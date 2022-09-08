 Skip to content
(Fox 7 Austin)   🎵 I would walk 500 miles and I would walk 500 more. Just to get to the damned plane on time before they close the cabin door🎵🎵   (fox7austin.com) divider line
Boojum2k
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We don't have to mess with Texas, they're doing a bang-up job of doing it to themselves.
 
Trik
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What, did putin cut off their gas too?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I thought this article was going to be about parking outside at DIA.
 
wxboy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why would you just leave your car on the side of the road just to get to your flight?

Also, kudos to Spirit Airlines for meeting expectations.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wxboy: Why would you just leave your car on the side of the road just to get to your flight?

Also, kudos to Spirit Airlines for meeting expectations.


Because you really need to make your flight?
 
saywhonow
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is this a story about catching connecting flights at Atlanta?
 
