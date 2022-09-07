 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC 10 New England)   How Lowe do you have to go to commit fraud against Home Depot?   (turnto10.com) divider line
24
    More: Dumbass, Providence man, Home Depot, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, John Gielgud  
•       •       •

1165 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Sep 2022 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
feistees.comView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Luiyi Taveras-Garcia, 35, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in using stolen or fraudulent business credit accounts to buy over $600,000 in tools and building supplies from Home Depot locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Article doesn't specify if the screwdriver set and dozen 2x4s were recovered.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wichita Home Depot Bomb Threat
Youtube JaxVNo8R4dM
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An Ace?
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they calculated the True Value of all of the things he stole.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lowes nearly let me walk out the door with a 12" compound miter saw on my lumber cart that they didn't ring up. Since I had far better things to do than deal with store security hassles on a Saturday I pointed out the error before leaving the checkout counter. That is the long way of saying those stores practically rob themselves by hiring unmotivated workers.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe next time he can Do it Better
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the first time this kind of scheme has been used. I assume the fake accounts are commercial type?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Lowes nearly let me walk out the door with a 12" compound miter saw on my lumber cart that they didn't ring up. Since I had far better things to do than deal with store security hassles on a Saturday I pointed out the error before leaving the checkout counter. That is the long way of saying those stores practically rob themselves by hiring unmotivated workers.


They are trained NOT to point those things out by LP (in fact, it is a firing offense if they do).
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
weird, i just did a price comparison check at both stores, just now, out of the blue, and then returned to FARK to find this headline. feels like, well, like you are all bots, and this is just one big advertisement for booze.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bob the Builder seems to have fallen on hard times.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: My buddy body slammed a shoplifter while he was working at Home Depot. Some employees go the extra mile. Most don't. This kind of fraud is everywhere though.
 
Focks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Ice Queen: Maybe next time he can Do it Better


or Do It Best
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a tool.
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll probably ratchet up the charges once they nail the evidence
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Focks: The Ice Queen: Maybe next time he can Do it Better

or Do It Best


Damnit!

On a side note, there was this kid that used to come into the store and would sing the Menards jingle (save big money with Menards).

But he couldn't talk clear (like most little kids) so he would sing it as "save big money with My Nards".

Now that's all I can hear when that stupid commercial plays
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I hope they get the True Value of the tools back.
 
alienated
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: CSB: My buddy body slammed a shoplifter while he was working at Home Depot. Some employees go the extra mile. Most don't. This kind of fraud is everywhere though.


I was always amused by LP outing themselves by trying to bust me removing products that were dead or couldn't sell. Nice eagle eyes there people. I walked into the store with a flat cart filled with orchids. Sometimes multiple trips.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: fragMasterFlash: Lowes nearly let me walk out the door with a 12" compound miter saw on my lumber cart that they didn't ring up. Since I had far better things to do than deal with store security hassles on a Saturday I pointed out the error before leaving the checkout counter. That is the long way of saying those stores practically rob themselves by hiring unmotivated workers.

They are trained NOT to point those things out by LP (in fact, it is a firing offense if they do).


Really?  Why's that?

At ace hardware they trained us to check the bottom of the carts. I can't think of a reason to not look the cart over and make sure you scanned everything.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lowes has everything.

You can search anything on Lowes.com and get results.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As a long time DIYer and homeowner one thing I can say is if you buy it from orange or blue store and it comes in a box, open the box before you leave the store to make sure you're not buying a box with a brick or scrap metal in it.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As he was hauled away, he shouted, "You'll never get Menards!"
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Luiyi Taveras-Garcia, 35, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in using stolen or fraudulent business credit accounts to buy over $600,000 in tools and building supplies from Home Depot locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Article doesn't specify if the screwdriver set and dozen 2x4s were recovered.


$600k would get you a few sheets OSB or plywood.

/wish I was kidding
//just had a deck added
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Lol Tavares is a pretty common family name here in Azores. And providence has a fairly large Azorean community. I wouldn't bring it up if I hadn't been scammed and assaulted by someone with that family name...

/If he's Azorean he has like four other names as well
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.