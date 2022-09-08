 Skip to content
(WJLA Washington DC)   Sadly the "Let's Lobster Roll" didn't make the final cut   (wjla.com) divider line
30
    More: Sick, Virginia restaurant, backlash, menu, apology  
•       •       •

30 Comments     (+0 »)
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is far enough outside DC to use abject stupidity/drunkeness as an excuse. The article calls it a country club, but it's a nine-hole public course with annual membership options. Still, this guy went all-out on the stupid:

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's the kind of menu a Patriot ChefTMcomes up with after a round of golf and sixteen too many beers. It's close to Quantico, too, so I imagine there were some grumbly FBI agents who didn't appreciate the menu.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That event is fairly meaningless to a very large percentage of Americans now. Your average 10-year old at the time, now 30, probably didn't give it much thought after the event.  Many people barely care. Just how it is.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Chicken à la Qaeda
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: That event is fairly meaningless to a very large percentage of Americans now. Your average 10-year old at the time, now 30, probably didn't give it much thought after the event.  Many people barely care. Just how it is.


What? I'm convinced Halo and 9-11 are why my little brother joined the armed forces.
At 17.
(He was very little. Was in like the first grade.  Or kindergarten. )
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: That event is fairly meaningless to a very large percentage of Americans now. Your average 10-year old at the time, now 30, probably didn't give it much thought after the event.  Many people barely care. Just how it is.


I would be one of those people and I was firmly in adulthood status when it happened. I simply do not give a single fark about it 21 years later. US foreign policy had been setting the stage for a successful terror attack since the 70s. We reaped what we had sown. If you fark around with people's home countries long enough, they're going to find a way to fark around with yours.
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 9/11 theme is in bad taste, but the Remember-tini is a crime against nature. Yee-uck!!!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Caelistis: edmo: That event is fairly meaningless to a very large percentage of Americans now. Your average 10-year old at the time, now 30, probably didn't give it much thought after the event.  Many people barely care. Just how it is.

I would be one of those people and I was firmly in adulthood status when it happened. I simply do not give a single fark about it 21 years later. US foreign policy had been setting the stage for a successful terror attack since the 70s. We reaped what we had sown. If you fark around with people's home countries long enough, they're going to find a way to fark around with yours.


I agree but you still don't get to use it to make money. WTF?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm way more entertained than offended.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What exactly are we remembering about it anymore? That we had shiatty foreign policy? That we had shiatty foreign allies? That we lived in a bubble where our lives were shielded from the overseas pain we were inflicting on others?

Or is "NEVER FORGET" just another way to say "fark foreigners and, in particular, Muslims"?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: I'm way more entertained than offended.


If I was in the area I order half the menu and wait a bit. Go the rest room and then leave.
I got a half 100 dollar bill I can leave on the table.  And or a ton of old credit cards in ppls names.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatisaidwas: [Fark user image 425x240]


came here for this, leaving and trying to convince a local subway to honor it

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2977 Chowder. That's how many died that day (according to Wikipedia). That sounds tragically delicious.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Caelistis: edmo: That event is fairly meaningless to a very large percentage of Americans now. Your average 10-year old at the time, now 30, probably didn't give it much thought after the event.  Many people barely care. Just how it is.

I would be one of those people and I was firmly in adulthood status when it happened. I simply do not give a single fark about it 21 years later. US foreign policy had been setting the stage for a successful terror attack since the 70s. We reaped what we had sown. If you fark around with people's home countries long enough, they're going to find a way to fark around with yours.


This is a master class in victim blaming
 
barc0001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So someone at that restaurant saw This ad a few years back and thought "we can be even more tone deaf!"
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an insensitive jack ass. Who could even think that up?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like "Freedom Flounder". It's a good description of how the US responded to the event.
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
21 years. Everyone as old as this event can legally drink.
/drink
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA says Manassas, but menu says Stafford. Entirely different county, and way more likely in Stafford.
 
walrusonion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: That event is fairly meaningless to a very large percentage of Americans now. Your average 10-year old at the time, now 30, probably didn't give it much thought after the event.  Many people barely care. Just how it is.


I was in eighth grade, it farked me up.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Caelistis: I would be one of those people and I was firmly in adulthood status when it happened. I simply do not give a single fark about it 21 years later. US foreign policy had been setting the stage for a successful terror attack since the 70s. We reaped what we had sown. If you fark around with people's home countries long enough, they're going to find a way to fark around with yours.


Dafuq? Yeah, we propped up the Shah in Iran, but I suspect if you asked the average Iranian today, they would want to go back to the pre-revolution days, especially the women!

We supported Israel, but Carter managed to get some peace in the Middle East between Sadat and Begin. Sadat paid the price for that.

Saudi Arabia was happy to put the squeeze on us in the early 1970s, making SA and OPEC the powers in the region.

What the US did with regard to foreign policy was far less important than the continuing fight between the Sunni and Shia (which could also be described as a tribal fight between Persians and Arabs.

The biggest issue was the fact that Wahabbism was the dominant religious force in Saudi Arabia, and coalition forces - especially the US - using female service personnel on Saudi soil was too much for many Saudis.

Desert Storm kicked off in 1991, and it didn't take long for the most extreme of the Wahabi to make their anger known: the bombing of the WTC in 1993.

Frankly, I don't think there's much the US could have done to placate the Saudi extremists. The crime had already been committed; it was just a matter of time and location before they would strike again.

We should have taken cues from Israel regarding airline security, but if the cockpits had locks, then there would have been another target. They saw what an ANFO truck bomb could do, thanks to Timothy McVeigh, so it might have been a dozen semis full of ANFO going off at a dozen malls during Black Friday, or a dozen semis rolling down Wall Street nose-to-tail and taking out the financial district (the IRA did $2B in damage in London with a truck bomb, so there was a precedent).

It was just "infidels" on Saudi soil, even if that prevented Saddam from rolling in.
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lsherm: This is far enough outside DC to use abject stupidity/drunkeness as an excuse. The article calls it a country club, but it's a nine-hole public course with annual membership options. Still, this guy went all-out on the stupid:

[Fark user image 778x1003]

That's the kind of menu a Patriot ChefTMcomes up with after a round of golf and sixteen too many beers. It's close to Quantico, too, so I imagine there were some grumbly FBI agents who didn't appreciate the menu.


i must respectfully disagree. it is widely known i am pretty god damned stupid and even i am not that stupid so im not sure distance even comes into play
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

barc0001: So someone at that restaurant saw This ad a few years back and thought "we can be even more tone deaf!"


Jfc
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ravage: 21 years. Everyone as old as this event can legally drink.
/drink


Isn't this the 20th this 9-11?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
thewrap.comView Full Size

thewrap.comView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just dumb. You can't just have a 9-11 sale for a restaurant. Holiday sales need to be topical to the event. Just like Memorial Day is commemorated with mattress sales, 9-11 should only be used to sell ladders.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That day, from 8:15 to 9:45 Tower of Power and a local Jefferson Airplane cover band will play on
the patio...


Needs a pentagon shaped quiche...
Surf and Turf, featuring Veal Shanks(burg)
There will also be a feature of twin standing chicken Parmesan cutlets served with boxcutters...
The kids menu will feature "Here comes the airplane" scrambled eggs and ham
 
