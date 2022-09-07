|
|
|
Fark NotNewsletter: No word if any of the boxes were labeled "top secret"
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-09-07 1:02:52 PM
A message from Drew Curtis:
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
I've got a couple updates for you from the past two weeks and an item of new business.
My daughter tested negative for Covid on Friday, and we did a second test to make sure the first wasn't a false negative. Last week I joked that she'd end up liking the basement so much she'd stay down there. Well it actually happened - after testing negative I told her she could come up and hang out with the rest of us and she said no thanks because she was busy doing side quests in Genshin Impact. I didn't see her until the following day. I think she might live down there now. I'm afraid to go look. Anyhow the good news is her birthday is this weekend and she won't miss that, at least for Covid reasons anyhow. I think we're going axe-throwing, she loves it.
Monday afternoon, Mike and I plus our respective crews went over to the collection we retrieved for the Internet Archive to rebox it. A friend of mine graciously donated a spare bedroom for the items, however the recovered material smelled heavily of old cardboard and was affecting the smell of the rest of her house. Additionally, the Internet Archive requires materials to be submitted to them in specific new boxes, so phase two of the rescue was for us to spend an afternoon reboxing everything.
It took a few hours and we ended up with 71 boxes of material. We took pictures of a bunch of the items. There were some fairly unusual recordings in there, such as Moscow radio during Chernobyl, Iranian radio during the 1979-1980 hostage crisis, a recording of the first episode of "The Lone Ranger," Babe Ruth's called home run, and tons of BBC recordings. That last bit is of particular interest because the BBC doesn't have a full archive of its own material - these tapes might plug some gaps for them. In short, there are some amazing unusual pieces in the collection. Can't wait to see what the Archive finds on them. They're sending a truck at some point to come get them, and that'll be the end of our involvement.
On an unrelated note, we're testing a new ad unit starting probably tomorrow. It'll show up when you scroll to the top or the bottom of the site or when you click away. If we did our implementation right, you won't notice it's even there. Normally I run these things by TotalFark before launch, but in this case, TotalFarkers can't see the ads anyhow. In fact, if you'd rather not see ads as well, definitely sign up for TotalFark, or even BareFark. Speaking of which, someone wrote in the other day and asked if having a BareFark account was more beneficial to Fark than seeing ads - it actually is. So sign up today if you get a minute, we'd love to have you.
Thursday at 4 p.m. the Fark News Livestream returns! Lucky, Dill, me, and maybe Christine will do a rundown of the strangest stuff from the past couple of weeks. I've kept compiling stories even during the two weeks we weren't doing the livestream, so I'm loaded with material. Dinosaur puppeteers, the latest DALL-E nightmare fuel, and rise of The Iron Weathercock among others.
End Drew transmission
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That participated in a thing that was happening on Twitter on Thursday
jim32rr had reason to believe another Farker wouldn't have had a successful marriage with Sarah Michelle Gellar
blastoh gave this update after an emergency alert was issued urging the immediate evacuation of the western seaboard
bostonguy explained why a man contacted a sex worker while on his honeymoon
king of vegas shared a fun fact about the history of the Potomac River
Kirby Muxloe noticed two Fark headlines that seemed to go together
Marcos P worried about Lorde's affinity for swimming in the local waters of places where she does concerts
Hubris Boy thought about why a pilot flying over Mississippi chose a Walmart to threaten to fly into
giantmeteor knew why a crude oil tanker ran aground in the Suez Canal
phalamir argued against comparing a threat to crash into a Mississippi Walmart to 9/11
Smart:
DoBeDoBeDo discussed when innocent people are unwilling to talk to police
Pugdaddyk analyzed a probably-NSFW medieval drawing
Somaticasual suggested renaming some forms of assholery
neapoi had a better way of dealing with students spending too much class time in the restroom
BizarreMan took a guess at why prices are starting to fall for some things
GardenWeasel heard the sound of Farkers quietly quitting
Joe USer insulted my breakfast
CSB Sunday Morning theme: Labor Day traditions
Smart: Auntie Cheesus set off fireworks with the appropriately-named Smoke and Boomer
Funny: The Pope of Manwich Village craved some chili
Politics Funny:
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat answered a question about a labelled photo of people meeting with Donald Trump's lawyer Christina Bobb the night of January 5, 2021
scottydoesntknow shared a personal point of view of Sarah Paling losing the special election for Alaska's House seat
Gubbo called attention to Joe Biden's hypocrisy
NateAsbestos explained why any information Trump had about French President Emmanuel Macron's sex life must be false
Ragin' Asian figured out how one person ended up working for OANN
Politics Smart:
koder discussed the fact that armed volunteers assembled to protect a drag brunch in Roanoke, Texas
Maybe you should drive talked about the difficulty of paying off even minimal student loans
BigMax described how serious problems with the Michigan Board of State Canvassers have become
Martian_Astronomer noted an apparent lack of self-awareness
yohohogreengiant figured the U.S. is heading into an alternative to a Civil War
Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
Someone Else's Alt shared what it was like to be the the public works director for Key West in during the 2004 and 2005 hurricane seasons (2005 being the year of Hurricane Katrina), including behind-the-scenes stories. Special thanks to leviosaurus for bringing our attention to these comments.
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
artifishy drove La Jeep around La Field
Yammering_Splat_Vector chose a bad place to park the ship
artifishy found some birds with an unusual migration method
RedZoneTuba discovered the lost episode where Fonzie jumps a whale
Yammering_Splat_Vector sailed by a toothy island
Yammering_Splat_Vector recorded the amphibian grunge record we didn't know we needed
Yammering_Splat_Vector launched a space library
RedZoneTuba went in for the krill
hammettman found a furry Bowie fan
RedZoneTuba was cranky about teh interwebs
Farktography theme: Au Naturel
DorisLessingCat gave us a look into the woods
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Man doing yardwork gets stung by a) b) and c) 19,999 of his friends
Artemissed
Jackson, Miss has no water. Nasty
They say springtime in Moscow is lovely, but you have to visit in the autumn, too, to see the falling oil tycoons
Poland demands $1.3 trillion in reparations from Germany. I guess that's their pierogitive
There was a news lady who swallowed a fly. I don't know why she swallowed a fly - but it was live
Many things are visible from space, but this fire is visible from the Wild Duck Cluster
Cloudflare sends Kiwi Farms to a farm upstate
Man who threatened to fly plane into Mississippi Walmart suffers from Middle-Name-is-Wayne Syndrome
Brett Favre could pitch in $70 million to help Jackson's water problem
Baby swimming for cash misses out on loot
Trump's master baiting ploy goes limp because DoJ's taint team finished too quickly
How many races for national office can Sarah Palin lose? All of them, Katie
Pig organs could save thousands of lives, which raises real and very exciting hopes for the possible benefits of pig harpsichords, pig pianos, pig accordions, and pig synthesizers as well
SETI finds a signal of indisputable intelligent origin from beyond our Solar System. Fark: For real
Magnesium deficiency may be causing fatigue. 0mg
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on this week's Quiz, with no less than seven quiztakers making it into the 1000 club, meaning I've got to get busy making hors d'oeuvres. Evildog came out on top with 1031, followed by dionysusaur with 1023, JasonOfOrillia with 1021, Gibsongrl and TheMothership tied with 1012, Denjiro with 1007, and runwiz with 1004. Effie, break out the good spoons, we got a big loada company comin'!
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which burger chain is moving to Tempe, AZ for the first time in its storied history. Only 36% of quiztakers recognized Flippy 2 as the corporate giant White Castle's answer to millennials whining about long hours with no breaks and low pay - it's their trademark robotic burger flipper and fry cook. No word on its ability to hotbox a joint behind the dumpster while taking out the trash for the fifth time of the night. That's a Gen X skill set science has yet to duplicate.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the loss of Diana, Princess of Wales 25 years ago. 90% of quiztakers knew that the high-speed car crash in which she died was in Paris, France. I never understood why she was the Princess of Wales, especially considering her name had more vowels than consonants which isn't exactly a Welsh thing.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about Krispy Kreme's new cheesecake cream-filled and cookies & cream-iced donut. Only 49% of quiztakers caught the article about it being made to celebrate the launch of the Artemis mission to the moon, with the cookie chunks in the icing meant to symbolize the lunar surface and the gooey cheesecake filling representing, I'm gonna say, the green cheese the moon is made of under all the surface rocks. No word yet if they'll bring it back again for the next scheduled launch window, but hopefully they'll keep people aware of the space program through sweetened confectionary, as this is the most scientifically proven way of making people aware of things.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the reunion of rock gods Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend. 95% of quiztakers recognized them as founding members of The Who, who will be playing all of your favorite "CSI" themes on their North American tour next year, with local symphonies backing them. So it's like, cultural and stuff. Go see some violins and oboes and all those weird instruments you haven't seen since high school band.
If you missed out last week, it's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again on Friday.
