(Law and Crime)   Elizabeth Holmes: "Your honor, I've been talking with my dear friend Witness and we've concluded I get a new trial, 'mkay?   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
41
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Judge: So Mr. Rosendorff, were you lying then or are you lying now?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"You will give me a new trial... you will give me a new trial..."

Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: "You will give me a new trial... you will give me a new trial..."

GAH!

I swear, she f*cking creeps me out.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there any photo of her where she doesn't have a crazy eyes?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: Is there any photo of her where she doesn't have a crazy eyes?


A few, taken from the side, when she is not looking at a camera (or in the general area of the camera that took the shot).
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GO DIRECTLY TO JAIL!!

DO NOT PASS GO!!

DO NOT COLLECT ANY $$!!

Then leave us alone.  You had your shot, you engaged in fraud and cannot be trusted
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, honey. You made the mistake of ripping off rich, connected people. When you do finally get out of prison, make sure your next scam involves bilking the poor.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What octave did she use for this request?
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Did she ask in a false baritone?
 
eKonk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Judge: So Mr. Rosendorff, were you lying then or are you lying now?


Well, back then he was under oath.

Now? This story is simply hearsay.

So I guess there's no easy to know which to believe...
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Totally rich people have Ring doorbell camera footage of this, right?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wait - a Millennial wants a do-over?

SHOCKING
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Did she use her deep voice or did she use her "But I am a mom" voice?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't do butt stuff, but I'm pretty sure that's not how this works.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bonus points if they do, BUT schedule her civil suits first. And refuse bail.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Face the farking music for the first time in your life, white girl.
 
NakedApe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good lawyers can make something like this last as long as you can keep paying them.
 
imbrial
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So like a booty-reprosecutey call?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"But the allegations about Rosendorff put an entirely new issue before the judge that Holmes' lawyers say require him to order a new trial under Rule 33"

Whew.  That was super close to a very close to a completely different kind of trial.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I never paid attention beyond "scammers gonna scam", so this is the first time I've heard anything regarding her voice.  It already sounded creepy, and then I heard a clip of her from a podcast where she accidentally spoke normally and worked her way back down like someone turning down the knob on a pitch shifter.  In my head, I was picturing a physical transformation to something sinister.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's right.  "Super close to a very close to a"
It's like Michael Jackson.  "You been hit by you been struck by a smooth criminal."
I'm an artist.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

eKonk: SpectroBoy: Judge: So Mr. Rosendorff, were you lying then or are you lying now?

Well, back then he was under oath.

Now? This story is simply hearsay.

So I guess there's no easy to know which to believe...


Also, this story so far, only comes from the woman who perpetrated massive fraud. Her credibility is suspect.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Netflix wants material for season 2
 
phishrace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: OldRod: "You will give me a new trial... you will give me a new trial..."

[Fark user image 237x290] [View Full Size image _x_]

GAH!

I swear, she f*cking creeps me out.


She's even wearing the wannabe Steve Jobs black turtleneck. That gif should be next to the word cringe in the dictionary.
 
imbrial
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: OldRod: "You will give me a new trial... you will give me a new trial..."

[Fark user image 237x290] [View Full Size image _x_]

GAH!

I swear, she f*cking creeps me out.


I think her eyes have an SCP Keter class designation
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah, "the government made it look worse than it was" thing. LOL

Uh, your product straightup didn't work. At all. And you lied about it to everyone while taking their money.

This isn't some complex issue. Product not worky, lied about it isn't complicated.

Idiot.

I guess I'm the idiot for not taking advantage of my white privilege sufficiently when I was her age. I mean, I'm sure it benefited me at various times, but I didn't really lean into it like she did.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Your honor, I have tampered with this witnessed and convinced him to change his testimony. That's cool, right?"
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Is there any photo of her where she doesn't have a crazy eyes?


looks like that's a no
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

PluckYew: GO DIRECTLY TO JAIL!!

DO NOT PASS GO!!

DO NOT COLLECT ANY $$!!

Then leave us alone.  You had your shot, you engaged in fraud and cannot be trusted


B-b-but... she's white, and not ugly.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Sorry, honey. You made the mistake of ripping off rich, connected people. When you do finally get out of prison, make sure your next scam involves bilking the poor.


Geeze, I coulda swore she was already in prison and I was way off. Found guilty in mid January and she's out on bail until sentencing in mid October.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
LOL: Rosendorff's statements amount to newly discovered evidence

Yes, THIS rambling bullshiat is "evidence."

I mean, fark, why not give it a try? Right now, Ex-President Useless farkwad is still trying to convince everyone, and succeeding with too many, that possessing classified government documents down in his lair in Floriduh is totally OK because he wanted them and hereby declared them unclassified, therefore they are, so there is nothing wrong here, even though the FBI planted those totally legal documents, but the FBI also broke into his Floriduh home, so the only crime here is the one the government committed when it burgled his house and took HIS papers and his passports.

If that farkwad can shiat out derp every day about how the thing he obviously did isn't the thing he did and the government is the guilty party here, why can't this farking asshole do it, too?
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Rich white boys can rape women and it is just a slap on the wrist, but if anyone tries to defraud a bunch of rich people out of millions of dollars it is 20 years in jail. America, what a country!

:-D
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OldRod: "You will give me a new trial... you will give me a new trial..."

[Fark user image 237x290] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Add witness tampering to the list of charges.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sorry honey, but CEOs and other wealthy, powerful people in the US can get away with damn near anything, but that privilege does not apply when the crime is ripping off other rich people. If you had, say, robbed a pension fund or cheated a bunch of hourly employees out of their wages, you'd be hailed as a hero of the robber baron class, but you committed the ultimate sin of stealing from your greedy peers, and that is unforgivable.
 
Whack-a-Mole
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: "But the allegations about Rosendorff put an entirely new issue before the judge that Holmes' lawyers say require him to order a new trial under Rule 33"

Whew.  That was super close to a very close to a completely different kind of trial.


...completely different kind of trial ...altogether...
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I read that whole article and the attached motion without blinking. Give me a billion dollars.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
former Theranos laboratory director Adam Rosendorff told Holmes' partner, William Evans, during a surprise driveway encounter that prosecutors "made things sounds worse than they were" and asked if he could speak to Holmes because it would be "healing for both himself and Elizabeth to talk. he thinks he has a shot."

There you go.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So, she should get a new trial because a star witness was upset over what happened?

Has he signed an affidavit attesting to his testimony being inaccurate?  Has he reached out to the judge to state that his testimony was inaccurate?  If his testimony was this inaccurate, why didn't her consul object to it at that time and the witness correct himself?

You don't get a do over, just because a witness feels bad for what happened plus they don't even have the witnesses recantation on record, just what she relays he said.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The jury seems to have let her off easy. As I recall, they found her innocent on some of the charges because they basically could not decide if she was deluded enough to buy into her own bullshiat.

It should not have mattered how self deluded she was about the product working some day. She knew that it didn't work today and was defrauding investors.

You may as well find Bernie Maddoff only guilty of some of the charges against him if he alleged that he really thought he could have kept his ponzi scheme going forever and paid all his investors back eventually.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Go eat some box in the federal pen
 
