Ukraine is attacking everything everywhere all at once
16
16 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get em all!
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good.

Knock those farkers back to the stone age.
 
Potato Puti
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Excellent! Putin should look at a map.
 
philodough [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lyger
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Destroy the Orcs
Youtube f1c7saYc0Mo


/ kill the orcs
// slay the orcs
/// destroy the orcs
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"No one ever defended anything successfully. There is only attack, and attack, and attack some more"
-Patton
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Ukrainians felt out at least three soft spots in the Russian 49th Combined Arms Army's defenses. The Ukrainian navy's 35th and 36th Naval Infantry Brigades found the softest spot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
General who should attack?
Everyone
Everyone?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Ruskies are supposed to have a bit of an advantage playing defense, compared to offense. If the Ukrainians manage to dislodge them from Kherson, now that offense/defense roles have switched, it is a huge deal.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
poster.keepcalmandposters.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Get em all!


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The moment Russia started losing

storypick.comView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kbronsito: The Ruskies are supposed to have a bit of an advantage playing defense, compared to offense. If the Ukrainians manage to dislodge them from Kherson, now that offense/defense roles have switched, it is a huge deal.


You only have an advantage on defense if your soldiers actually want to fight.  If their morale is terrible, defense almost always equals retreat, rout, or capture.
 
inner ted
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I tried to like that movie but it was so flashy I had a seizure and died
/fark russia
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kbronsito: The Ruskies are supposed to have a bit of an advantage playing defense, compared to offense. If the Ukrainians manage to dislodge them from Kherson, now that offense/defense roles have switched, it is a huge deal.


I think so far their big achievements in defence is to wait for winter and have the enemy army freeze to death 20 km from Moscow after millions of russians have already died.
 
Fano
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: "No one ever defended anything successfully. There is only attack, and attack, and attack some more"
-Patton


Fark user imageView Full Size

Poor bastards! We can attack in every direction!
 
