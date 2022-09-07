 Skip to content
(KPTV Portland)   Mt. Rainier "venting," USGS says it's normal, Iraqi Minister agrees   (kptv.com) divider line
    More: Scary  
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At age 45, this is the first time I remember Rainier actually showing any activity whatsoever. Which is frightening in its own right considering how farking massive it is. Normal or not..
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Despite what appeared to be steam venting from the top of Rainier, scientists clarified that it was in fact a cloud

yeah clouds are real scary subby. how about read your own article next timein your rush to get a green. I know that's asking a lot
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
RAINIER BEER COMMERCIAL 1986
Youtube EtWQK_O8UdQ
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
USGS blames it on their dog, Rainier.

Other dog Saint Helen still has not been seen in a while
 
TWX
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Isn't an eruption also normal for a volcano?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just a slight volcano malfunction, but, uh, everything's perfectly all right now. We're fine. We're all fine here, now, thank you.  How are you?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Seeing a how it's an active volcano it's also normal for it to erupt every so often.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Despite what appeared to be steam venting from the top of Rainier, scientists clarified that it was in fact a cloud

yeah clouds are real scary subby. how about read your own article next timein your rush to get a green. I know that's asking a lot


Maybe we can petition to have the headline changed?

Cloud appears to be passing gas in front of Mt. Rainier.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Venting is also normal for mount bughunter.

/prrrt
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Karma Chameleon: Despite what appeared to be steam venting from the top of Rainier, scientists clarified that it was in fact a cloud

yeah clouds are real scary subby. how about read your own article next timein your rush to get a green. I know that's asking a lot

Maybe we can petition to have the headline changed?

Cloud appears to be passing gas in front of Mt. Rainier.


I pass gas after drinking a Rainier
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Apropos of nothing:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbrunker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
One of the Cascade mountains erupts every 50 to 100 years.  The last eruption was Mt. St. Helens in 1980, so we should see an eruption between 2030 and 2080.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
oh lookit me I got a GREENLIT...!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Where's the kaboom?

There was supposed to be an Earth-shattering kaboom.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
WTF, 2022 are you going to kill me?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

styckx: At age 45, this is the first time I remember Rainier actually showing any activity whatsoever. Which is frightening in its own right considering how farking massive it is. Normal or not..


Huh. It's one of the most seismically active volcanoes in the region - 3-4 earthquakes a month within 3 miles of the summit. We had a couple of significant ones in recent memory - the 2004 quake which freaked folks out in the national park springs to mind - and there was an earthquake swarm in 2009 that had over a thousand separate events in a 3-day period. Mount Rainier is heavily instrumented in part because it's still pretty damned perky...
 
kokomo61
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How many volcanoes are active in the Pacific Northwest? 

All of them.

d9-wret.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.comView Full Size



https://www.usgs.gov/observatories/cascades-volcano-observatory/why-study-cascade-volcanoes
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Despite what appeared to be steam venting from the top of Rainier, scientists clarified that it was in fact a cloud

yeah clouds are real scary subby. how about read your own article next timein your rush to get a green. I know that's asking a lot


It's a street light.
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Despite what appeared to be steam venting from the top of Rainier, scientists clarified that it was in fact a cloud

yeah clouds are real scary subby. how about read your own article next timein your rush to get a green. I know that's asking a lot


God dammit i hate modern news. Why is this the next to last sentence in the article?
 
dbrunker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kokomo61: How many volcanoes are active in the Pacific Northwest? 

All of them.

[d9-wret.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com image 340x495]


https://www.usgs.gov/observatories/cascades-volcano-observatory/why-study-cascade-volcanoes


Hmm... The lake is Crater Lake, the mountain is Mt. Mazama.  I guess the figured no one had heard of Mt Mazama so just go with the name of the lake.
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist:

It's a street light.

Call in Mulder and Scully, they have some experience.

The X-Files: "Firewalker" (Promo Spot)
Youtube 8IbaQQsapMw
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kokomo61: How many volcanoes are active in the Pacific Northwest?

All of them.

[d9-wret.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com image 340x495]


https://www.usgs.gov/observatories/cascades-volcano-observatory/why-study-cascade-volcanoes


To the east of those mountains are towns with strange names like Lexville, Lextown, Lexburg, Otisburg, Lexopolis...
 
hereinNC
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Subby, Mother Nature has a message for you.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I know a few former presidential candidates who spend a lot of time venting...mostly on Twitter.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: styckx: At age 45, this is the first time I remember Rainier actually showing any activity whatsoever. Which is frightening in its own right considering how farking massive it is. Normal or not..

Huh. It's one of the most seismically active volcanoes in the region - 3-4 earthquakes a month within 3 miles of the summit. We had a couple of significant ones in recent memory - the 2004 quake which freaked folks out in the national park springs to mind - and there was an earthquake swarm in 2009 that had over a thousand separate events in a 3-day period. Mount Rainier is heavily instrumented in part because it's still pretty damned perky...


I vaguely remember a show I was watching being interrupted by news reports of it erupting one night... I want to say the early 80's? The next day it turned out it was a minor lahar from the mountain suddenly heating up, and no eruption had actually happened. This stuff rarely makes the news, but it happens all the time.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dbrunker: kokomo61: How many volcanoes are active in the Pacific Northwest? 

All of them.

[d9-wret.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com image 340x495]


https://www.usgs.gov/observatories/cascades-volcano-observatory/why-study-cascade-volcanoes

Hmm... The lake is Crater Lake, the mountain is Mt. Mazama.  I guess the figured no one had heard of Mt Mazama so just go with the name of the lake.


assets.untappd.comView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I honestly don't remember the history, since I was just a kid, but did Mt. St. Helens give much warning, and was it generally heeded, or dismissed as fearmongering?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TWX: Isn't an eruption also normal for a volcano?


Of course, it happens to lots of volcanoes their first time.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: [YouTube video: RAINIER BEER COMMERCIAL 1986]


...and the one Budweiser ripped off:

Rainier Beer - Frogs
Youtube Z0IYUXWn3UY
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kokomo61: How many volcanoes are active in the Pacific Northwest? 

All of them.

[d9-wret.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com image 340x495]


https://www.usgs.gov/observatories/cascades-volcano-observatory/why-study-cascade-volcanoes


Uh, the volcanoes don't stop at the border, y'know

chis.nrcan.gc.caView Full Size
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Great. Here comes to Mt. Rainer Sasquatch massacre:

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If it enters the "Pouting" phase, you might want to pack it out of there.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I honestly don't remember the history, since I was just a kid, but did Mt. St. Helens give much warning, and was it generally heeded, or dismissed as fearmongering?


It gave warning, but (as I recall) nobody thought it would be as big as it was. There was a guy who lived on Spirit Lake who refused to evacuate, he loudly called it fearmongering.

If you go to the visitor's center at Johnston's ridge (which is well worth the drive btw,) there are pictures someone took of the explosion from one of the neighboring mountains. They took selfies, believe it or not. A few minutes later they were stuck in the dust cloud and barely survived.
 
WhiskeyTeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I honestly don't remember the history, since I was just a kid, but did Mt. St. Helens give much warning, and was it generally heeded, or dismissed as fearmongering?


I recall it was showing signs of increased magma displacement for a few weeks before it blew. Nobody was able to say when it would blow, but were fairly confident that it would. A couple old codgers (one named Harry Truman, and not THAT one) was interviewed heavily because he refused to evacuate. Probably vaporized instantly.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I honestly don't remember the history, since I was just a kid, but did Mt. St. Helens give much warning, and was it generally heeded, or dismissed as fearmongering?


I was in Maine at the time, but there was about a three-week warning period when everyone was being evacuated except for one or two old-timers who didn't believe in that malarkey. When it blew, it sent up a real purty ash cloud that went pretty much around the world.

Captain Beefheart - When It Blows Its Stacks
Youtube 1BnbnH2i5VI
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

styckx: Karma Chameleon: Despite what appeared to be steam venting from the top of Rainier, scientists clarified that it was in fact a cloud

yeah clouds are real scary subby. how about read your own article next timein your rush to get a green. I know that's asking a lot

God dammit i hate modern news. Why is this the next to last sentence in the article?


Because if you lead with the most important part like old style journalism people wouldn't bother to read any further once they learn the facts.
 
nytmare
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Mount Rainier is considered one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the world due to its combination of proximity to population and probability of eruption. The last eruption was 200 years ago.
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
lots of things are normal that are extremely dangerous
 
whidbey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WhiskeyTeat: ImpendingCynic: I honestly don't remember the history, since I was just a kid, but did Mt. St. Helens give much warning, and was it generally heeded, or dismissed as fearmongering?

I recall it was showing signs of increased magma displacement for a few weeks before it blew. Nobody was able to say when it would blow, but were fairly confident that it would. A couple old codgers (one named Harry Truman, and not THAT one) was interviewed heavily because he refused to evacuate. Probably vaporized instantly.


Imagine today.  That whole area is 100% MAGA.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
did you have to link to Faux news?
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

nytmare: Mount Rainier is considered one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the world due to its combination of proximity to population and probability of eruption. The last eruption was 200 years ago.


See? Nothing to worry about! It only erupts every 150 years or so.

/What?
//Oooooh
 
macadamnut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: ImpendingCynic: I honestly don't remember the history, since I was just a kid, but did Mt. St. Helens give much warning, and was it generally heeded, or dismissed as fearmongering?

I was in Maine at the time, but there was about a three-week warning period when everyone was being evacuated except for one or two old-timers who didn't believe in that malarkey. When it blew, it sent up a real purty ash cloud that went pretty much around the world.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/1BnbnH2i5VI]


There was a schmaltzy movie about it with Art Carney as the old guy, Harry Truman.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So if we dump tons of ash in the air might that not trigger global cooling?
 
whidbey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: did you have to link to Faux news?


Local stations.  About 1/3rd of the derp.
 
wxboy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: ImpendingCynic: I honestly don't remember the history, since I was just a kid, but did Mt. St. Helens give much warning, and was it generally heeded, or dismissed as fearmongering?

It gave warning, but (as I recall) nobody thought it would be as big as it was. There was a guy who lived on Spirit Lake who refused to evacuate, he loudly called it fearmongering.

If you go to the visitor's center at Johnston's ridge (which is well worth the drive btw,) there are pictures someone took of the explosion from one of the neighboring mountains. They took selfies, believe it or not. A few minutes later they were stuck in the dust cloud and barely survived.


Specifically, everything in the area named "Johnston" is named after a volcanologist who died at Mt. St. Helens, who was there specifically because USGS was expecting an eruption, and he was stationed there to monitor things.
 
WhiskeyTeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: ImpendingCynic: I honestly don't remember the history, since I was just a kid, but did Mt. St. Helens give much warning, and was it generally heeded, or dismissed as fearmongering?

It gave warning, but (as I recall) nobody thought it would be as big as it was. There was a guy who lived on Spirit Lake who refused to evacuate, he loudly called it fearmongering.

If you go to the visitor's center at Johnston's ridge (which is well worth the drive btw,) there are pictures someone took of the explosion from one of the neighboring mountains. They took selfies, believe it or not. A few minutes later they were stuck in the dust cloud and barely survived.


Harry R. Truman: Patron Saint of FAFO.
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harry_R._Truman
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: So if we dump tons of ash in the air might that not trigger global cooling?


That did happen after a big eruption once, I believe it was Mt Pinatubo in the Philippines in 1991. It was a short lived cooling though, lasted a few months.
 
gregario
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If Rainier erupted, I mean really ERUPTED, Seattle would cease to exist.
 
cowgirl toffee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


Ahhhh.... it lavas you!   <3
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WhiskeyTeat: leviosaurus: ImpendingCynic: I honestly don't remember the history, since I was just a kid, but did Mt. St. Helens give much warning, and was it generally heeded, or dismissed as fearmongering?

It gave warning, but (as I recall) nobody thought it would be as big as it was. There was a guy who lived on Spirit Lake who refused to evacuate, he loudly called it fearmongering.

If you go to the visitor's center at Johnston's ridge (which is well worth the drive btw,) there are pictures someone took of the explosion from one of the neighboring mountains. They took selfies, believe it or not. A few minutes later they were stuck in the dust cloud and barely survived.

Harry R. Truman: Patron Saint of FAFO.
[Fark user image 425x518]
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harry_R._Truman


Good ol' Harry. He was funny. He went out on his own terms, at least. One day someone might dig down through a couple hundred feet of ash and see if there's anything left of him.
 
