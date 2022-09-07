 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Barny Fife travels from GA to Orlando for polygraph seminar. Over the weekend he A) Learned polygraph techniques. B) Learned polygraph theory. C) Got scammed by a hooker for $200 the first night then perp walked for human trafficking the next night   (fox13news.com) divider line
51
•       •       •

goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mostly support the headline except, barney fife was from north carolina.
study history my dear. :)
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It embarrasses me for our industry anytime you see this, because the people have the right to expect better of us," the sheriff said. "He embarrassed our entire industry with his arrest."

No, the fact that he was arrested and faces consequences is relatively great news for your "industry", sadly.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe, and hear me out here, but maybe sex work shouldn't be a crime?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to look up where Polk County is and I learned that it's right next to a place called Chubbtown.

Should have stayed in Chubbtown, pal.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After he gave the undercover detective $180 along with a multi-pack of White Claw hard seltzer, detectives arrested DiPrima.

Do the detectives then drink the White Claw themselves?
 
PsychoticSanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Maybe, and hear me out here, but maybe sex work shouldn't be a crime?


Not in this xtian nation!
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: After he gave the undercover detective $180 along with a multi-pack of White Claw hard seltzer, detectives arrested DiPrima.

Nothing quite seals the deal like White Claw.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasting tax payer money on something as stupid as a polygraph seminar is way worse.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: FTA: After he gave the undercover detective $180 along with a multi-pack of White Claw hard seltzer, detectives arrested DiPrima.

Nothing quite seals the deal like White Claw.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paying a prostitute =/= "sex trafficking" anymore than pimping is "slavery".
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: FTA: After he gave the undercover detective $180 along with a multi-pack of White Claw hard seltzer, detectives arrested DiPrima.

Nothing quite seals the deal like White Claw.


I was told with the Claw there is no law.
 
Not again 5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Maybe, and hear me out here, but maybe sex work shouldn't be a crime?


That was only half is problem.  There was a "human trafficking" component.  Which might mean underaged prostitute, or someone forced to participate.  Huge problem.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"your honor, i thought the undercover cop was a prostitute."
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PsychoticSanta: Gubbo: Maybe, and hear me out here, but maybe sex work shouldn't be a crime?

Not in this xtian nation!


I agree that sex work shouldn't be a crime. I'm decidedly against human trafficking, though, so I have mixed feelings about this "sting operation."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Andy!  She had gams and all the goodies!   You should have seen her!  It was just a business thing!
"Barney, have you told Thelma Lou?"
What?  No!   She doesn't need to know!  I gotta go see the doc.  I got this painful burning sensation.  Must have been that city water.
"Oh, Barney..."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean....that's better than waking up in Tijuana with a kidney missing....
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole "Consenting adults having sex in exchange for money is HUMAN TRAFFICKING!!!" has really taken off.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well he paid to get screwed, so it sounds like he got what he paid for
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNTFA but every business trip I've been on, conference or location work, there's always a bunch
of dudes who just have to tell you about their latest massage/hand job, strip club, prostitute, etc.  
 
I don't care, I just don't want to hear about it. And I'm sure their wives/girlfriends don't either.

"Doesn't count! Different continent!"
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not again 5: Gubbo: Maybe, and hear me out here, but maybe sex work shouldn't be a crime?

That was only half is problem.  There was a "human trafficking" component.  Which might mean underaged prostitute, or someone forced to participate.  Huge problem.


I'm torn  here. On the one hand, imagine believing the things that police say. You  may have noticed, but police will run wild with lies and overcharging.

On the other, ACAB so fark this guy anyway. He's done something to deserve being sent to a "seminar" in Orlando.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodluckwiththat: I mostly support the headline except, barney fife was from north carolina.
study history my dear. :)


Barney would've went to the brothel in Mt. Pilot is my guess.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Andy, I thought that if we asked if'n they were a cop, they had to tell us they was a cop!  Well, sir.  I asked her and she said something about the weather, so I wasn't entraping myself.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But remember, stupid goobers like this guy are the "Real AmericansTM."
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happens all the time in Austin when the State Legislature is in session.
These yokel politicians from BFE East Texas get into The City Of Sodom, and they go nuts.
Usually soliciting ho's.
Or gay dudes.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Polk County LOVES these press conferences. They hold them all the time.
They do not mess around with sex crime enforcement.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: Wasting tax payer money on something as stupid as a polygraph seminar is way worse.


Polygraph Seminar is a cover story. He is really in Orlando to check out the Monorail, before his town buys one.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
miscreant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not again 5: Gubbo: Maybe, and hear me out here, but maybe sex work shouldn't be a crime?

That was only half is problem.  There was a "human trafficking" component.  Which might mean underaged prostitute, or someone forced to participate.  Huge problem.


Making sex work a crime is a huge part of why sex trafficking exists. It's a lot easier to verify that workers are of age and not being coerced when they're not afraid you're going to throw them in jail if they talk to you.

Making sex work legal won't eliminate sex trafficking, but it would probably make it a lot easier to target the actual traffickers and johns who frequented the ones being trafficked
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prostitutes on the Internet are like 13 year olds on the Internet...they are always cops.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: Wasting tax payer money on something as stupid as a polygraph seminar is way worse.


I can give you the relevant info right now:  They're complete BS, and inadmissible because of that.  What more are they going to teach, how to lie and intimidate people?  That's the only value those "tests" have.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FARK EXCLUSIVE security cam footage of the incident:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Casualty breaking the law as if he does it everyday.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: WhackingDay: Wasting tax payer money on something as stupid as a polygraph seminar is way worse.

I can give you the relevant info right now:  They're complete BS, and inadmissible because of that.  What more are they going to teach, how to lie and intimidate people?  That's the only value those "tests" have.


You clearly are unaware of the new next generation lie detectors

The Wire - Season Five Opening Scene
Youtube AJ5aIvjNgao
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
His wife is going to be so pissed off.
 
nytmare
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: The whole "Consenting adults having sex in exchange for money is HUMAN TRAFFICKING!!!" has really taken off.


Are you quoting Matt Gaetz? Or maybe you are Matt Gaetz?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"It embarrasses me for our industry anytime you see this, because the people have the right to expect better of us," the sheriff said. "He embarrassed our entire industry with his arrest."

If he'd just stuck to shooting unarmed black men, he'd still have the respect and support of the entire industry.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Not again 5: Gubbo: Maybe, and hear me out here, but maybe sex work shouldn't be a crime?

That was only half is problem.  There was a "human trafficking" component.  Which might mean underaged prostitute, or someone forced to participate.  Huge problem.


It blows me away that people still buy these cop lies. They always call prostitution stings "human trafficking" because it makes it sound noble.

If they were actually interested in stopping human trafficking then they wouldn't be wasting their time trying to catch people trying to pay for sex work. That does absolutely nothing to help with actual human trafficking.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

nytmare: Tom-Servo: The whole "Consenting adults having sex in exchange for money is HUMAN TRAFFICKING!!!" has really taken off.

Are you quoting Matt Gaetz? Or maybe you are Matt Gaetz?


Matt Gaetz raped children. Comparing that to consenting adults engaged is sex work is farking disgusting.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: Polk County LOVES these press conferences. They hold them all the time.
They do not mess around with sex crime enforcement.


It's a great revenue stream to fund their overtime for them. Shame they don't spend their time actually helping people.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Not again 5: Gubbo: Maybe, and hear me out here, but maybe sex work shouldn't be a crime?

That was only half is problem.  There was a "human trafficking" component.  Which might mean underaged prostitute, or someone forced to participate.  Huge problem.


Yep, Polk County Florida runs underaged prostitution stings all the time, about every three months they round up dozens of people that travel to meet what they think are underage girls for sex.

Sheriff Judd has been doing it for years, you would think the pedos would catch on, but nope.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: PsychoticSanta: Gubbo: Maybe, and hear me out here, but maybe sex work shouldn't be a crime?

Not in this xtian nation!

I agree that sex work shouldn't be a crime. I'm decidedly against human trafficking, though, so I have mixed feelings about this "sting operation."


If you are against human trafficking then you should just be 100% pissed that they are ignoring actual human trafficking and instead going after consensual sex work.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Not again 5: Gubbo: Maybe, and hear me out here, but maybe sex work shouldn't be a crime?

That was only half is problem.  There was a "human trafficking" component.  Which might mean underaged prostitute, or someone forced to participate.  Huge problem.


There were no prostitutes in the story, there was no one underage, and the police found no one forced to participate.

There was a scammer pretending to be a prostitute, and a bait cop pretending to be a prostitute.

The article doesn't mention the suspect being accused of human trafficking at all.  That's just a phrase the cops used to describe their sting.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

meanmutton: EvaDewer: PsychoticSanta: Gubbo: Maybe, and hear me out here, but maybe sex work shouldn't be a crime?

Not in this xtian nation!

I agree that sex work shouldn't be a crime. I'm decidedly against human trafficking, though, so I have mixed feelings about this "sting operation."

If you are against human trafficking then you should just be 100% pissed that they are ignoring actual human trafficking and instead going after consensual sex work.


Sheriff Judd does some good work in this area. His department finds and helps 'real' sex traffic victims all the time and has probably been responsible for putting away more pedos looking for underage girls than any other 10 sheriffs combined. They do stuff like this a few times a year. 

Child predators among 102 arrested in Polk County human trafficking sting, Sheriff Grady Judd says | WFLA
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can we get Judd to lead some three letter federal agency? he seems to be great at law enforcement
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What happened to professional courtesy between cops?
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Glitchwerks: FTA: After he gave the undercover detective $180 along with a multi-pack of White Claw hard seltzer, detectives arrested DiPrima.

Nothing quite seals the deal like White Claw.

I was told with the Claw there is no law.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Your honor I object and move to strike this proceeding from the record it has no consent of joinder THERE IS NO GOLD FRINGE ON MY WHITE CLAW CAN CASE DISMISSALLED
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So the cop paid the uncover cop almost 200 bucks and then got arrested. Does he get money back or does the undercover just keep it?  Because that seems like contract fraud to me.
 
boozehat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
(I enjoy White Claw)
 
