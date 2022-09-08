 Skip to content
(WFMZ Allentown)   If you want to have a easy work night at Wendy's, there are better ways than tampering with the local train tracks   (wfmz.com) divider line
August11
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Putting lives in danger so you can flip fewer burgers.

American exceptionalism.
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nobody else in the world but me.
This kind of attitude is why I don't carry.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As a small child I did not like Wendy's because the burgers were square, my parents kept telling they are good and yet I still had trouble liking them. I loved McDonalds, Bob's Big Boy, Burger King, In-N-Out, Carl's, and very obscure Carrol's and Red Barn.

Pretty dumb kid stuff right. They were good burgers and for some bizarre reason being square was not right when I was a kid. I was wrong, I do love a Baconator now.
 
