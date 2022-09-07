 Skip to content
(CNN)   Cruise ships are deadly to both wildlife and passengers. The shark and their cholesterol may never recover   (cnn.com) divider line
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This SNL bit is getting old...
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More info in this article: Woman killed by shark in Bahamas identified (wesh.com)
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/40 years later Gary Larson is still calling it
 
yellowjester
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Landshark - SNL
Youtube p_NS2H55dxI
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Problem solved.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If only she had caught the inevitable case of Cruise Ship illness (COVID or legionnaires disease or norovirus) sooner, she might not have felt well enough to snorkel and might still be alive today.
 
Totally Legitimate Businessman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I sailed my sailboat to the Bahamas a little over a year ago. The family stayed home.

With the crystal clear waters there was an uncomfortable number of sharks and I was frequently uncomfortable getting in the water. I knew my daughter, upon seeing the first shark, would never get in the water and I told my wife as much. I returned to Florida and sold the boat.

I then booked a Royal Caribbean cruise to the Bahamas so my family could experience it from the comfort of a big ship. We ended up postponing due to covid.

Sad to see my intuition validated.

"You're more likely to get hit by lightning than but by a shark..."

Yeah, well I don't go standing out in fields during thunderstorms either.

No sense tempting fate.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
David foster wallace wrote it years ago...
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Whatever.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The passenger, a mother in her 50s who was onboard the Royal Caribbean ship, Harmony of the Seas, was attacked in Green Cay,

Bet the shark jumped right on up to their stateroom window. Happened to my friend Becky while she was onboard her last cruise ship. You might think you're safe 10 decks above the waterline but those sharks will find you wherever you try to hide.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The ocean is large, very large, like really really big, and everything wants to eat you.  If you dress up like a seal and surf, you're asking to be bitten by a shark.  If you step on something it is likely to be pissed off and sting you if it can.

Don't look like food, and if staff tells you everything is fine, you better know if you can trust them or not.  If you don't know, don't trust.

It's not space, but water is kind of a big deal.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was going through the food tab when I hit this article and for a second I was confused and then thought some had made a joke submission, but then remembered I'd opened a couple main tab stories as well...
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I had lived in FL for years before learning that you could beach comb for shark teeth.
what a concept.  I only looked for shells and glass floats.
 
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTFA-"It's unclear why sharks bite."
Umm... pretty sure it's because they got all them teeth and are an undisputed apex predator that after reaching adulthood have massive caloric intake requirements and no other predators except
1)bigger sharks
2)orcas- almost bigger sharks but are akshually
2)dolphin pods
3)hoomans
And if I was a young shark, it's a eat or be eaten world, and a hooman comes floundering by, after I check to make sure I've got all my fins in amazement, I would probably snap. Both my well reasoned sharklike response and my jaws.
 
