(BBC-US)   Closetland is a documentary made 50 years before its time   (bbc.com)
5
•       •       •

chirpy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oops - the name of the movie is Closet Land.  This is the scariest movie I've ever watched.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0101597/?ref_=fn_al_tt_2
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Great movie.
Madeleine Stowe and Alan Rickman in what is absolutely his most menacing role (that I've seen him in anyway - which I suppose isn't saying much).
Anyway, watch it.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Hong Kong judge finds five guilty over children's books"

Enid Blyton is seditious?

The Comic Strip Presents - Five Go Mad in Dorset - S01E01 - 2 November 1982
Youtube NhGlet1j8EA
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Roger Ebert:

All it requires to make "Closet Land" complete is a pious screen note at the end of this story, assuring us that the torture of political prisoners continues all over our world today. The movie does not disappoint: The slogan appears right on schedule.

"I have no doubt it is a labor of love, but there is a temptation to praise films like this because of their noble sentiments, without asking whether the work is good filmmaking. Is is possible to be against political torture and still dislike this film? I think it is".

I remember disliking this when it came out, it seemed forced and preachy, very independent-film; lacking nuance and subtlety.

I wanted to like it because of Alan Rickman and Madeleine Stowe, but my younger self just couldn't buy what they were selling. I was disappointed and had forgotten about it for a long time.

But then Crash won Best Picture in 2004 so what do I know?
 
