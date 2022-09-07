 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Mom, you're not gonna believe it. They got me again. Yeah, kidnapped. No, don't call the cops, just give them the money again   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
34
    More: Dumbass, Ransom, Woman, Money, Extortion, Civil Guard, Payment, Credit card, Family  
•       •       •

1880 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Sep 2022 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's ketchup
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, I guessed what was happening by the title... but didn't think it had happened FOUR times.

lulz
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

amateur
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mother has dementia right? Right?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I have a very special set of skills." ::rubs phone on crotch:: ::click::
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did they blur out the bandana covering her eyes?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pagesix.comView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Big Lebowski - She Kidnapped Herself Scene (7/12) | Movieclips
Youtube VLR_TDO0FTg
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I dare you to kill her! <click> That oughta do it."

/ruthless people
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you never pay blackmailers or kidnappers.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: The mother has dementia right? Right?


I mean...that shiat actually happens sometimes. There was a 30 something school teacher heiress who got kidnapped a couple days ago. The kidnapper killed her though.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saves mom hiring someone to kidnap her daughter.  So there's that.  She could also send the ransom back to herself, give a little to the kidnappers for their trouble to break this cycle permanently.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This case has, you know, a lotta ins, a lotta outs, a lotta what-have-yous. And, uh, a lotta strands to keep in my head, man
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you don't have any special skills to speak of.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better hope she never really gets kidnapped. Things could get messy.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was once married to a Philippine woman, her family was always asking for money, She sent what she could, but it never seemed to be enough. One day, I get a text "please send 50,000p" I text back "no"

next day, get a text saying that her mom was kidnaped by the NPA, I text back, that's what the police are for

guessed they gave up, or something, but she was back home a day or so later. Wife even thought it was BS
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1-5 years in prison? That'll teach 'em!
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fool me once...fool me twice...fool me four times and everyone involved is an idiot.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wendigogo: 1-5 years in prison? That'll teach 'em!


They should have tried to overthrow the Republic. That's a slap on the wrist and a firm talking-to.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: Was once married to a Philippine woman, her family was always asking for money, She sent what she could, but it never seemed to be enough. One day, I get a text "please send 50,000p" I text back "no"

next day, get a text saying that her mom was kidnaped by the NPA, I text back, that's what the police are for

guessed they gave up, or something, but she was back home a day or so later. Wife even thought it was BS


My uncle "dated" a woman in the Philippines and got sucked into giving money to her whole family, even after they broke up. This happened up until his death. Shameless. They likely just shrugged and moved on to the next rube.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: [pagesix.com image 850x566]


I also put forward:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Katwang
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If that ever happened to me, my dad would ask them to send him my head as proof. There would be no second kidnapping. Case closed.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"If you want a toe I can get you a toe!"

You would think after the second time they would take her to the vet and get one of those chips installed in her so she would be easier to find.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Sucks to be you, eh?"
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
LOL.
In KKK towns you get kidnapped, the cops come and greet your kidnappers, they both gleefully use electricity from the wall to torture you, and then give you Havana syndrome till you don't remember it for a few years.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Incan see this being like the boy who cried wolf. One of these days she really will be kidnapped and her mom won't believe her.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Did they send her mom a severed toe, too?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oblig.:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
virgo47 [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fat boy: Was once married to a Philippine woman, her family was always asking for money, She sent what she could, but it never seemed to be enough. One day, I get a text "please send 50,000p" I text back "no"

next day, get a text saying that her mom was kidnaped by the NPA, I text back, that's what the police are for

guessed they gave up, or something, but she was back home a day or so later. Wife even thought it was BS


Was she from Occidental Mindoro?
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: fat boy: Was once married to a Philippine woman, her family was always asking for money, She sent what she could, but it never seemed to be enough. One day, I get a text "please send 50,000p" I text back "no"

next day, get a text saying that her mom was kidnaped by the NPA, I text back, that's what the police are for

guessed they gave up, or something, but she was back home a day or so later. Wife even thought it was BS

My uncle "dated" a woman in the Philippines and got sucked into giving money to her whole family, even after they broke up. This happened up until his death. Shameless. They likely just shrugged and moved on to the next rube.


Kenyan scammers are still pulling in millions running their scams.  They've been going on for a couple of decades and still work.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

groppet: "If you want a toe I can get you a toe!"

You would think after the second time they would take her to the vet and get one of those chips installed in her so she would be easier to find.


Those chips aren't GPS enabled, you have to get the wand within a few inches for it to work.  Gotta get her one of these.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Seems like her mom is the stupid one.

I mean, this asshole is still a criminal, but ... stupid people are frequent targets for a reason.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.