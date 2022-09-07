 Skip to content
Can't sleep. Giant women will eat me
14
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There are pics of set tables on both the patio and what appears to be a dining bar, but just no flatware. Just charger plates with dinner plates on top of them and glassware.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Somebody has a style
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you have dinner there the only thing on the menu is queso-divas?
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone has a chair/seating fetish. Interesting place though.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks like it was built for a porn shoot

/But maybe that's just me
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There are worse ways to go, subs.

\Amy Winehouse looks pretty hot
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Death by snu-snu!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm scaroused
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw an interview with Tommy Chong shot there
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are there so many pictures of the pool?

- keeps scrolling -

Oh! Got it.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a snu snu joke in several places but I can't help but wonder who the hell would want that "art."
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nina9: Why are there so many pictures of the pool?

- keeps scrolling -

Oh! Got it.


It is a nice pool with incredibly bizarrely tacky heron statues.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pfft. In your dreams.
 
QFarker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nothing a few gallons of paint wouldn't fix  ...  and a dumpster.
 
