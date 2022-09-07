 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Mission UK, Bryan Ferry, Social Distortion, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #390. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
45
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all.
I think a thunder storm just blew in
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was otherwise engaged during Sonic Supernova yesterday, so couldn't participate in the discussion, but: the Near Beer album is awesome! Thanks for bringing my attention to it.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello all.
I think a thunder storm just blew in


Can you send one over here? Took my daily "amble" at 6am this morning - 78F.  ooooffff. Thankfully the high is only supposed to be 95F today...
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: Hello all.
I think a thunder storm just blew in

Can you send one over here? Took my daily "amble" at 6am this morning - 78F.  ooooffff. Thankfully the high is only supposed to be 95F today...


That's ugly; NJ is clocking at 73 today. First time since March we've had humane temperatures. You have my sympathy.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: Hello all.
I think a thunder storm just blew in

Can you send one over here? Took my daily "amble" at 6am this morning - 78F.  ooooffff. Thankfully the high is only supposed to be 95F today...


It seems to have passed now. But the humidity's nuts
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Probably old news, but looks like they're releasing some cool stuff for the 35th anniversary of Voice of the Beehive's Let It Bee
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: Hello all.
I think a thunder storm just blew in

Can you send one over here? Took my daily "amble" at 6am this morning - 78F.  ooooffff. Thankfully the high is only supposed to be 95F today...


We get ours Saturday
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Standing by! We might hit 80 in Seattle today!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Probably old news, but looks like they're releasing some cool stuff for the 35th anniversary of Voice of the Beehive's Let It Bee


Interesting background info - had no idea they tied into Madness. It's new news to me - I'll check their stuff in my attic and see if it's time for an upgrade. Thanks!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.


We were waiting for you. Now we begin...
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
present.

Thanks TF fairy!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

perigee: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.

We were waiting for you. Now we begin...


Still hoping the lovely Lioness can join us...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

perigee: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.

We were waiting for you. Now we begin...


I've read "The Lottery" about a zillion times, so my blood ran cold when you said that.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: I was otherwise engaged during Sonic Supernova yesterday, so couldn't participate in the discussion, but: the Near Beer album is awesome! Thanks for bringing my attention to it.


just doing my "job" 😎
 
Floki
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Getting my flower-printed shirt out of the closet right now for The Church service!
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hey!
I'm back and here.

Tiring but a bit better day and you don't know how grateful I am that we have 22°C/71°F most of the time now. This afternoon a little more but in the morning it was only 13°C/55°F in the shining sun. Bloody fantastic.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Floki
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Thought this was a Depeche Mode track I'd never heard!
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
At first sounds of this song I thought that I am terribly late for the show on Thursday and that I almost missed Italo Disco.
I love the tune, of course!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Couldn't really get more Depeche Mode than that
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Honey, I'm home.

Just successfully launched a new dialer for Call Certre of 500 users, now it's time to relax with a cup of tea and some cool tunes.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Penguins!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
& this Leeds band totes didn't nick their name from the good Doktor
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Honey, I'm home.

Just successfully launched a new dialer for Call Certre of 500 users, now it's time to relax with a cup of tea and some cool tunes.


Hail, conquering hero! Friend of Bill Collectors! Bain of the Backsliders!
... hey...
...You didn't do this for them guys that keep calling me from "Amazon" about the "Apple laptop," right...?
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Honey, I'm home.

Just successfully launched a new dialer for Call Certre of 500 users, now it's time to relax with a cup of tea and some cool tunes.


The important question is, what did you program as their hold music?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: The important question is, what did you program as their hold music?


Please let it be Banana Chips
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Church Service!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sorry I'm late.
Having too much fun working outside.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
BourbonMakesItBetter:

The important question is, what did you program as their hold music?

Instrumental version of "Six Different Ways" by the Cure
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gettin' my Church shoes shined and ready for the tunes...

church-footwear.comView Full Size


/yes, they actually ARE 'Church' shoes

https://www.church-footwear.com/us/en/women/collection/noir_kei_ninomiya_x_churchs.html
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Penguins!


Very little, gentle penguins.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
perigee:
...You didn't do this for them guys that keep calling me from "Amazon" about the "Apple laptop," right...?

I work for a TV Production Studio that focuses on Home Remodeling Shows, these guys only call you to be on TV a la "This Old House", lol
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is a bit wonderful
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Me likey. Cover art hits all the bells too... may even say a bit gothy?

static.wixstatic.comView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NeoMoxie: Me likey. Cover art hits all the bells too... may even say a bit gothy?

[static.wixstatic.com image 526x526]


Indeed; getting 4AD flashbacks, just looking at it...
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

