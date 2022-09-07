 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   A quarter ain't worth a dime anymore. But a 2004 quarter could be worth $2000   (957thejet.iheart.com) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"In Philadelphia it's worth 25 cents"
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
except if you found it in your change jar or pocket the condition likely wouldn't be good enough to warrant anywhere near that price.  A quick search on eBay shows extra leaf quarters in very good condition only fetching $70-150 with a NGC certified MS66 graded one for $319.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: except if you found it in your change jar or pocket the condition likely wouldn't be good enough to warrant anywhere near that price.  A quick search on eBay shows extra leaf quarters in very good condition only fetching $70-150 with a NGC certified MS66 graded one for $319.


BUT WHAT IF!!!!
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy my special Freedom Coin Circular to see if your coins are valuable! Only $9.99!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: except if you found it in your change jar or pocket the condition likely wouldn't be good enough to warrant anywhere near that price.  A quick search on eBay shows extra leaf quarters in very good condition only fetching $70-150 with a NGC certified MS66 graded one for $319.


yer no fun.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What this country needs is good five cent nickel!"
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: except if you found it in your change jar or pocket the condition likely wouldn't be good enough to warrant anywhere near that price.  A quick search on eBay shows extra leaf quarters in very good condition only fetching $70-150 with a NGC certified MS66 graded one for $319.


$70-$150 is still a damned good return on a 25-cent investment.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I already traded in all my Beanie Baby NFTs and bought as many of these coins as I could.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, good to know.

I got change one day and the quarter made the wrong tone. I picked it out, thinking Canadian or slug, but it was an old silver coin. Pay a little attention, there's interesting unusual things in the world.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



"You hawked a Hatori Hanzo sword?  It was priceless!"

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Well down here it was worth two hundred and fifty bucks."
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use my quarters at the laundromat, so they tend to disappear pretty quickly at my place.
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blah.  Call me if you find a 1933 quarter.
 
Kavyboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found a 1909 S-VDB penny in change. I couldn't believe it. I looked up the price: $12.00. Disappointing, I thought it would be more than that. I put it aside, never to be seen again. I had misread the price. It was really $1200+.
It was literally a numismatic dream, and I messed it up.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was a known thing when the coin was released. Wait, what year is this?
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh well, some TikkyTokker says so!!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: except if you found it in your change jar or pocket the condition likely wouldn't be good enough to warrant anywhere near that price.  A quick search on eBay shows extra leaf quarters in very good condition only fetching $70-150 with a NGC certified MS66 graded one for $319.


Get a load'a this guy over here, thinks he know more than TikTok.
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course I can't find my proof sets of the state quarters from around that time :( probably wouldn't have a mistake coin in it anyway but now I wonder what the heck I did with them.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Off to hit the coin fountains and find my fortune
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coin Collecting Andy Griffith
Youtube xhcYVqe5AWw
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I may have to check and see if my Wisconsin State Bear has this ........an amputation may be in it's future.....
.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ It's a farking stuffed bear
// It's not going to feel it
/// I buy it crutches if necessary
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
When I was in 5th grade, I found an 1857 flying eagle penny in the dirt at the edge of the school yard during recess.  It wasn't worth much, but it got me into coin collecting.   I stuck with the hobby through High School.

Then I discovered girls.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Proving once again there are people out there who will shell out a ton of money for absolutely stupid shiat!
 
X-Geek
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Most coins aren't worth much: a penny is just one cent, a nickel five and a dime ten...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darinwil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How long until someone sells the NFT of it for 3 times the value?

/Did I just give away my million dollar idea
//No
 
whidbey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've got a set of UNCIRCULATED Bicentennial Coins. All denominations, including a Eisenhower Silver Dollar.
Still in the plastic wrapper. Face value: 12.00

They're worth today....$12.

Thanks, Ford.
 
usahole
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Warthog: When I was in 5th grade, I found an 1857 flying eagle penny in the dirt at the edge of the school yard during recess.  It wasn't worth much, but it got me into coin collecting.   I stuck with the hobby through High School.

Then I discovered girls.


Did you find them in the dirt at the edge of the schoolyard?
 
Katwang
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Proving once again there are people out there who will shell out a ton of money for absolutely stupid shiat!


Yep.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darinwil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Katwang: Kalyco Jack: Proving once again there are people out there who will shell out a ton of money for absolutely stupid shiat!

Yep.
[Fark user image image 425x239]


Fark user imageView Full Size

I'll see your gold plated coin and raise you a painted one!
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Munden: except if you found it in your change jar or pocket the condition likely wouldn't be good enough to warrant anywhere near that price.  A quick search on eBay shows extra leaf quarters in very good condition only fetching $70-150 with a NGC certified MS66 graded one for $319.


I mean 10 bucks is a hell of a price for a quarter, so a hundred?

You know, assuming someone wants it.
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As long as I still get 5 bees to the quarter, I don't much care what they do in Shelbyville.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Okay, good to know.

I got change one day and the quarter made the wrong tone. I picked it out, thinking Canadian or slug, but it was an old silver coin. Pay a little attention, there's interesting unusual things in the world.


I got an Italian lira in some change, maybe 3 years ago. Which is extra impressive given they went off the lira in the 90s, and I live in Texas.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh, this isn't about weed.
 
darinwil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Jokes aside, my grandma saved a bunch of silver coins over her life and before she died gave me them as well as some silver certificates and a few steel pennies. She also had a few bills with different color seals on them but I think they just ended up in the estate and probably spent at face value by my greedy uncle who handled the estate.
 
djZorbof
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I say invest in bottlecaps instead of coins for when things get all nuclear.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

usahole: Warthog: When I was in 5th grade, I found an 1857 flying eagle penny in the dirt at the edge of the school yard during recess.  It wasn't worth much, but it got me into coin collecting.   I stuck with the hobby through High School.

Then I discovered girls.

Did you find them in the dirt at the edge of the schoolyard?


Only the really fun ones.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

darinwil: Katwang: Kalyco Jack: Proving once again there are people out there who will shell out a ton of money for absolutely stupid shiat!

Yep.
[Fark user image image 425x239]

[Fark user image 425x425]
I'll see your gold plated coin and raise you a painted one!

Fark user imageView Full Size


amiright?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

darinwil: Of course I can't find my proof sets of the state quarters from around that time :( probably wouldn't have a mistake coin in it anyway but now I wonder what the heck I did with them.


You cashed them in at coin star for meth. No wonder you don't remember.
 
darinwil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Subtonic: darinwil: Of course I can't find my proof sets of the state quarters from around that time :( probably wouldn't have a mistake coin in it anyway but now I wonder what the heck I did with them.

You cashed them in at coin star for meth. No wonder you don't remember.


Heh, jokes on him, the meth didn't even get me high, just fat

/Wait what?
 
darinwil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: darinwil: Katwang: Kalyco Jack: Proving once again there are people out there who will shell out a ton of money for absolutely stupid shiat!

Yep.
[Fark user image image 425x239]

[Fark user image 425x425]
I'll see your gold plated coin and raise you a painted one!
[Fark user image image 500x500]

amiright?


Yup! I actually didn't even notice that the URL said griftshop lol
 
darinwil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

darinwil: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: darinwil: Katwang: Kalyco Jack: Proving once again there are people out there who will shell out a ton of money for absolutely stupid shiat!

Yep.
[Fark user image image 425x239]

[Fark user image 425x425]
I'll see your gold plated coin and raise you a painted one!
[Fark user image image 500x500]

amiright?

Yup! I actually didn't even notice that the URL said griftshop lol


If it's not already owned an crafty entrepreneur should pick it up.
 
