 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Once Iowan)   Wading out nude on a Klondike bar. A sand bar, but still a catchy jingle for an intoxicated 35 year-old naked lady in a river who could be talked into coming ashore but not into going home, and who ranted her way into jail   (nwestiowa.com) divider line
17
    More: Dumbass, South Dakota, arrest of Jennifer Ann Chatwell, Lyon County, Iowa, Big Sioux River, Lincoln County, South Dakota, Iowa, 35-year-old Canton, Sioux Falls, South Dakota  
•       •       •

1082 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Sep 2022 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Now we know what she would do for a Klondike Bar. No pics? Nevermind, probably wouldn't turn out too well.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Now we know what she would do for a Klondike Bar. No pics? Nevermind, probably wouldn't turn out too well.


I demand the opportunity to say "Do not want!".
 
Secret of Manajuana
‘’ 1 hour ago  
35 and on meth so I'm glad for no pictures.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Secret of Manajuana: 35 and on meth so I'm glad for no pictures.


Get help
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
35, naked and on meth is my vinn diagram.
 
Secret of Manajuana
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Secret of Manajuana: 35 and on meth so I'm glad for no pictures.

Get help


It didn't help.
 
phishrace
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I used to fish and camp regularly around the Sacramento river Delta. The delta has lots and lots of islands big and small. People often boat to the smaller islands to spend the day or night away from (most of) civilization. So they can get drunk, take shrooms, take their clothes off, shoot off fireworks, whatever. Island = Anything goes. Mini cannons are very popular there. I've seen some crazy shiat both on islands and while boating by them. Lots of nekid people. Entertainment when the fish aren't biting. Decker Island by far puts on the best shows. Would watch again.
 
assjuice
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: 35, naked and on meth is my vinn diagram.


This is what happens when you never have a class in logic or discrete math and learn topics from memes.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Use! Less! With! Out! Pics!
 
Il Douchey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You go, sister!  After all, who among us has never looked down the barrel of it all and had the glorious epiphany that it's all a bunch of bullshiat, and so you might as well get naked?

                                                           
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

assjuice: Por que tan serioso: 35, naked and on meth is my vinn diagram.

This is what happens when you never have a class in logic or discrete math and learn topics from memes.


Por que tan serioso?
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: 35, naked and on meth is my vinn diagram.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just another day in SD.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Secret of Manajuana: 35 and on meth so I'm glad for no pictures.


But no teeth, so good deal when she's ready for another Klondike Bar.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I should move to SD
 
Loucifer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have been naked in the Sioux river. It was not newsworthy.
 
Fano
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.