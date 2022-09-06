 Skip to content
(CNN)   Well, on the plus side, the incoming hurricane will probably help with putting out all the wildfires started by the extreme heat wave in California   (cnn.com) divider line
Stormneedle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The silver lining isn't supposed to drop on our heads from 10,000 feet.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's supposed to rain all day here on Saturday.   We really need it, I feel so bad for all the wild critters having to look for water.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Firracane.
Followed by heavy rain to put out the fires <phew>.
Followed by massive land slides.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't that be a typhoon?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Short Victoria's War: Firracane.
Followed by heavy rain to put out the fires <phew>.
Followed by massive land slides.


And sharks to shore up the land slides
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pro-global warming as much as the next guy but these 'extreme events' are just pandering to Gen X and the Millennials.  If Global Warming keeps this up, I might just have to throw my support up to Giant Space Rock or Super Volcano
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's the beauty part, when winter comes the gorillas simply freeze to death
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heat waves don't cause fires. They just make them worse. On the other hand, hurricane remnants bring thunderstorms and lightning does start fires.

Subby is completely backwards: the hurricane remnant will start fires not put them out
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wildfire is a good thing. Its Mother Natures way of cleaning her self off.
 
AnyName
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A brutal heat wave brings record highs in the 110s and threatens power outages across California."

Could someone w/ way too much free time please pull a bunch of posts from the multiple Texas threads (where people were asked to lower electric use due to a record heat wave), replace "Texas" w/ "California" and re-post them here.

Bonus points if you can somehow work in telling people not to charge their cars days after passing a law banning ICE cars by 2035.

Thanks!!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I'm pro-global warming as much as the next guy but these 'extreme events' are just pandering to Gen X and the Millennials.  If Global Warming keeps this up, I might just have to throw my support up to Giant Space Rock or Super Volcano


Gen X was promised a global thermonuclear war, possibly followed by a nuclear winter to take care of any survivors.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hurricane Kay will bring strong rains and high winds to the Mexican coast, but far from its center, the storm will also dictate the weather pattern for Southern California

Hurricane, kay?
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnyName: telling people not to charge their cars


This is not the big deal people think it is. You charge in the middle of the night when there is plenty of available power instead of during the evening when everyones AC is maxed out.  And this request to conserve is extremely rare.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brother lives in Santee, CA. He said it's been miserable there. The heat is pretty bad too.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Shouldn't that be a typhoon?


In the Pacific they're hurricanes east of longitude 180 and typhoons to the west.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Harry Freakstorm: I'm pro-global warming as much as the next guy but these 'extreme events' are just pandering to Gen X and the Millennials.  If Global Warming keeps this up, I might just have to throw my support up to Giant Space Rock or Super Volcano

Gen X was promised a global thermonuclear war, possibly followed by a nuclear winter to take care of any survivors.


But like all the promises we were made, none delivered.

Whatever.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: thealgorerhythm: Shouldn't that be a typhoon?

In the Pacific they're hurricanes east of longitude 180 and typhoons to the west.


I know, it's because of all the Taino language speakers on the west coast of North America and the lack of any Mandarin speakers in the same area.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AnyName: "A brutal heat wave brings record highs in the 110s and threatens power outages across California."

Could someone w/ way too much free time please pull a bunch of posts from the multiple Texas threads (where people were asked to lower electric use due to a record heat wave), replace "Texas" w/ "California" and re-post them here.

Bonus points if you can somehow work in telling people not to charge their cars days after passing a law banning ICE cars by 2035.

Thanks!!


I have no idea what this person is trying to say.   Can someone translate?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Shouldn't that be a typhoon?


redcross.orgView Full Size


Apparently the international date line is a better delineator than simply hemisphere/ocean?
Idgi either
 
AnyName
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jvl: AnyName: telling people not to charge their cars

This is not the big deal people think it is. You charge in the middle of the night when there is plenty of available power instead of during the evening when everyones AC is maxed out.  And this request to conserve is extremely rare.


Then why are they telling people not to charge them :-)

I actually agree, but the timing is still kinda funny
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nope. It'll be 220 miles south of San Diego, according to the article. That sucks for Baja California, but not so much for Alta California
 
fat boy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jvl: AnyName: telling people not to charge their cars

This is not the big deal people think it is. You charge in the middle of the night when there is plenty of available power instead of during the evening when everyones AC is maxed out.  And this request to conserve is extremely rare.


charging in the middle of the night using Lunar power, Got it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: thealgorerhythm: Shouldn't that be a typhoon?

[redcross.org image 714x374]

Apparently the international date line is a better delineator than simply hemisphere/ocean?
Idgi either


Fark user imageView Full Size

Paging Alanis Morrisette ...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fat boy: jvl: AnyName: telling people not to charge their cars

This is not the big deal people think it is. You charge in the middle of the night when there is plenty of available power instead of during the evening when everyones AC is maxed out.  And this request to conserve is extremely rare.

charging in the middle of the night using Lunar power, Got it.


Nuclear, geothermal, hydroelectric, biomass, waste-to-energy incinerator, etc.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AnyName: jvl: AnyName: telling people not to charge their cars

This is not the big deal people think it is. You charge in the middle of the night when there is plenty of available power instead of during the evening when everyones AC is maxed out.  And this request to conserve is extremely rare.

Then why are they telling people not to charge them :-)

I actually agree, but the timing is still kinda funny


So they don't overwhelm the power grid during peak times.   This isn't that hard to understand.
 
wxboy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: thealgorerhythm: Shouldn't that be a typhoon?

[redcross.org image 714x374]

Apparently the international date line is a better delineator than simply hemisphere/ocean?
Idgi either


It's a combination of local terms for a tropical storm, and the government entity responsible for monitoring and issuing forecasts and warnings for those specific areas. 180E/W marks the difference between responsibility being the Central Pacific Hurricane Center under NOAA in Honolulu and the Japan Meteorological Agency in Tokyo.

https://community.wmo.int/latest-advisories-rsmcs-and-tcwcs
 
AnyName
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

raerae1980: AnyName: "A brutal heat wave brings record highs in the 110s and threatens power outages across California."

Could someone w/ way too much free time please pull a bunch of posts from the multiple Texas threads (where people were asked to lower electric use due to a record heat wave), replace "Texas" w/ "California" and re-post them here.

Bonus points if you can somehow work in telling people not to charge their cars days after passing a law banning ICE cars by 2035.

Thanks!!

I have no idea what this person is trying to say.   Can someone translate?


There were multiple threads when Texas was in a similar situation where farkers were saying how dumb Texas was for being on their own grid and also for just being Texas.  Best part was there never was any rolling balckouts.

For some reason the same problem in CA hasn't generated any threads till now.  Go figure.

On a serious note, I thought being on a grid that covers half the country was supposed to avoid this.  Was that just more BS?
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That storm needs to take the 515 from Newport Beach to the 91, then get on the 15 to Las Vegas and GET OUT OF HERE.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

raerae1980: AnyName: "A brutal heat wave brings record highs in the 110s and threatens power outages across California."

Could someone w/ way too much free time please pull a bunch of posts from the multiple Texas threads (where people were asked to lower electric use due to a record heat wave), replace "Texas" w/ "California" and re-post them here.

Bonus points if you can somehow work in telling people not to charge their cars days after passing a law banning ICE cars by 2035.

Thanks!!

I have no idea what this person is trying to say.   Can someone translate?


He's just pointing out rampant hypocrisy.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So people in Southern California are happy that a devastating hurricane will hit Mexico causing vast destruction, just so the temperature drops a few degrees in Southern California soonish?
 
advex101
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AnyName: raerae1980: AnyName: "A brutal heat wave brings record highs in the 110s and threatens power outages across California."

Could someone w/ way too much free time please pull a bunch of posts from the multiple Texas threads (where people were asked to lower electric use due to a record heat wave), replace "Texas" w/ "California" and re-post them here.

Bonus points if you can somehow work in telling people not to charge their cars days after passing a law banning ICE cars by 2035.

Thanks!!

I have no idea what this person is trying to say.   Can someone translate?

There were multiple threads when Texas was in a similar situation where farkers were saying how dumb Texas was for being on their own grid and also for just being Texas.  Best part was there never was any rolling balckouts.

For some reason the same problem in CA hasn't generated any threads till now.  Go figure.

On a serious note, I thought being on a grid that covers half the country was supposed to avoid this.  Was that just more BS?


If I have a choice between the power going out in the summer or winter, I choose summer.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Wildfire is a good thing. Its Mother Natures way of cleaning her self off.


wow, yes you are correct sir.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AnyName: raerae1980: AnyName: "A brutal heat wave brings record highs in the 110s and threatens power outages across California."

Could someone w/ way too much free time please pull a bunch of posts from the multiple Texas threads (where people were asked to lower electric use due to a record heat wave), replace "Texas" w/ "California" and re-post them here.

Bonus points if you can somehow work in telling people not to charge their cars days after passing a law banning ICE cars by 2035.

Thanks!!

I have no idea what this person is trying to say.   Can someone translate?

There were multiple threads when Texas was in a similar situation where farkers were saying how dumb Texas was for being on their own grid and also for just being Texas.  Best part was there never was any rolling balckouts.

For some reason the same problem in CA hasn't generated any threads till now.  Go figure.

On a serious note, I thought being on a grid that covers half the country was supposed to avoid this.  Was that just more BS?


They would have been blacked out much sooner if they had isolated their grid like Texas. The imported power is helping a lot but it's not an infinite resource.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jvl: AnyName: telling people not to charge their cars

This is not the big deal people think it is. You charge in the middle of the night when there is plenty of available power instead of during the evening when everyones AC is maxed out.  And this request to conserve is extremely rare.


I'm still not happy with the replies I've received when I ask "if people don't use the power at night when it's available where does it go"?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good thing we are switching to electric vehicles.

At least we just have 2 more years to go of it getting worse and then 2 years later we will back at this point again. Oh wait. I almost forgot that it's the cars and not the sun. I'm such a big dummy.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AnyName: jvl: AnyName: telling people not to charge their cars

This is not the big deal people think it is. You charge in the middle of the night when there is plenty of available power instead of during the evening when everyones AC is maxed out.  And this request to conserve is extremely rare.

Then why are they telling people not to charge them :-)

I actually agree, but the timing is still kinda funny


They are also telling people to not do laundry, cook, and to turn off everything they can. So electric refrigerators and washing machines are stupid and we should all use propane.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

raerae1980: AnyName: "A brutal heat wave brings record highs in the 110s and threatens power outages across California."

Could someone w/ way too much free time please pull a bunch of posts from the multiple Texas threads (where people were asked to lower electric use due to a record heat wave), replace "Texas" w/ "California" and re-post them here.

Bonus points if you can somehow work in telling people not to charge their cars days after passing a law banning ICE cars by 2035.

Thanks!!

I have no idea what this person is trying to say.   Can someone translate?


They're an idiot, don't even bother trying.
 
fat boy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: fat boy: jvl: AnyName: telling people not to charge their cars

This is not the big deal people think it is. You charge in the middle of the night when there is plenty of available power instead of during the evening when everyones AC is maxed out.  And this request to conserve is extremely rare.

charging in the middle of the night using Lunar power, Got it.

Nuclear, geothermal, hydroelectric, biomass, waste-to-energy incinerator, etc.


Nuke plant soon to close
Water? what water?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: fat boy: jvl: AnyName: telling people not to charge their cars

This is not the big deal people think it is. You charge in the middle of the night when there is plenty of available power instead of during the evening when everyones AC is maxed out.  And this request to conserve is extremely rare.

charging in the middle of the night using Lunar power, Got it.

Nuclear, geothermal, hydroelectric, biomass, waste-to-energy incinerator, etc.


Bicycle generator?
 
cowgirl toffee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It will sweep up the hobo turds and drop them on Colorado... so its a win win.
 
fat boy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: It will sweep up the hobo turds and drop them on Colorado... so its a win win.


Damn, I've missed you
 
boozehat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTA: issued a Flex Alert for the 8th consecutive day, calling on residents to conserve power as operators anticipate peak demand to reach 51,211 megawatts.

That's pretty close to a Flux capacitor, and wouldn't 51,211 megawatts be 5.121 gigawatts?

That's heavy, Doc.
 
fat boy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Ivo Shandor: fat boy: jvl: AnyName: telling people not to charge their cars

This is not the big deal people think it is. You charge in the middle of the night when there is plenty of available power instead of during the evening when everyones AC is maxed out.  And this request to conserve is extremely rare.

charging in the middle of the night using Lunar power, Got it.

Nuclear, geothermal, hydroelectric, biomass, waste-to-energy incinerator, etc.

Bicycle generator?


24hr fitness should be carbon neutral
 
cowgirl toffee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fat boy: cowgirl toffee: It will sweep up the hobo turds and drop them on Colorado... so its a win win.

Damn, I've missed you


<hugs>

How is it here now?  I left because of all the liberal bullshiat.  EVERYTHING was a political statement and it was no longer fun.  If I wanted that... I would have spent more time on the politics tab.  :/
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

boozehat: FTA: issued a Flex Alert for the 8th consecutive day, calling on residents to conserve power as operators anticipate peak demand to reach 51,211 megawatts.

That's pretty close to a Flux capacitor, and wouldn't 51,211 megawatts be 5.121 gigawatts?

That's heavy, Doc.


51.21 Gigawatts.  We're going waaaay back
 
wxboy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: AnyName: raerae1980: AnyName: "A brutal heat wave brings record highs in the 110s and threatens power outages across California."

Could someone w/ way too much free time please pull a bunch of posts from the multiple Texas threads (where people were asked to lower electric use due to a record heat wave), replace "Texas" w/ "California" and re-post them here.

Bonus points if you can somehow work in telling people not to charge their cars days after passing a law banning ICE cars by 2035.

Thanks!!

I have no idea what this person is trying to say.   Can someone translate?

There were multiple threads when Texas was in a similar situation where farkers were saying how dumb Texas was for being on their own grid and also for just being Texas.  Best part was there never was any rolling balckouts.

For some reason the same problem in CA hasn't generated any threads till now.  Go figure.

On a serious note, I thought being on a grid that covers half the country was supposed to avoid this.  Was that just more BS?

They would have been blacked out much sooner if they had isolated their grid like Texas. The imported power is helping a lot but it's not an infinite resource.


Also, after some recent wildfires blamed on electrical infrastructure failures, operators in CA created a policy of shutting down transmission lines under wildfire high-risk conditions. Record heat would contribute to those conditions.

Caveat: I don't know if that's specifically at play right now.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Wildfire is a good thing. Its Mother Natures way of cleaning her self off.


We're too lazy to go out and rake the forests anyway.
 
majestic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AnyName: "A brutal heat wave brings record highs in the 110s and threatens power outages across California."

Could someone w/ way too much free time please pull a bunch of posts from the multiple Texas threads (where people were asked to lower electric use due to a record heat wave), replace "Texas" w/ "California" and re-post them here.

Bonus points if you can somehow work in telling people not to charge their cars days after passing a law banning ICE cars by 2035.

Thanks!!

This BS again. They did no such thing.
 
xalres
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AnyName: "A brutal heat wave brings record highs in the 110s and threatens power outages across California."

Could someone w/ way too much free time please pull a bunch of posts from the multiple Texas threads (where people were asked to lower electric use due to a record heat wave), replace "Texas" w/ "California" and re-post them here.

Bonus points if you can somehow work in telling people not to charge their cars days after passing a law banning ICE cars by 2035.

Thanks!!


Why're you asking others to do your work for you? You a commie or sumpin'?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 minute ago  

xalres: AnyName: "A brutal heat wave brings record highs in the 110s and threatens power outages across California."

Could someone w/ way too much free time please pull a bunch of posts from the multiple Texas threads (where people were asked to lower electric use due to a record heat wave), replace "Texas" w/ "California" and re-post them here.

Bonus points if you can somehow work in telling people not to charge their cars days after passing a law banning ICE cars by 2035.

Thanks!!

Why're you asking others to do your work for you? You a commie or sumpin'?


bootstrap that info yourself you farkin' socialist.
 
