(Live Science)   When it's time for subby to shuffle off this mortal coil, I hope it's half as cool as this ultra-rare rim rock crowned snake, found posthumously with a giant centipede crammed 2/3 down its gullet   (livescience.com) divider line
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So Fark Party, where?
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe that's why they're ultra-rare. Like somewhere out there it has a snake pal that's still holding its beer.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Now trending on PornHub
 
Mock26
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No wonder they are so rare, they are too stupid to live.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I can't seem to bring myself to feel bad for either side on this one.

Kudos to the both of you!
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Someone was making a Florida Turducken and stopped to find the possum. Happens all the time.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
...it's also possible that the snake succumbed to a lethal dose of the centipede's venom, researchers suggested...

Id bet more on that.  I'm sure snakes do choke on things, but typically they're pretty good at getting stuff down that is greater in circumference than they themselves are.  Giant centipedes like that are nasty biters.
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i would imagine the half eaten centipede bit the fark out of the inside of that snakes esophagus. i have personally seen a big centi bite thru a mouses skull to eat the brains, they dont farking play
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: I'm sure snakes do choke on things, but typically they're pretty good at getting stuff down that is greater in circumference than they themselves are.


You misspelled "subby's mom"

/obligatory
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
piximus.netView Full Size
 
