 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Ukrainian military manages to hit electrical substation knocking out power to Belogorod which is 40km inside Russia proper   (twitter.com) divider line
48
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

660 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Sep 2022 at 10:12 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
are they sure it wasnt an ice storm in texas?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ukrainian attack, or Russian Meth-head equivalent?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good. Russians don't deserve electricity.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukrainian military manages to hit electrical substation nocking out power to Belogorod which is 40km inside Russia proper


k.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

neongoats: Good. Russians don't deserve electricity.


Unless delivered through a chair.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guess is that Ukraine will deny attacking in Russia's sovereign state and Russia will point at Ukraine and call them terrorists.

Status quo with less power to the town. More Russians left uncomfortable and maybe learning a lesson on what their government has wrought.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: neongoats: Good. Russians don't deserve electricity.

Unless delivered through a chair.


Point conceded.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More careless smoking. Ivan's for the gulag again.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh SNAP!  😃
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My wet dream is that Ukraine repels the Russian invasion, then keeps on rolling and takes Moscow.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: My wet dream is that Ukraine repels the Russian invasion, then keeps on rolling and takes Moscow.


I hope they rename the captured territory Kyivian Rus, for both the historical tie and also the Ukrainian-to-Latin transliterative implication: "Russia ruled from Kyiv"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia can just reroute some gas that way or something.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I blame the ghost of Avicii
 
Iczer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

khitsicker: are they sure it wasnt an ice storm in texas?


You never know, it could have been a sunny day in Texass.

/maybe they just wanted Russia to play AC/DC's Thunderstruck?
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Cossack pickles remain salty
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's all those dammed Tesla owners charging during peak time.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Shocking news?
 
inner ted
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ukraine can hit anything inside russia that we give them ammo for

Keep going
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

khitsicker: are they sure it wasnt an ice storm in texas?


I think this means Ted Cruz needs to go on vacation in Greece, or something.
 
dustman81
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Wanebo: Guess is that Ukraine will deny attacking in Russia's sovereign state and Russia will point at Ukraine and call them terrorists.

Status quo with less power to the town. More Russians left uncomfortable and maybe learning a lesson on what their government has wrought.


Hopefully, Ukraine will continue to do this throughout the winter months and show the Russians how uncomfortable and dark Russian winters can be without heat or light.

/fark 'em. Let them freeze.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ukraine Counteroffensive II: Electric Belogorod
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MrBallou: My wet dream is that Ukraine repels the Russian invasion, then keeps on rolling and takes Moscow.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Posted this yesterday
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

inner ted: Ukraine can hit anything inside russia that we give them ammo for

Keep going


No. They cannot use NATO ordinance inside Russian territory without risking getting cut off from more. They can use Ukranian or Russian ordinance inside Russian territory though.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What is that circle in the sky? Aliens? A street light?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Ukrainian attack, or Russian Meth-head equivalent?


Some Russian tech getting careless with his cigarette near a fuse box. ;-)
 
End_Of_Line
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MrBallou: My wet dream is that Ukraine repels the Russian invasion, then keeps on rolling and takes Moscow.


While I agree with you, that is nearly impossible. As Ukraine has shown, the rules change when it is YOUR territory that is being invaded. For all the ineptitude the Russian Army has shown I would expect an entirely different response should Ukraine cross the boarder.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Was that wise?  When one flips on the turnip tumbler, yet the turnip does not tumble, what is left but violence?
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So what does the international world do if UKR just.... invades Russia, declares putin is weak sauce, and claims a chunk of land? I mean... Talk abut throwing a wrench in the natural order...
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Iczer: khitsicker: are they sure it wasnt an ice storm in texas?

You never know, it could have been a sunny day in Texass.

/maybe they just wanted Russia to play AC/DC's Thunderstruck?


PEPCO power in Maryland has had outages that were officially blamed on 'a sunny day'.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

End_Of_Line: MrBallou: My wet dream is that Ukraine repels the Russian invasion, then keeps on rolling and takes Moscow.

While I agree with you, that is nearly impossible. As Ukraine has shown, the rules change when it is YOUR territory that is being invaded. For all the ineptitude the Russian Army has shown I would expect an entirely different response should Ukraine cross the boarder.


If it got to the point of Ukraine being able to cross the border, there may not be much of a Russian army left.

But I don't see them going deep into Russia. Maybe just fu*k up a border town or two.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: So what does the international world do if UKR just.... invades Russia, declares putin is weak sauce, and claims a chunk of land? I mean... Talk abut throwing a wrench in the natural order...


Shake their hand and pat them on the back for doing a good job I would hope.

Maybe get the world banking system to just steal all of Russia's money. Not sure why this isn't happening already. Russians don't deserve money or things.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh no!

Is this an attack on Russia? NATO will have tears.

Does it trigger a response from all her allies?
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

neongoats: Good. Russians don't deserve electricity.


Putin was already keeping them in the dark.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: I blame the ghost of Avicii


He will never think you are cool.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: So what does the international world do if UKR just.... invades Russia, declares putin is weak sauce, and claims a chunk of land? I mean... Talk abut throwing a wrench in the natural order...


I guess shrug our shoulders and say, Russia FAFO.
Claiming a bit of land, after defeating an invading country, is a time honored tradition.
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: So what does the international world do if UKR just.... invades Russia, declares putin is weak sauce, and claims a chunk of land? I mean... Talk abut throwing a wrench in the natural order...


Applaud?

Russia started this, both in February and eight years ago.  Ukraine is free to not only retake its territory to its post-Soviet borders but to prosecute a punitive expedition against Russia proportional to the harm caused and to demonstrate that it's more costly than to leave them alone.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: End_Of_Line: MrBallou: My wet dream is that Ukraine repels the Russian invasion, then keeps on rolling and takes Moscow.

While I agree with you, that is nearly impossible. As Ukraine has shown, the rules change when it is YOUR territory that is being invaded. For all the ineptitude the Russian Army has shown I would expect an entirely different response should Ukraine cross the boarder.

If it got to the point of Ukraine being able to cross the border, there may not be much of a Russian army left.

But I don't see them going deep into Russia. Maybe just fu*k up a border town or two.


Team up with Moldova to expel Russia's "peacekeepers" from Transnistria and drag them out of the 1980s.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TWX: Zombies ate my neighbors: So what does the international world do if UKR just.... invades Russia, declares putin is weak sauce, and claims a chunk of land? I mean... Talk abut throwing a wrench in the natural order...

Applaud?

Russia started this, both in February and eight years ago.  Ukraine is free to not only retake its territory to its post-Soviet borders but to prosecute a punitive expedition against Russia proportional to the harm caused and to demonstrate that it's more costly than to leave them alone.


I hear that Sochi is nice.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Oh SNAP!  😃


More like "Oh, zap!" Amirite?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: inner ted: Ukraine can hit anything inside russia that we give them ammo for

Keep going

No. They cannot use NATO ordinance inside Russian territory without risking getting cut off from more. They can use Ukranian or Russian ordinance inside Russian territory though.


I hate that restriction. A country can invade you, but you don't get to attack that country inside its borders? Fark. That. We should give them all the weapons they can use, along with carte blanche to employ them as they see fit.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's cool. And I guess they have a spotter in Russia relaying in the hits.
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
and it was a good day
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bobug: raerae1980: Oh SNAP!  😃

More like "Oh, zap!" Amirite?


In mother Russia ...

Ukrainian farmer steals copper from substation.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Vlad will not be very happy about this. I wonder if Putin is a "shoot the messanger" kinda guy?
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

no1curr: MrBallou: My wet dream is that Ukraine repels the Russian invasion, then keeps on rolling and takes Moscow.

I hope they rename the captured territory Kyivian Rus, for both the historical tie and also the Ukrainian-to-Latin transliterative implication: "Russia ruled from Kyiv"


All hail the Ruthenian Republic!
 
TWX
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BigNumber12: TWX: Zombies ate my neighbors: So what does the international world do if UKR just.... invades Russia, declares putin is weak sauce, and claims a chunk of land? I mean... Talk abut throwing a wrench in the natural order...

Applaud?

Russia started this, both in February and eight years ago.  Ukraine is free to not only retake its territory to its post-Soviet borders but to prosecute a punitive expedition against Russia proportional to the harm caused and to demonstrate that it's more costly than to leave them alone.

I hear that Sochi is nice.


I have absolutely no problem with Russia losing all of its Black Sea access over this as a punitive measure, and for Georgia to find Russia pulling out from meddling and even Chechnya gaining its freedom.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.