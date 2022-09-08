 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   If you want shrooms on your pizza in San Francisco, they're no longer crimini. Nor are they criminalized. Wait, what, dude?   (vice.com) divider line
3
    More: Spiffy, Psilocybin mushrooms, San Francisco, Psilocybin, Psychedelic drug, California, United States, use of psychedelics, latest U.S. city  
•       •       •

114 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2022 at 4:30 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Summoner101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The schnozberries still taste like schnozberries.

/meow
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Everything I've read about shrooms says that they have basically zero long-term effects, making them less harmful than both alcohol and nicotine. If this is the case, and we're going to write drug policy based on actual farking science instead of racism and fearmongering, then it only makes sense that a lot of the places that legalized pot are going to do the same for shrooms. IIRC, at least one entire state already has.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
the psychiatric field is delving further into the beneficial effects of micro dosing with certain mushrooms. way too many pizza parlors use slimy canned preserved mushrooms as pie toppings. there is room for improvement in many fields.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.