to 7.[11] Geolocated images posted on September 6 confirm that Ukrainian forces struck Russian positions in Hola Prystan, 10km southwest of Kherson City.[12] Ukrainian military officials confirmed that Ukrainian troops struck a Russian bridge crossing in the Hola Prystan area and that an unspecified Russian unit lost 70 soldiers in that strike.[13] Local reports additionally provide visual evidence of Ukrainian strikes in the Nova Kakhova area near Vesele and Kozatske, both about 3km north of Nova Kakhovka across the Dnipro River.[14] Satellite imagery shows damage to the Nova Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and the nearby road bridge, which appears to have fallen away almost completely.[15] Ukrainian sources claimed that Ukrainian strikeshiat a Russian equipment concentration in the Nova Kakhovka area.[16]

Ukrainian and Russian sources reported kinetic activity along two main lines of effort in Kherson Oblast on September 7: in northern Kherson Oblast south of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast border and in western Kherson Oblast along the Mykolaiv Oblast border. Geolocated combat footage and imagery further confirm that Ukrainian troops advanced into Vysokopillya and Novovoznesenske, both within 5km of the Kherson-Dnipropetrovsk Oblast border.[17] Russian sources, including the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD), inadvertently confirmed that Ukrainian forces are making gains in western Kherson Oblast in the Sukhyi Stavok pocket (about 65km northeast of Kherson City and along the Inhulets River). The Russian MoD claimed that Russian strikes targeted Ukrainian force concentrations in Bilohirka, Sukhyi Stavok, and Andriivka, which indicates that Ukrainian troops are holding positions south of the Inhulets River.[18] Russian sources continued to discuss Ukrainian offensive operations around Sukhyi Stavok and the surrounding settlements of Bezimmene, Kostromka, Velyke Artakov, and Shchastlyve.[19]

The Russian MoD and other Russian sources continued to downplay Ukrainian counteroffensive operations and emphasize claimed Ukrainian manpower and equipment losses along the Kherson Oblast frontline.[20]The Russian MoD stated that Ukrainian forces did not conduct any offensive operations in the Mykolaiv-Kryvyi Rih direction on September 7.[21] Several Russian milbloggers similarly shifted their focus to ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive actions in Kharkiv Oblast and did not report on operations in the south in their usual granular detail. Both the Russian MoD and the Russian milblogger information space will likely reorient focus in the coming days to developments in Kharkiv Oblast, especially as many milbloggers are adopting the position that the Kherson Oblast counteroffensive is a deliberate Ukrainian distraction from operations in Kharkiv Oblast.[22]

Fark user imageView Full Size


Russian Supporting Effort #2- Southern Axis(Russian objective: Maintain frontline positions and secure rear areas against Ukrainian strikes)

Russian forces did not conduct any confirmed ground attacks in western Zaporizhia Oblast on September 7 and continued routine air and artillery strikes along the line of contact in Zaporizhia Oblast.[46]Russian and Ukrainian sources continued to claim that the other side shelled Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) throughout the day on September 7.[47] Enerhodar Mayor Dmytro Orlov reported that Russian shelling damaged the "Luch" substation, causing power outages throughout the city.[48] Russian forces continued routine missile and artillery attacks along the frontlines in Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts on September 7.[49]
 
JoyR!der [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
32 artillery pieces, silence those guns.

Due to penetrating behind the front?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
The drone destroyed the enemy mortar BC

boom
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 660x916]
[Fark user image 850x276]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JoyR!der: 32 artillery pieces, silence those guns.

Due to penetrating behind the front?


They're advancing in the north and south so that's probably the cause but the breakthrough in the north sure seems to help.
I'm wondering if they count captured equipment too, apparently more than a little was left behind when some Russian units retreated.
The Oryx list probably says how much was destroyed vs captured recently, i just haven't checked.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how many total pieces of equipment has russia lost so far in the past week alone?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
·
36m
#US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has arrived in #Kyiv for talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The visit had not been previously announced. Blinken may announce a new aid package worth over $2 billion for #Ukraine and other #European countries.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Ukrainian attack aircraft Su - 25 - guarding the skies of Ukraine

low flying
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
#Ukraine: The complete annihilation of a Russian tank (apparently, T-80BVM). Little is left. 
The location and date of the footage is currently unknown.

kaboom
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jay in Kyiv
@JayinKyiv
·
2m
Blinken meets the most famous canine in Ukraine, Patron the bomb sniffing dog.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 660x916]
[Fark user image image 850x276]


Remind me never to make a Ukrainian angry.

We need more days like this. Holy crap, Ukraine, keep up the good work!
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦
@bayraktar_1love
·
4m
Strikes on the outskirts of Nova Kakhovka. Now.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forsvarsdepartement
@Forsvarsdep
·
2h
Norway will donate Hellfire missiles to Ukraine. The donation includes approximately 160 missiles, launching pads and guidance units. Ukraine will also receive night-vision equipment drawn from Armed Forces inventories.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aid From Asia: Japan's Military Support To Ukraine
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: So how many total pieces of equipment has russia lost so far in the past week alone?


Yes.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WarMonitor🇺🇦
@WarMonitor3
Ivanivka under Ukrainian control

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 660x916]
[Fark user image image 850x276]


These numbers are bad news... for Obama
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
#Ukraine: Ukrainian forces struck and destroyed two more Russian armoured vehicles (Possibly a BMP IFV and a Tank) during the ongoing offensive in #Kharkiv Oblast.

boom
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
#Ukraine: The Ukrainian 30th Mechanized Brigade struck a Russian armoured vehicle (Claimed to be a tank) with a FGM-148 Javelin ATGM, destroying it.

boom
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: Forsvarsdepartement
@Forsvarsdep
·
2h
Norway will donate Hellfire missiles to Ukraine. The donation includes approximately 160 missiles, launching pads and guidance units. Ukraine will also receive night-vision equipment drawn from Armed Forces inventories.


can the bayraktar's fire Hellfires?

I think of those as being fired from Apaches, how else are they .... deliverable?
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the pastries?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wildfiretoday.comView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how Russian milbloggers are convinced that Kharkiv is the main focus and Kherson is a distraction, even though Kherson is strategically far more important than some suburbs near the Russian border since it allows Russia to, in theory at least, threaten offensives towards Odessa and eventually Western and Central Ukraine, like Ukr's top general said in that article yesterday.

Now Ukraine probably expected Kharkiv area to be vulnerable in the way it is, but that doesn't mean Kherson is solely a distraction.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: @Forsvarsdep


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Sorry - forgot to include the photo
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WarMonitor🇺🇦
@WarMonitor3
·
5m
More positive news 👀🇺🇦
Some patience...

tease.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Tracianne: Forsvarsdepartement
@Forsvarsdep
·
2h
Norway will donate Hellfire missiles to Ukraine. The donation includes approximately 160 missiles, launching pads and guidance units. Ukraine will also receive night-vision equipment drawn from Armed Forces inventories.

can the bayraktar's fire Hellfires?

I think of those as being fired from Apaches, how else are they .... deliverable?


Nope, but the MQ-1C can.

EXCLUSIVE U.S. plans to sell armed drones to Ukraine in coming days -sources | Reuters
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Tracianne: Forsvarsdepartement
@Forsvarsdep
·
2h
Norway will donate Hellfire missiles to Ukraine. The donation includes approximately 160 missiles, launching pads and guidance units. Ukraine will also receive night-vision equipment drawn from Armed Forces inventories.

can the bayraktar's fire Hellfires?

I think of those as being fired from Apaches, how else are they .... deliverable?


The U.S. has been equipping its drones, such as Predator, with Hellfires for years.  So I think a Bayraktar could carry the weight, but I don't know if they have the proper interface to be able to use the missile.
 
Ipsedixitism
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: I like how Russian milbloggers are convinced that Kharkiv is the main focus and Kherson is a distraction, even though Kherson is strategically far more important than some suburbs near the Russian border since it allows Russia to, in theory at least, threaten offensives towards Odessa and eventually Western and Central Ukraine, like Ukr's top general said in that article yesterday.

Now Ukraine probably expected Kharkiv area to be vulnerable in the way it is, but that doesn't mean Kherson is solely a distraction.


This reminded me of a certain poster's assertion that Russian forces were going to "gobble up towns" on the way to Odessa. Probably similar sources of information.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tracianne: WarMonitor🇺🇦
@WarMonitor3
·
5m
More positive news 👀🇺🇦
Some patience...

tease.


TOTAL tease....
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian statements:

Russian Mythbusters hosts Yuri and Yakov have recovered from their injuries sustained while attempting to prove that vodka can be distilled from rat droppings, and will be hosting a new episode testing the myth 'can magic codpiece protect against HIMARS missile?' with their two new interns, Mikhail and Mikhail. We anticipate explosive results.

* With the case of the death of Red Wedding' massacre closed in record time, the crack team of investigators at the FSB have opened an investigation into Janet Jackson's 2004 wardrobe malfunction. Initial reports suggest that a Ukrainian agent was to blame.

* The events in yesterday's episode of the beloved children's show Blyaat the Caat, in which the monumentally inebriated Jon and his disease-ridden cat donated fourteen kidneys to needy transplant recipients, was a work of fiction and no medals will be awarded to whoever harvests the most kidneys from street gopniks. If you people would stop doing that they wouldn't need transplants in the first place.

* The Kremlin-supported cryptocurrency BlyaatCoin is not suffering a full valuation crash. While trading has been halted due to unforeseen technical problems with the TRS-80 backing all transactions, technicians hope to restore the exchange from backup 8" floppy disks. In the meantime, the Ministry of Finance has pegged the value to its nominal exchange rate of two Tasty Period Skee-ball tickets per BlyaatCoin.

* Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's latest escape attempt has been foiled, as his attempts to emulate Steve McQueen and jump the barbed wire fence with a 1943 Russian Army motorcycle failed when the motor fell out of the vehicle. Loyal FSB agents remain watchful to ensure he will be available to accept blame when needed.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
(13) Evgen Vorobiov 🇺🇦 on Twitter: "Amazing picture of a Ukrainian tank firing at russian positions - by Ukrainian photo-journalist Herman Kriger (@herKrieger) https://t.co/Py2Uom31XA" / Twitter

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Tracianne: Forsvarsdepartement
@Forsvarsdep
·
2h
Norway will donate Hellfire missiles to Ukraine. The donation includes approximately 160 missiles, launching pads and guidance units. Ukraine will also receive night-vision equipment drawn from Armed Forces inventories.

can the bayraktar's fire Hellfires?

I think of those as being fired from Apaches, how else are they .... deliverable?


Certainly not without some integration effort -- the chance of them having compatible electrical and software interfaces without having been designed for each other is about zero.  The Hellfire might be a bit heavy, too -- the heaviest munition I can find specified for the TB-2 is 37 kg, vs. 50 kg for a Hellfire.  And you'd probably have to add a bit more mass for a mechanical adapter.
 
scanman61
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

andrewagill: Harlee: [Fark user image image 660x916]
[Fark user image image 850x276]

Remind me never to make a Ukrainian angry.

We need more days like this. Holy crap, Ukraine, keep up the good work!


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Tracianne: Forsvarsdepartement
@Forsvarsdep
·
2h
Norway will donate Hellfire missiles to Ukraine. The donation includes approximately 160 missiles, launching pads and guidance units. Ukraine will also receive night-vision equipment drawn from Armed Forces inventories.

can the bayraktar's fire Hellfires?

I think of those as being fired from Apaches, how else are they .... deliverable?


The usmc used to have launch racks on pickup trucks, dunno if they still do.

The usn also puts them on seahawk choppers and coastal patrol ships.

The laser guided versions can be launched from just about anything, they just need the target painted with a laser.

The longbow hellfires that have their own radar are a different story.
 
Esion Modnar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 660x916]
[Fark user image 850x276]


Not only do the numbers look like basketball scores, UKR got a little bit from almost every category.

/not unexpected
//always going to happen
///look at the map!
 
CthulhuCalling [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Kid. Nap-ed.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: The Russian MoD and other Russian sources continued to downplay Ukrainian counteroffensive operations and emphasize claimed Ukrainian manpower and equipment losses along the Kherson Oblast frontline.[20]The Russian MoD stated that Ukrainian forces did not conduct any offensive operations in the Mykolaiv-Kryvyi Rih direction on September 7.[21] Several Russian milbloggers similarly shifted their focus to ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive actions in Kharkiv Oblast and did not report on operations in the south in their usual granular detail. Both the Russian MoD and the Russian milblogger information space will likely reorient focus in the coming days to developments in Kharkiv Oblast, especially as many milbloggers are adopting the position that the Kherson Oblast counteroffensive is a deliberate Ukrainian distraction from operations in Kharkiv Oblast.[22]


As I mentioned in yesterday's thread, I suspect russia still has not grasped the possibility there may not be a 'main point of attack' by UAF. Assuming there is one is part of the cultural misunderstandings endemic to the russian military. UAF are not playing by russian rules- they're making their own rules which suit their operational capabilities and style.

Ignoring actions you think are an enemy diversion tactic almost never works out well for the defenders, so I fail to see any military value in refocusing russian media attention from Kherson to Kharkiv. OTOH, there may be a very potent political element to this shift in attention away from the orcs west of the Dnipro: there's damned little russia can do to save their bacon anymore. Russia has effectively ceded air superiority in western Kherson Oblast to Ukraine, the bridges are all cut, and only a trickle of ammunition, fuel, and reinforcements make it successfully across the Dnipro in the face of precision artillery and air strikes. This refocusing of media and milblogger attention away from the charlie-foxtrot west of the Dnipro could be a calculated decision to minimize the impact of the seemingly-inevitable defeat.

There's a lot of 'ifs', 'mays', and 'coulds' in this analysis, because I have no information not publicly available. YMMV. Results not guaranteed. Discontinue use of this analysis if a rash develops. Ask your doctor if this analysis is right for you. Void where prohibited.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ugh... was just over poking around the YouTubes, looking for Lake Mead updates and got recommended a video from some Z-bot channel with a video name made up entirely of hashtags, half of which were pro-putin and pro-russia, and the other half which were completely unrelated but pegged to popular video topics (such as #LakeMead).

I reported it.
 
Xaxor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've been out of the loop for a while; is there a reason a UN peacekeeping/humanitarian aid force has not been deployed to western Ukraine? Other than a Russian veto?
 
mederu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine The Most fast counterattack | Ukraine takes more land back each day!
Youtube aaPDKmjPkls

Yesterdays daily Denys for those that missed it
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: (13) Evgen Vorobiov 🇺🇦 on Twitter: "Amazing picture of a Ukrainian tank firing at russian positions - by Ukrainian photo-journalist Herman Kriger (@herKrieger) https://t.co/Py2Uom31XA" / Twitter

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x566]


I like that the dude at the back of the turret seems entirely unperturbed
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Xaxor: I've been out of the loop for a while; is there a reason a UN peacekeeping/humanitarian aid force has not been deployed to western Ukraine? Other than a Russian veto?


Mostly because it's a really bad idea
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Xaxor: I've been out of the loop for a while; is there a reason a UN peacekeeping/humanitarian aid force has not been deployed to western Ukraine? Other than a Russian veto?

Mostly because it's a really bad idea


This.

Also, Ukraine has to ask for them, which they haven't for the moment.

And what good would the UN Blue Helmets do in Western Ukraine?  Is there massive looting and guerilla skirmishes going on over there that I'm not aware of?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Xaxor: I've been out of the loop for a while; is there a reason a UN peacekeeping/humanitarian aid force has not been deployed to western Ukraine? Other than a Russian veto?

Mostly because it's a really bad idea


You can do a peacekeeping where there is a peace. Not sure if the commenter noticed, but there is a bit of a war going on there right now.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
images.thequint.comView Full Size


May Saint Javelin watch over Ukraine and kill all the Russians invading it.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Xaxor: I've been out of the loop for a while; is there a reason a UN peacekeeping/humanitarian aid force has not been deployed to western Ukraine? Other than a Russian veto?


Why would the UN deploy peacekeepers in Western Ukraine?
 
Displayed 50 of 80 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.