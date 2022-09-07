 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark Fiction Anthology)   "I refuse to lie to children." -Maurice Sendak. I don't either, I just shake my fist and tell them to stay off the lawn. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Wild Things Edition   (farkfiction.net) divider line
4
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

41 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 07 Sep 2022 at 3:00 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'll be honest, I don't exactly like small children. They smell funny and they ask too many questions. Maurice Sendak's full quote is actually "I refuse to lie to children. I refuse to cater to the bullshiat of innocence" which kind of warms the cockles of my grumpy-old-man-in-training heart but also speaks to his ability to communicate clearly with children. His legendary Where the Wild Things Are made #4 on the New York Public Library's 'Top checkouts of all time' for a reason.

Sendak wrote children's books about topics that earned him early bans and negative reviews, since most people didn't want to think that children could understand anger, hate, or fear, but his writing was drawn from an unhappy early life that included multiple members of his extended family being killed in the Holocaust. That would leave a mark, and as we've seen from a lot of writer's tips, good writing comes from lived experience. He had the experience to understand how to talk to children about things they felt, in ways they understood.

This page analyzes his life and writing and distills out a number of lessons we can learn as writers.

Make an emotional connection. Understand what you feel, and you can understand what others feel. From that you can speak to them.
Rely on your subconscious. He allowed memories, even unpleasant ones, to come to the forefront through free association, and in doing so he tapped into a language that we all share.
Find the right words. He spent no less than two years on the text of a picture book that would have less than four hundred words but each one was chosen carefully through observation of children in all of their moods. He researched heavily to make sure he was authentic.

I'll definitely say that his average of two hundred words a year in writing makes me feel better about my output, but maybe that's what it takes to be that completely honest. And children understand honesty, they understand lies, so maybe that's why they never get off my goddamn lawn when I shake my fist and threaten them. *Old man growl*

Writing question of the week:
Is there such a thing as too much honesty in a piece of fiction?

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!
We're pushing along towards our updated schedule of having all entries scored by September 14, so stay tuned! Once we have all the scores in, we'll make a determination of which stories will be included in this year's anthology, and I'll let every submitter know one way or the other, so keep an eye on your email!
 
Rent Party
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Writing question of the week:
Is there such a thing as too much honesty in a piece of fiction?

No.    Good fiction stays as close to truth as possible, because truth is stranger than fiction.   "Truth" may be the rules for the  universe you set up in your work, which is fine.  Just make sure you stay in that truth.   Changing the rules of your universe is generally going to lead to confused readers.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Writing question of the week:
Is there such a thing as too much honesty in a piece of fiction?

No.    Good fiction stays as close to truth as possible, because truth is stranger than fiction.   "Truth" may be the rules for the  universe you set up in your work, which is fine.  Just make sure you stay in that truth.   Changing the rules of your universe is generally going to lead to confused readers.


Ehh - depends on how you do it.  As an example of, "Oh will you please stop it..." I give you James Joyce ;p
 
Scanty Em
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Who ya gonna believe, kid, me or yer lyin' eyes?
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.