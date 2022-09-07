 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some 19-year TF'er)   I help run a food bank in New Orleans & our annual Rubber Duck Derby fundraiser is this weekend. $5 ducks for a chance at $5K & other fab prizes, & you don't have to be present to win. Huge thx to all Farkers who have supported us over the years   (duckrace.com) divider line
3
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

48 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Sep 2022 at 1:31 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Done!
 
vicejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Done!


Thank you!!
 
vicejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Also, if you'd like to support a food bank in your area: We're part of Feeding America, the network of the ~200 largest food banks in the U.S. FA is set up so that every zip code in the country is served by one of these food banks; most of them are very large, like us, and in turn serve smaller community food pantries, shelters, food programs, etc., at the neighborhood level.  

For our food bank: We are based out of New Orleans, with facilities also in Lafayette, Louisiana; about 200K square feet total, & 40+ million pounds of food a year. Most other food banks in the FA network are of a similar model & rely mostly on private donations of food & funds, with a huge support staff of local volunteers.

Please hit me up at vicejay (at) gmail dot com with any questions about food banking in general, and/or info about how to support an affiliated food bank in your area.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.