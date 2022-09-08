 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Wars and rumors of wars
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTFA:  "When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night,"

You and me both, Erdogan
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The news on this issue is very vague on the "islands" being occupied. If there is going to be a war, it would be nice to know the cause.
 
Lexx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turkey and Greece have never actually come to terms on the issue of Cyprus and there exists a DMV on the island, to this day.


/dad is a retired peacekeeper
 
Lexx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DMZ.  I meant to say DMZ.  A DMV would drive them to further violence.
 
grimnir
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Must have been right the first time, they've been waiting for this war for decades!
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meme-arsenal.comView Full Size
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turkey has elections coming up, this is Erdogan waving his wee little acorn about to drum up some nationalist votes.
 
mudesi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if a NATO member attacks another NATO member, does that mean the attacking NATO member is obligated to attack itself?  It's like Russell's paradox.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fascism always leads to war or threats of war.  When your entire career rests on you being a strongman, you eventually have to act on that or lose your supporters.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 They already did this when they were both in NATO.  https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Turkish_invasion_of_Cyprus
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Greecy Turkey: Just in time for Thanksgiving.

Turkey hasn't been the same since the Great Jive Exodus of 1980.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Once Russia's extinct, and maybe after a few more years so the successor state(s) can stabilize a bit... can we boot Turkey from NATO until it smartens up?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why Turkey is allowed to be part of the Western alliances, I don't know.
 
Bslim
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ah, the origin of the Jive Suckas
 
NobleHam
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The article references Aegean islands, which Cyprus is not.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Where else are they going to get their drivers licenses and their tags?
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wars are good for profits to the 1%. The military-industrial complex is working as designed.
 
Trik
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It will be with such great regret that when putin hit's the button that the "world forced him into doing", he will look down and to the side like all not good liars do when giving his reasons for doing so.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

No
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

It's also a good jobs program in the US.
 
Lexx
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Cyprian islands are just one front.  Greeks and Turks are ancient adversaries and it's not an uncommon news story that has an old or terminally ill Greek attempt to cross the DMZ to kill a Turk or two before he dies...and vice versa.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Russia is not really involved in this potential war.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mypos
 
Weaver95
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I already did a war. Y'all can take this one, I need a break.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

But it is actually in a war, and not just a rumor of a "potential" war.
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Some of the Eastern Aegean islands are within a few KM of Turkeys shore (Lesbos, Chios, Sammos, Ikaroa, and the dodecanese islands, all ceded by treaty at the end of wars)
Greece claims the 6 nautical miles limit of territorial waters, Turkey isn't a signature to the treaty that shows claiming of 12 nm. If Greece were to do that, it basically locks Turkey out of the resources of the Aegean, and Greece would also be able to control access to the Turkish straits, as the full width of the Aegean would be covered. You may be able to make a coastal sailing, but one of the islands is only 1 mile from Turkey, so its quite a narrow gap.

Look up the "blue homeland" map, it's something Ergodan has been hinting at recently, but enacting it means a lot of Greek islands coming under Turkish control.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

It means one of you slackers had better submit the notification as "Turkey causes Greece fire"...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Turks are Coocoos.
 
Jeff Van Fooks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
 
This is what happens when you try and deep-fry a frozen turkey
Youtube tu_dvyy_Sm8
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Subby is just quoting a bible verse referring to the end times.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The last decade on the internet has made me hate the Turks. Too many of them proudly expressing the belief that the Kurds, Armenians, and Greeks have no right to exist. Turks might be more jingoist than Trumpers.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

True enough, but let's also not forget that the Greeks tend to feel ignored whenever turkey gets good press. With all of the press they are getting for the drones and other things in Ukraine this may be nothing more than a "mommy, pay attention to me!" From the Greeks. Hard to say at this point.
 
goodncold
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

You mean turkey has some "elections" coming up.

Erdogan will once again sweep to power with 110% of the votes.
 
sleze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm just going to say this so that this thread gets blocked in Turkey. Turkey committed genocide against the Armenians.
 
benelane
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I very much would like to hear Dr Oz's take on Turkeys current positions, publicly. Not that his take is important in the least, other than he is still a Turkish citizen, just for a laugh. I hope some reporters have the scruples to ask him.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Why do you think Trumpy cozied up to the Turkish?
 
