(Guardian)   The next winner in the great Premiere League Sack Race: Thomas Tuchel
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New owner gotta show who is the boss.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: New owner gotta show who is the boss.


Meet the new owner, same as the old owner.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memesboy.comView Full Size
I figured he had at least another game or two but either way
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm guessing Zidane gets the job, he has a good Champion's league resume...
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
tuchel out on his tuchus
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: I'm guessing Zidane gets the job, he has a good Champion's league resume...


Mauricio Pochettino's name has been bandied about by a few people as well.
 
djfitz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The new owners didn't see eye-to-eye with Tuchel.
 
MoparPower
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Reports say Potter
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The real question is Who's Next:  Brendan Rodgers, Frank Lampard, or David Moyes?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: The real question is Who's Next:  Brendan Rodgers, Frank Lampard, or David Moyes?


They should do it like when Walter White ordered the hit on Gus's crew in multiple prisons.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He's been a whiny little beeyotch so far this season anyway, happy to see him go. Karma won this one. Hopefully he ends up in the Dutch league or somewhere else I don't care about.
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Zinedine Zidane

What if his last name was Top?

/aw haw haw haw
 
nytmare
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Premier league of what? Gentlemen? Submarine captains? Baseball? Superheroes?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MoparPower: Reports say Potter


potter is the chosen one?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

nytmare: Premier league of what? Gentlemen? Submarine captains? Baseball? Superheroes?


premier league of sack racing
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Imagine if every other league just tossed away managers like the EPL does? It is completely destabilizing to a team
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: The real question is Who's Next:  Brendan Rodgers, Frank Lampard, or David Moyes?


You forgot the pints of wine connoisseur
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
mute_ants
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
At some point, you have to wonder if Chelsea's problems don't extend beyond their coaching staff
 
animal color
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Can't stand Tuchel and his incessant complaints about literally everything. He's clearly a shiat man-manager and his tactics this season have been absolutely terrible. He has wasted hundreds of millions of dollars in signings and made a complete shambles of players who can succeed elsewhere.

Having said all that. This seems crazy-premature. They just put him in charge of the transfer window, so presumably he's been able to assemble a team something like what he wanted. Now they're going to bring in a gaffer who will want literally anything other than what Tuchel is assembled.

I thought more of Boehly's instincts and wisdom. The only reason this won't end in disaster is that despite so much waste, Tuchel assembled arguably the most talented squad in world football.
 
animal color
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

animal color: Can't stand Tuchel and his incessant complaints about literally everything. He's clearly a shiat man-manager and his tactics this season have been absolutely terrible. He has wasted hundreds of millions of dollars in signings and made a complete shambles of players who can succeed elsewhere.

Having said all that. This seems crazy-premature. They just put him in charge of the transfer window, so presumably he's been able to assemble a team something like what he wanted. Now they're going to bring in a gaffer who will want literally anything other than what Tuchel is assembled.

I thought more of Boehly's instincts and wisdom. The only reason this won't end in disaster is that despite so much waste, Tuchel assembled arguably the most talented squad in world football.


Clearly have Avengers on the brain. Forgive the assembled "assembles."
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
New owner, same shiatshow. Can believe he outlasted some of the others.
 
dk47
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

animal color: animal color: Can't stand Tuchel and his incessant complaints about literally everything. He's clearly a shiat man-manager and his tactics this season have been absolutely terrible. He has wasted hundreds of millions of dollars in signings and made a complete shambles of players who can succeed elsewhere.

Having said all that. This seems crazy-premature. They just put him in charge of the transfer window, so presumably he's been able to assemble a team something like what he wanted. Now they're going to bring in a gaffer who will want literally anything other than what Tuchel is assembled.

I thought more of Boehly's instincts and wisdom. The only reason this won't end in disaster is that despite so much waste, Tuchel assembled arguably the most talented squad in world football.

Clearly have Avengers on the brain. Forgive the assembled "assembles."


Eh does seem impulsive but Chelsea has struggled. Where is Pulisic? Barely got by West Ham at home. Brighton has outperformed, could be a good move.
 
Cheese Whiz Kid
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: MoparPower: Reports say Potter

potter is the chosen one?


Hopefully he's just using this as leverage to get Brighton to triple his salary
 
