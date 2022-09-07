 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Saskatchewan RCMP make good on their motto, get their man in wake of mass stabbings over the weekend   (regina.ctvnews.ca) divider line
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


Congrats to Dudley.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jesus what a horrible story.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's dead.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatchewan/fugitive-suspect-in-saskatchewan-stabbing-rampage-dead-1.6575208
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: He's dead.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatchewan/fugitive-suspect-in-saskatchewan-stabbing-rampage-dead-1.6575208


Article is awfully light on the details of his death.

Wtf?
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Article is awfully light on the details of his death.


The Star article I saw said "self-inflicted injuries."
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Both suspects ended up dead, they both fell on their knives repeatedly.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

frestcrallen: Rev.K: Article is awfully light on the details of his death.

The Star article I saw said "self-inflicted injuries."


Which he completed while handcuffed with his hands behind his back in the back of a patrol car.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We sure the right people got executed?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Thanks to all the lads and  ladies of the SRCMP

Kiefer Sutherland "24" cameo on CornerGas
Youtube 0r02qGQ0yKM
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Ivo Shandor: He's dead.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatchewan/fugitive-suspect-in-saskatchewan-stabbing-rampage-dead-1.6575208

Article is awfully light on the details of his death.

Wtf?


I'm thinking one of the RCMP that was close to the indigenous community assisted with his suicide. If so, good garbage like that doesn't deserve a trial and wasting anyone's time
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
LInk

They found the first one dead, arrested the second.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In Edmonton today, a couple blocks from where I live, a crazy dude stabbed a bunch of people, killing one of them. They caught the guy but I hope the stabbing thing isn't contagious.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: frestcrallen: Rev.K: Article is awfully light on the details of his death.

The Star article I saw said "self-inflicted injuries."

Which he completed while handcuffed with his hands behind his back in the back of a patrol car.


One pic of the stolen truck looked like the airbag deployed.  So hopefully he was holding a blade, hit something, and accidentally, horrifically, stabbed himself.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It would have been better if he'd stayed alive long enough to tell us why they did what they did.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x177]

Congrats to Dudley.


Has anyone checked if Nell is still tied to the tracks, eh?
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Russ1642: In Edmonton today, a couple blocks from where I live, a crazy dude stabbed a bunch of people, killing one of them. They caught the guy but I hope the stabbing thing isn't contagious.


Just be glad you don't have guns like your neighbors
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The lead RCMP officer on the press conference stream just said that shortly after being taken into custody, the suspect went into "medical distress" and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Still lots of room for interpretation there, I guess.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Red Zone: Russ1642: In Edmonton today, a couple blocks from where I live, a crazy dude stabbed a bunch of people, killing one of them. They caught the guy but I hope the stabbing thing isn't contagious.

Just be glad you don't have guns like your neighbors


The problem has less to do with the weapons and more to do with poverty and mental health care, but yes I'm glad that guns aren't as big of a problem here.
 
nytmare
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: LInk

They found the first one dead, arrested the second.


The arrested one also died, apparently. Details are light so far.

My personal guess is he cut his own throat after crashing the stolen SUV while being chased, but there are many possibilities.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
RCMP, organize a man hunt, get their man, in one piece so they can be brought to justice.

maxpixel.netView Full Size


Uvalde: pants-wetting, hand sanitizing , cellphone surfing cowards.

The sound of children screaming has been removed.
nypost.comView Full Size
 
NuvvuNikki [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

frestcrallen: The lead RCMP officer on the press conference stream just said that shortly after being taken into custody, the suspect went into "medical distress" and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Still lots of room for interpretation there, I guess.


Sounds like some sort of overdose. Probably took it right after he got driven off the road (RCMP engaged in a high-speed chase, then took him 'off the road' - maybe some sore of pit maneuver).
 
Reverend J
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

frestcrallen: The lead RCMP officer on the press conference stream just said that shortly after being taken into custody, the suspect went into "medical distress" and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Still lots of room for interpretation there, I guess.


I hear batons can cause induce medical distress.
 
NuvvuNikki [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Huh. Sounds like, according to the RCMP press conference, Miles (the one they caught/died today) is the one who did the stabbings.

Damien might have been a reluctant partner or potentially a victim. < my conjecture based on a reporter's question, not something that the RCMP said.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

frestcrallen: Rev.K: Article is awfully light on the details of his death.

The Star article I saw said "self-inflicted injuries."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: frestcrallen: Rev.K: Article is awfully light on the details of his death.

The Star article I saw said "self-inflicted injuries."

Which he completed while handcuffed with his hands behind his back in the back of a patrol car.


He and his dipshiat brother killed 10 people and wounded 18 others, including a 13 year old kid.
Fark him.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Stubby here. He wasn't dead when I submitted the story.

I mean I'm not sad either...
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Stubby here. He wasn't dead when I submitted the story.

I mean I'm not sad either...


I don't think many people will be ...
 
Russ1642
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: RandomInternetComment: frestcrallen: Rev.K: Article is awfully light on the details of his death.

The Star article I saw said "self-inflicted injuries."

Which he completed while handcuffed with his hands behind his back in the back of a patrol car.

He and his dipshiat brother killed 10 people and wounded 18 others, including a 13 year old kid.
Fark him.


11 people dead, 19 injured.
 
