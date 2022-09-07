 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Parents pay $6,000 a month to send troubled kids to christian therapeutic program where they can experience the thrill of hard labor, frostbite, running up and down a mountain, or being tied to a goat   (nbcnews.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Outsourcing your child abuse? How Republican.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Let's be honest: they just paid $6K a month to get rid of their kids and don't give two shiats about how that is accomplished.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If I'd made $6,000 a month, you bet your ass my 401k would be growing by leaps and bounds.  But there's no way I'd spend $6,000 in any given month.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Christianity: Separating stupid people from their money for 2000 years!
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I had a couple friends that got sent to these kind of jesusy scam-camps back in the late 80s or early 90s. Total rip-off for parents super distraught that their kid smoked weed or listened to punk rock or metal
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Christianity. Not even once.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Golly, I would have thought that the Youth Pastor would have put a stop to these abuses.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Remember folks, almost all religion has a bedrock belief that life is about suffering and and how you handle that suffering is what gets you into life #2.

Although, I will give props to Christianity for figuring out how to monetize the suffering. Seriously, kudos.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What?
But not tied to a cross?

Disappointing.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Shiat, bring me a 30-pack of Busch, a handle of Jim and a carton of smokes and my buddies and I will provide the same service.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Running around a mountain, frostbite, and tying up a goat? Sounds like my college camping days.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Did they at least beat the ghey out of the kids?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: What?
But not tied to a cross?

Disappointing.


Branded with one though
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: Outsourcing your child abuse? How Republican.


I would think that "throwing money at a problem to make it go away" would be in the Democratic side of problem solving. It would be more Republican if they shipped them off to China and then blamed Mexican immigrants when it didn't work.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The main desire of christians is to harm children. Don't listen to their words, watch what they do when they get children alone.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No optional exorcisms?
/ how disappointing...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
One time I woke up tied to a goat and I'm never going to Tijuana ever again!
 
boozehat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I gave up Christianity for lent when I was younger.  Best decision I ever made.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"For girls who were depressed, drinking, skipping school or fighting with their families,"

Note that for many types of these "troubled teen" programs, "fighting with their families" can just mean not being onboard with whatever batshiat religious or parenting practices these parents seem to think is proper.

"Trinity is a bunch of fear-based activities and punishments that were supposed to teach you something, but all they taught you was how to be scared of everything," said Carlie Sherman

I mean, it sounds like it was working as intended.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Are we sure the goat is a punishment?
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My uncle runs a camp for kids who are about to be molested.

/Anthony Jeselnik
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I could do it for half as much abuse the kids twice as much and put them to work in a sweatshop too.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This camp sounds like the training montage of Rocky IV.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sounds like a great regimen to produce a troubled kid. But it sounds expensive.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Who're we to question their deeply held religious beliefs?
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So whiny belligerent snowflakes were given the opportunity to do normal farm work and discovered that it is difficult.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Christianity. Not even once.


definitely judge all by the actions of one poorly run business. it makes good sense.
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There was a podcast series recently, Sent Away, that covers this kind of thing pretty well.
 
did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Snowflakes
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Some kids have all the fun.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But when coal comes back like Jesus says it will, those kids will have cool jobs sorting coal and pulling rocks out of the coal.   It's a competition.  At the end of the 12 hour shift, whoever has the most rocks, wins a soda!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Straight kids can be subject to conversion therapy too! It's called inclusivity. Thought you people would be happy.
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I allow my kid's educators to do whatever they want to my children, albeit the fact that I will do the same to them. I let them choose how they are to be treated.
 
argylez
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This sounds like conversion camp
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Did they at least beat the ghey out of the kids?


Considering they're christians, they probably tried to fark the gay out of them.
 
