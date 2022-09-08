 Skip to content
(Twitch.tv)   4PM Eastern - It's the Fark News Livestream with Drew, Christine (maybe), Dill & Lucky. London Bridge cheap chicken robocop exoskeleton edition   (twitch.tv) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Too bad it's a slow news day.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clintster: Too bad it's a slow news day.


Hardly. The Queen is dead. Long live the King.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: clintster: Too bad it's a slow news day.

Hardly. The Queen is dead. Long live the King.


What? No way. If the Queen had died, someone would have mentioned it or something.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

toraque: Pointy Tail of Satan: clintster: Too bad it's a slow news day.

Hardly. The Queen is dead. Long live the King.

What? No way. If the Queen had died, someone would have mentioned it or something.


It turns out that she's only mostly dead.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm sure it will hit the main page soon enough.
 
