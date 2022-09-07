 Skip to content
(WREG Memphis)   WTF Memphis? Shooter still at large   (wreg.com) divider line
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Everyone's a bit large, in Memphis
 
Fano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Prince Mongo, defend your Kingdom!
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We told yall it was nuts here lately
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image image 425x283]


They should just wait until tomorrow morning, then stakeout places that serve pieces of shiat for breakfast.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't recall that verse from "Walking in Memphis"
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When I was shooting in Memphis
I was shooting with my trigger 5 feet off of Beale
Shooting in Memphis
But do I really feel the way I feel?
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
MEMPHIS BASS PRO SHOP PYRAMID PARTY ROCK ANTHEM
Youtube jYE-1HfReQo
the only thing you need to know about Memphis.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
https://twitter.com/DefundTheIRS/status/1567678561623867393

CONTENT WARNING - HE SHOOTS SOMEONE IN THIS VIDEO
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Go get 'em, Good guys and gals with guns.
 
TheEndIsNigh
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: I don't recall that verse from "Walking in Memphis"


It's implied.  His feet are 10 feet off of Beale because the sound of gunfire made him jump high enough to land on the roof of Silky's.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
ARE THE GOATS AND DUCKS OK???
 
