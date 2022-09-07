 Skip to content
(Metro)   Family puts trash bin out for first time this year after living zero-waste lifestyle. Sunny would like to subscribe to their newsletter as he takes the trash out twice a week   (metro.co.uk) divider line
30
•       •       •

aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Garbage service around here is recycling and compost weekly, and garbage every other week.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sunny
 
cowgirl toffee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's Sunny, and why is he so wasteful??
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sunny would like to subscribe to their newsletter as he takes the trash out twice a week

I would like to think Sunny took out the trash more often than that in the Badlands:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fisker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: Who's Sunny, and why is he so wasteful??


Also came home with a vengeance
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: Who's Sunny, and why is he so wasteful??


And he knows how to use a trash can. At least the lid.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shawn Colvin - Sunny Came Home
Youtube qfKKBDFCiIA
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some it's ordinary day
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sunny's mom in the other hand hasn't been taken out in years.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sunny is in Philadelphia
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Euphemism subby sunny?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't put recycling out every week, it's a huge bin and not worth the trouble quarter full. The garbage is generally a bag a week, but not when I'm fasting. I didn't put out either last week because of a fast.

And Lomi is junk compared to my compost piles.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: I knOw a guy who lived "waste free" except he ate at fast food places and just threw his trash away there because it "didn't count".
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Charles of York: Sunny is in Philadelphia


Never!
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is nothing.  My old neighbor went years without taking out her trash.  She also had countless cats.  Eventually her relatives showed up and had her placed in a home.  The smell...
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: Sunny would like to subscribe to their newsletter as he takes the trash out twice a week

I would like to think Sunny took out the trash more often than that in the Badlands:

[Fark user image 427x427]


That Sonny is nice, but I prefer this one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Who's Sunny, and why is he so wasteful??


He looks like an outlaw biker, but he's a really nice guy. Helps old ladies across the street. Plays Sudoku. Not wasteful at all.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
suid
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'll bet she throws away her trash in the recycling bin.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I too have  found a way to never have to put out my trash bin. I just put my trash in the neighbors'  bin. So that way I'm generating almost zero waste.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Boney M. - Sunny (Official Audio)
Youtube ghGiv7YLC7Q
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The trick to living a zero waste lifestyle is to have a burn pit in your backyard.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I think it's a lot more expensive and an effort to live that life than she is letting on, but hey she's doing it and putting her money where her mouth is (insert (heh) sunny's mom joke)
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

foo monkey: The trick to living a zero waste lifestyle is to have a burn pit in your backyard.


Or a big hole
 
wild9
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
DNRTFA but I'm guessing they don't have kids. I'm here solo for a week and got like a bag of trash. Throw three kids in the mix and I fill up two large trash cans somehow.
 
Elzar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

foo monkey: The trick to living a zero waste lifestyle is to have a burn pit in your backyard.


Subby apparently didn't grow up with one of these... OG zero waste lifestyle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Elzar: Subby apparently didn't grow up with one of these... OG zero waste lifestyle.


My ex-FIL had one on his farm.  He put everything in there.  Plastic, pressure-treated wood, yard waste.  If it didn't burn, that means you hadn't put enough turpentine on it.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah, I just chuck my shiat on the side of q backroad too. Where's my medal?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Garbage service around here is recycling and compost weekly, and garbage every other week.


Weekly pick-up here - garbage every week, alternating recycling and compost/yard waste every other week. This week is a recycling week; next week's compost/yard waste.

Also, she's been doing this for a decade. For folks interested in something other than a Metro rehash, the post in which she discusses this event. The thing is, you're looking at a well-off family of 4 (with 2 early-teen kids) on land, with money to buy organic & zero-waste, a garden, and a wormery for animal waste. If you can pull it off, some of it's worth the time, but you're talking about a narrow band of folks here.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wild9: DNRTFA but I'm guessing they don't have kids. I'm here solo for a week and got like a bag of trash. Throw three kids in the mix and I fill up two large trash cans somehow.


From her post, "Our kids are 11 and 13, so no nappies and other endless small baby/toddler shiate to deal with"
 
