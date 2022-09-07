 Skip to content
(CNN)   Ever wonder how those pesky flies always seem to be just out of your reach when you try to swat them?   (cnn.com) divider line
35
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


Problem solved.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only use chopsticks.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I only use chopsticks.


PSsshhhhh

I use a single toothpick
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: [cdn.shopify.com image 850x495]

Problem solved.


When i to work at a burger king back at college, we used long rubber bands.  We literally had competitions until the manager made us stop.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not clicking on

Crummy
Nazi
Network

Links
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Problem solved.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FLIES ARE NOT REAL
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Not clicking on

Crummy
Nazi
Network

Links


https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-41284065

From 2017, though. Who knows how differently flies have evolved since then?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A hand towel is superior to a fly swatter. You can get linear motion with it that confuses the fly, and it moves enough air that a near miss is  still enough to stun it.

A bit more destructive, though, if you happen to have ceramic objects on display around your house.
 
alice_600 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I have a salt gun it not only kills them but seasons meats and purifies the house against evil.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's fun to sneak up on flies and propel them across the room with a flick of a finger. How do you sneak up on a fly? When a fly sees motion in its right eye, it takes off to the left, and vice-versa. If you can approach the fly from the front or the rear, it detects motion in both eyes and this short-circuits this escape mechanism just enough for you to take your shot.

It's surprisingly satisfying.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Pocket Ninja: I only use chopsticks.

PSsshhhhh

I use a single toothpick


images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [cdn.shopify.com image 850x495]

Problem solved.


A FedEx letter envelope works really well too.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The trick is to go where the fly will be, not where it is.

I regularly snatch flies mid air, and have no problems "swatting" them.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
To outmaneuver a fly, you must strike faster than it can detect your approaching hand. With practice, you may improve at this, but flies have honed their escapes over hundreds of millions of years. So instead of swatting, using other ways to manage flies, such as installing fly traps and cleaning backyards, is a better bet.

This is just embarrassing. Allow me pass on (not so) secret knowledge to successfully swatting flies. Flies jump straight up into the air a few inches before flying away. Trying to swat them from above them will generally fail. Instead clap your hands a couple of inches above where they are. It's not difficult to kill them like that. Unless your hands are metal slabs, they probably won't be squashed or dead, but they'll be very dazed. Finish off the job using a piece of paper towel or napkin. Or eat the tasty fly. Whatever, you do you.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's why I cover myself in small lizards every summer.
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sure, but how does he eat?
How Does Brundlefly Eat?
Youtube DZT4AKcPHs4
 
GalFisk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I like getting them with the vacuum cleaner. Approach really slowly, and they don't see the tube as a threat, then quickly jab the last decimeter or so. They'll take off before you reach them, but then they're too close to withstand the suction.
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: It's fun to sneak up on flies and propel them across the room with a flick of a finger. How do you sneak up on a fly? When a fly sees motion in its right eye, it takes off to the left, and vice-versa. If you can approach the fly from the front or the rear, it detects motion in both eyes and this short-circuits this escape mechanism just enough for you to take your shot.

It's surprisingly satisfying.


I didn't know the science behind it but multiple times I've used my hands to biatch-slap a fly that was being annoying enough to get slapped. It is VERY satisfying when you feel that contact on your hand and see the little shiat drop.
 
Fano
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hissatsu: To outmaneuver a fly, you must strike faster than it can detect your approaching hand. With practice, you may improve at this, but flies have honed their escapes over hundreds of millions of years. So instead of swatting, using other ways to manage flies, such as installing fly traps and cleaning backyards, is a better bet.

This is just embarrassing. Allow me pass on (not so) secret knowledge to successfully swatting flies. Flies jump straight up into the air a few inches before flying away. Trying to swat them from above them will generally fail. Instead clap your hands a couple of inches above where they are. It's not difficult to kill them like that. Unless your hands are metal slabs, they probably won't be squashed or dead, but they'll be very dazed. Finish off the job using a piece of paper towel or napkin. Or eat the tasty fly. Whatever, you do you.


I bet you could get seven in one blow with that technique!
 
apathy2673
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"To outmaneuver a fly, you must strike faster
than it can detect your approaching hand."
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What do you call a fly with no wings?

A walk.
 
Fizpez
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I just use a well aimed rubber band shot... seems kinda sporting that way!
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I saw someone here post a story that included a bit where as a kid s/he was paid two cents for every fly they killed that for whatever reason just hit me as so damn funny.  You need to hire them.  That sounds like a hell of a deal.  Inflation doesn't really apply to fly death, ask anyone.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So much about TFG recently i read that as "files,"
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
CSB: we had our kitchen done this summer - total gut. Workers had the doors open day after day. Once they left, the fly babies started to appear. I put a bounty on the little bastards of $1 each. My son made $214 in one day (after which, I stopped the bounty program). Ultimately, we called an exterminator. Our garage and basement were breeding grounds. Ok, not really a CSB.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: CSB: we had our kitchen done this summer - total gut. Workers had the doors open day after day. Once they left, the fly babies started to appear. I put a bounty on the little bastards of $1 each. My son made $214 in one day (after which, I stopped the bounty program). Ultimately, we called an exterminator. Our garage and basement were breeding grounds. Ok, not really a CSB.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The goal is to get two flies in one swing. Hearing the *pop* *pop* is very satisfying.
 
mazzz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fart in it before using......
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Science!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Flies that were within reach were squashed. Flies that escaped reproduced, making more flies that had increased ability to escape. Repeat repeat repeat. Clearly the mark of an intelligent designer!
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
you try to swat them

Oh, there are ways.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lillya
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just clap your hands together just above the fly - it will see both hands coming together and fly straight up and get smashed. Every time.
 
apathy2673
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Beerguy: [Fark user image 827x994]

The goal is to get two flies in one swing. Hearing the *pop* *pop* is very satisfying.


Is that what that thing is for? I just thought it was a fun sex toy.
 
