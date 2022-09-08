 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Huffington Post)   As expected, Stewart Rhodes wiggles his way out of going to trial this month by..... oh, sorry, that didn't work. Enjoy court, Stewart   (huffpost.com) divider line
30
    More: Amusing, Court, Lawyer, Judge, Law, Donald Trump, Insurrection Act, Rhodes' new lawyer, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta  
•       •       •

1381 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2022 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I like this Amit Mehta fellow. I think that I'd like to see him seated on the SC. If only one of the Sexually-Frustrated Six were to randomly catch a terminal case of Death we could get that nomination popping.

Don't mistake me: I'm not calling for them to be killed or harmed. I'm just saying that if they were to just randomly keel over from some heretofore unpublicized illness I would hope Biden wouldn't even wait for the body to grow cold to be on that appointment like Clementine Castro on a Big Mac or a Miss Teen USA contestant.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It almost seems that it's terribly difficult to defend a client, in the legal sense, when they've openly stated in public and been filmed engaged in sedition and exhorting others to do the same. The filming part and the public forums seems kinda of a sticking point. Well, that and hiding caches of weapons. It's a toughie, and maybe bro shouldn't be so hard on his lawyers.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
amazing how corrupt anti-democratic defendants try to sabotage their own trial to delay and get a mistrial
 
Weaver95
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm not a lawyer but it seems like a bad idea to piss off a judge.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The defense also argued its case would be hurt by the arrest this month of the the Oath Keepers' general counsel - Kellye SoRelle - whom the defense was expecting to call to the stand.

So call SoRelle to testify and let him shuffle up to the stand in leg irons, wearing an orange jumpsuit. Problem solved, traitor.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He'll serve a little time before Trump pardons him and he becomes head of the DOJ.
 
dracos31
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Elmer, subby.
His real name is ELMER.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dracos31: Elmer, subby.
His real name is ELMER.


imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

brokenbiscuits: I like this Amit Mehta fellow. I think that I'd like to see him seated on the SC. If only one of the Sexually-Frustrated Six were to randomly catch a terminal case of Death we could get that nomination popping.

Don't mistake me: I'm not calling for them to be killed or harmed. I'm just saying that if they were to just randomly keel over from some heretofore unpublicized illness I would hope Biden wouldn't even wait for the body to grow cold to be on that appointment like Clementine Castro on a Big Mac or a Miss Teen USA contestant.


I was really hoping that Covid would burn through Washington DC and remove about half of Congress, given that it's already Night of the Living Dead there.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Stewart is wearing a Descendents shirt now, but I still remember his old favorite band.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I'm not a lawyer but it seems like a bad idea to piss off a judge.


Like showing up in a jeans jacket and t-shirt?

I went to pay a traffic ticket in a shirt and tie.  No pants.  But an effort was made.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

physt: He'll serve a little time before Trump pardons him and he becomes head of the DOJ.


Trump is going to jail for espionage.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is a classic delay tactic - "I want a new lawyer. We need to push things back so they can catch up."

This is also classic judicial response - "You already have lawyers. You can add to your team, but your current lawyers aren't off the case. We're going to proceed as planned."

This is something they don't teach in law school - when you sign your name, you are officially on the record as the lawyer for a party. You only get out if the judge lets you, and the judge doesn't have to let you out. You can add, but the judge doesn't have to subtract.

Much like an insurrection attempt, you go with who you have, not with who you want.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When you're guilty as hell and a number of your collaborators in the crime have already pled as such themselves & stand ready to testify against you, delaying hijinks like that are really all you have.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Weaver95: physt: He'll serve a little time before Trump pardons him and he becomes head of the DOJ.

Trump is going to jail for espionage.


I sure hope so but if it doesn't happen soon it won't ever.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Weaver95: I'm not a lawyer but it seems like a bad idea to piss off a judge.

Like showing up in a jeans jacket and t-shirt?

I went to pay a traffic ticket in a shirt and tie.  No pants.  But an effort was made.


Whenever I get a traffic ticket, I file FOIA requests for everything I can think of that the cop who wrote the ticket might have walked past or touched.
Local traffic court judges don't like me very much.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Harry Freakstorm: Weaver95: I'm not a lawyer but it seems like a bad idea to piss off a judge.

Like showing up in a jeans jacket and t-shirt?

I went to pay a traffic ticket in a shirt and tie.  No pants.  But an effort was made.

Whenever I get a traffic ticket, I file FOIA requests for everything I can think of that the cop who wrote the ticket might have walked past or touched.
Local traffic court judges don't like me very much.


Er..."discover motions" is the correct term. Not FOIA.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That guy is royally screwed. Rhodes is going to jail for years & years.

Come 2024, one argument against voting for any GOP presidential candidate will be that they'll pardon many of the worst January 6th attackers & insurrectionists.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: It almost seems that it's terribly difficult to defend a client, in the legal sense, when they've openly stated in public and been filmed engaged in sedition and exhorting others to do the same. The filming part and the public forums seems kinda of a sticking point. Well, that and hiding caches of weapons. It's a toughie, and maybe bro shouldn't be so hard on his lawyers.


You don't understand. He's a Real Patriot, unlike THOSE PEOPLE who are all part of The Deep State.  Unlike spineless people like you or I, he's willing to stand up and defend this country that he deeply loves.


Yeah, he's a friggin' nutcase.  Hopefully he gets a nice, lengthy sentence.  The positive part is he loses his guns when convicted of a felony.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are proof corrupt people in power can mobilise morons into working for them.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The eye of the law is upon you.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No, no, no - Breakdown is Tom Petty, Do Ya Think I'm Sexy is Stewart Rhodes.

And, now you have an earworm.

muhaha, MUHAHAHA, MUHAHAHAHA!
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He called some of the new motions Rhodes wants to file "frivolous."

Bet Rhodes didn't see that coming.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Go drop another gun while teaching a safety course, Elmer.
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jan. 6 Trial

No it isn't, it's Sep. 27.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bumfuzzled: This is a classic delay tactic - "I want a new lawyer. We need to push things back so they can catch up."

This is also classic judicial response - "You already have lawyers. You can add to your team, but your current lawyers aren't off the case. We're going to proceed as planned."

This is something they don't teach in law school - when you sign your name, you are officially on the record as the lawyer for a party. You only get out if the judge lets you, and the judge doesn't have to let you out. You can add, but the judge doesn't have to subtract.

Much like an insurrection attempt, you go with who you have, not with who you want.


Last I checked the defendant can fire a lawyer at any time though, and the judge can't say boo about that.  Buttttttt the judge does not have an obligation to allow a delay for whoever is replacing them to catch up, leading to situations where with last minute firings realistically you have to either unfire them for the now, or represent yourself because the judge ain't having this waiting around shiat.  And everybody knows how repping yourself in a criminal trial is liable to go

/technically no obligation on the part of the judge
//but if the lawyer was fired for obvious genuine cause a judge would have a hard time supporting "no delays."
///but that is hardly what's going on here so screw this guy
////IANAL etc so I could just be confuzzled
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Three members of the Oath Keepers have already pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy, are cooperating with investigators and could testify against Rhodes at trial.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Weaver95: I'm not a lawyer but it seems like a bad idea to piss off a judge.

Like showing up in a jeans jacket and t-shirt?

I went to pay a traffic ticket in a shirt and tie.  No pants.  But an effort was made.


The Simpsons - Lionel Hutz Law Talking Guy
Youtube DFtbd_pd9rY
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Dead Milkmen - Stuart
Youtube 71PNZH1OaW0
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: bumfuzzled: This is a classic delay tactic - "I want a new lawyer. We need to push things back so they can catch up."

This is also classic judicial response - "You already have lawyers. You can add to your team, but your current lawyers aren't off the case. We're going to proceed as planned."

This is something they don't teach in law school - when you sign your name, you are officially on the record as the lawyer for a party. You only get out if the judge lets you, and the judge doesn't have to let you out. You can add, but the judge doesn't have to subtract.

Much like an insurrection attempt, you go with who you have, not with who you want.

Last I checked the defendant can fire a lawyer at any time though, and the judge can't say boo about that.  Buttttttt the judge does not have an obligation to allow a delay for whoever is replacing them to catch up, leading to situations where with last minute firings realistically you have to either unfire them for the now, or represent yourself because the judge ain't having this waiting around shiat.  And everybody knows how repping yourself in a criminal trial is liable to go

/technically no obligation on the part of the judge
//but if the lawyer was fired for obvious genuine cause a judge would have a hard time supporting "no delays."
///but that is hardly what's going on here so screw this guy
////IANAL etc so I could just be confuzzled


Yes and no. You can fire your lawyer any time you want to - yes. Is that lawyer no longer the attorney of record - no. Do you wind up representing yourself - yes.

If a lawyer makes an 'appearance' (which includes signing their name on a court filing), they're there until the judge says they aren't. When the defendant takes a dump on the table, you're still the attorney even if the defendant fired you six months ago.

Judges know when a party is trying to stall a case - because the judge is also an attorney and has seen/done this shiat before. They'll give some leeway when it looks plausible, but they'll call BS when it's obvious.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.