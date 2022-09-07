 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Dawg, I heard you like eyebrows   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
21
•       •       •

Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark account name
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: [Fark user image 425x419]


weirdest boner?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
just act like you did it intentionally, smile a lot and make sudden arm movements. people will think you're so crazy they won't even notice the four eyebrows.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There is no way this is real
 
darinwil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fark account name: Earthworm Jim Jones: [Fark user image 425x419]

weirdest boner?


Nah I think it's just a chick with fake eyelashes on her upper lip...
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Should have kept them and gotten a "No Regerts" tat to go with it.
 
Fano
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
stoneyroads.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When she shaves off her natural eyebrows, she's going to look really surprised.

Is Marco Rubio moonlighting in Thailand?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
An embarrassing mistake but easy enough to cover up.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: [Fark user image 600x300]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: [Fark user image 600x300]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And this is why you don't go to the cosmetology school for pretty much anything...
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ladies, stop farking with your eyebrows.
They're fine the way they are.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Budget tattoo parlor... how could this have gone wrong?
 
