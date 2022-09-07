 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   VAMPIREs may help destroy Russian drones, date emotionless teenage drones   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, Anti-aircraft warfare, Weapon, World War II, drone technology, decades-old weapons systems, Ammunition, Fighter aircraft, Anti-aircraft  
•       •       •

579 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Sep 2022 at 1:05 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world is a vampire....
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Still a better love story than Twil....oh.  wait.

:-/
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They've made a fancy technical.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Should have used a Toyota Hilux
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: The world is a vampire....


Despite all his rage
he still got the cover page

acclaimmag.comView Full Size
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why $27000 a missile?  Why not black power rockets with $400 of guidance electronics?  Plus you have a smoke screen to relocate under. "The Rockets Red Glare ... " Good thing British hadn't invented microcontrollers. Probably cause there's no way to make microcontrollers leak oil.
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I've always wanted one
/YOOO JOOOOEEE
//Knowing Is Half The Battle
 
shinji3i
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hissatsu: They've made a fancy technical.

[Fark user image image 850x477]

/Should have used a Toyota Hilux


Doesn't break down enough, need those replacement part revenue streams.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: The world is a vampire....



That song makes me crazy.
His rage is precisely what keeps him in his cage.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Russians will counter with the ZOMBIE automated brain killer drone system. We will strike back with the WEREWOLF transforming infiltrating killing platform. Then Germany will deploy the FRANKENSTEIN ARRAY which will incorporate any available drone parts into a semi intelligent autonomous killing platform.  I am currently working on the FEMBOT, which is really just a sex robot that will make war obselete as we won't have any time for it anymore.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm a little confused what the US was planning on doing with this?  This seems like an excellent system for Ukraine or Finland or friendly guerilla forces somewhere but way out of place in US (or even big-NATO-country) forces
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OptionC: I'm a little confused what the US was planning on doing with this?  This seems like an excellent system for Ukraine or Finland or friendly guerilla forces somewhere but way out of place in US (or even big-NATO-country) forces


Sell it to other allies most likely.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.