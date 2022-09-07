 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC 10 New England)   The true flood victims: Pool owners   (turnto10.com) divider line
31
    More: Asinine, Family's swimming pool fills, Swimming pool, Diving, Stormwater  
•       •       •

1322 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Sep 2022 at 3:40 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well if they wanted a bigger pool they got it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free refill. You just saved a bunch.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He said the pool isn't just dirty; the liner is damaged.

"We got it replaced this summer but now it's ruined again," said Fernandes, "The whole bottom of the pool is filled with mud."

Wut?  Every spring I vaccuum a bunch of mud out of my pool and it's no big deal.  The pool is plaster.  Maybe pools with liners can't handle mud or something.  Sounds silly.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cleaning up after a flood isn't easy. News, at 11.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poo owners?
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He said the pool isn't just dirty; the liner is damaged.


It's not just dirty THE LINER IS DAMAGED!

*takes pill*
 
hughesrep
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: He said the pool isn't just dirty; the liner is damaged.

"We got it replaced this summer but now it's ruined again," said Fernandes, "The whole bottom of the pool is filled with mud."

Wut?  Every spring I vaccuum a bunch of mud out of my pool and it's no big deal.  The pool is plaster.  Maybe pools with liners can't handle mud or something.  Sounds silly.


If it's a vinyl liner and has any white in the design it gets stained. Happens every year when I open it, a couple of rounds of shock and it looks fine.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But what about all of the free candy bars?
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
After Hurricane Ivan we found a dead shark in one of the houses we worked at pool. We also found a fish inside a wall. No idea how the fish got in the wall since the sheetrock was still intact.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A few cycles of the filter between normal and backwash, a few gallons of store-brand bleach, and you have yourself a house flipper grade pool.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: He said the pool isn't just dirty; the liner is damaged.

"We got it replaced this summer but now it's ruined again," said Fernandes, "The whole bottom of the pool is filled with mud."

Wut?  Every spring I vaccuum a bunch of mud out of my pool and it's no big deal.  The pool is plaster.  Maybe pools with liners can't handle mud or something.  Sounds silly.


No, I have one with a liner. I too have a mess every spring and it is really no big deal to get it all vacuumed out. Maybe a little time consuming. The pool owner in this article is just showing off his privileged entitlement. He's never done a lick of his own maintenance on this thing, I'm positive he hires someone to take care of it.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

edmo: Free refill. You just saved a bunch.


Nothing more invigorating that diving into a giant vat of stormwater run-off and the effluent of overburdened sewage disposal systems.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Rapmaster2000: He said the pool isn't just dirty; the liner is damaged.

"We got it replaced this summer but now it's ruined again," said Fernandes, "The whole bottom of the pool is filled with mud."

Wut?  Every spring I vaccuum a bunch of mud out of my pool and it's no big deal.  The pool is plaster.  Maybe pools with liners can't handle mud or something.  Sounds silly.

No, I have one with a liner. I too have a mess every spring and it is really no big deal to get it all vacuumed out. Maybe a little time consuming. The pool owner in this article is just showing off his privileged entitlement. He's never done a lick of his own maintenance on this thing, I'm positive he hires someone to take care of it.


I repaired pools for a summer. You would not believe the vile shiat in unmaintained pools. I killed a million amphibians and reptiles with a shop-vac.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When it floods like that, aren't we all pool owners?
 
Thingster
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In ground liner pool, all of the headache of an above ground pool AND in ground pool in one little package.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As the rain continues, officials said to keep away from flooded areas to avoid getting stuck, and for hygienic reasons.

Three sentences later:

Officials said to avoid driving through standing water and to stay out of flood water in general, as it may be unsanitary.

So what official management saying is water isn't clean and not good to drive through?
 
Mock26
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
1. Free pool filling service! The family should be thankful.
2. If you did not want it filled by runoff you should have built an above ground pool.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Today I learned in-ground pools can have liners, which isn't something I thought was a thing....
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: After Hurricane Ivan we found a dead shark in one of the houses we worked at pool. We also found a fish inside a wall. No idea how the fish got in the wall since the sheetrock was still intact.


Vindictive Ex?
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

edmo: Free refill. You just saved a bunch.


$10 is a bunch?
Even if your pool is huge, $100?

Unless you live someplace where you shouldn't have a pool water is cheap AF.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
On the other hand the real winners of the flood are the people who own pool-cleaning businesses. And truly anything-cleaning businesses for that matter.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: Today I learned in-ground pools can have liners, which isn't something I thought was a thing....


I would bet the majority do.
Replacing a vinyl liner is way cheaper than fixing gunite or re-tiling. In most of the country I don't know if unlined is even really an option.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Thingster: In ground liner pool, all of the headache of an above ground pool AND in ground pool in one little package.


and a cost a human can afford, that will survive the first winter in any place that will freeze.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: He said the pool isn't just dirty; the liner is damaged.

"We got it replaced this summer but now it's ruined again," said Fernandes, "The whole bottom of the pool is filled with mud."

Wut?  Every spring I vaccuum a bunch of mud out of my pool and it's no big deal.  The pool is plaster.  Maybe pools with liners can't handle mud or something.  Sounds silly.


They can handle mud just the same. 
However why are you vacuuming out mud? Maybe figure out how that is getting in there. 
Need a new cover?
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My pool is now sharing its water with my neighbor's pool, and that means that if I want to have a swimmable pool I'm going to have to treat their water too?! I swear, modern woke communist socialism is really going too far here!

Why should I have to make their pool swimmable!? 

That's it, I'm building a wall around my pool to keep their filthy liberal water out of mine. Ain't no way god intended people to have pools mixing, it's just not natural!

Ain't no way I'm letting deep end-o-the-pool state government encroach on my freedom! 

Murica!
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Harry Wagstaff: After Hurricane Ivan we found a dead shark in one of the houses we worked at pool. We also found a fish inside a wall. No idea how the fish got in the wall since the sheetrock was still intact.

Vindictive Ex?


Doubtful, it was in an old married couples house and the neighborhood was only opened up the day before I found it while ripping out wet sheetrock. My best guess is a window frame buckled, but it seemed pretty secure when I checked that theory.
 
JRoo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: HoratioGates: Harry Wagstaff: After Hurricane Ivan we found a dead shark in one of the houses we worked at pool. We also found a fish inside a wall. No idea how the fish got in the wall since the sheetrock was still intact.

Vindictive Ex?

Doubtful, it was in an old married couples house and the neighborhood was only opened up the day before I found it while ripping out wet sheetrock. My best guess is a window frame buckled, but it seemed pretty secure when I checked that theory.


Hole under the wall from the crawl space?
I assume that places that flood a lot don't have basements.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: On the other hand the real winners of the flood are the people who own pool-cleaning businesses. And truly anything-cleaning businesses for that matter.


Great, now all I can think of is Zorg's little rant.

"Look at all these little things! So busy now! Notice how each one is useful. A lovely ballet ensues, so full of form and color. Now, think about all those people that created them. Technicians, engineers, hundreds of people, who will be able to feed their children tonight, so those children can grow up big and strong and have little teeny children of their own, and so on and so forth. Thus, adding to the great chain of life. You see, father, by causing a little destruction, I am in fact encouraging life. In reality, you and I are in the same business."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: Today I learned in-ground pools can have liners, which isn't something I thought was a thing....


Yup. Pool structures are often built with porous materials, like concrete or cinder blocks. Gotta have at least one layer of material on top of that to seal it.

I remember once seeing people who got cuts on their feet from a fiberglass liner that had started flaking. Certain materials have their problems.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: He said the pool isn't just dirty; the liner is damaged.

"We got it replaced this summer but now it's ruined again," said Fernandes, "The whole bottom of the pool is filled with mud."

Wut?  Every spring I vaccuum a bunch of mud out of my pool and it's no big deal.  The pool is plaster.  Maybe pools with liners can't handle mud or something.  Sounds silly.


A friend of mine had the water come through the ground up under his pool liner lifting it off the ground.

His didn't tear though and and just had a few wrinkles now.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.