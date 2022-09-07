 Skip to content
(Krebs On Security)   The first rule of working for the Violence for Hire Service is "don't film yourself working for Violence for Hire Service"   (krebsonsecurity.com) divider line
11
    More: Dumbass, Molotov cocktail, Vyacheslav Molotov, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Justin Active, physical attacks, Discord chat service, video of the attack, McGovern-Allen  
•       •       •

ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
https://mashable.com/article/giuliani-associates-fraud-guarantee-mafia-rave
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He pulls a knife, you pull a gun. He sends one of yours to the hospital, you send one of his to the morgue.  That's the Egg Harbor way.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How else do I share my resume?  Showing a potential client news clippings and saying, "Yeah, I did dat", comes off as braggadocios.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Everyone knows you're supposed to put dead whores in the trunk while they're filming a commercial for their car dealership.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
TIL: Sim-Swapping/Stealing is a thing.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Were these dirty deeds done dirt cheap?
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
https://support.discord.com/hc/en-us/articles/5431812448791-How-long-Discord-keeps-your-information
Yes, plot organized crime on a service that's built primarily around servers that center on open, public discussion, and keeps logs of everything for 30-45 days for the sake of being able to easily restore things from backups if anything goes wrong. (not to mention the client-side logs that go back basically forever). That's a totally smart move that can't possibly result in the full text of said conversation being read word for word in a courtroom!
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

trerro: https://support.discord.com/hc/en-us/articles/5431812448791-How-long-Discord-keeps-your-information
You would think as many times as these chat rooms get infiltrated by LE and informants they would learn.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Came here to say this. Yeah that's pretty much what these guys are doing.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You just know these dorks are paying each other in crypto. Bitcoin assassins.
 
TWX
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Unoriginal_Username: Were these dirty deeds done dirt cheap?


Not if they're trying to market as some kind of fancy new electronic service.
 
