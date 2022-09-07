 Skip to content
(CNN)   Comfort dogs are watching over the children of Uvalde as they return to school, since the police there sure as hell aren't doing it   (cnn.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
While his is cool and all, you really want to comfort those kids?  You want to protect those kids?  Pass real gun control legislation so this bullshiat doesn't happen again.  Give those kids -- and everyone else -- peace of mind that nutjob psychopaths won't be able to easily obtain a gun to go shooting up schools or malls or supermarkets or anywhere else.  That would be comforting.

But it won't happen, because Republicans.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What about comfort weapons for the young and aspiring soldier cosplayers?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before some crying whiners start dropping crocodile tears about fark being mean to cops.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't a happy story.

It's up there with "Employees chip in to buy coworker who walks barefoot 3 miles to work new shoes ."
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm waiting for the cops to show up and shoot the dog.
Seems to be how things go these days.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone walks in with a Comfort Cat
or a Comfort Steak
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd sooner trust the dogs to put their lives on the line for those kids than the cops.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: In before some crying whiners start dropping crocodile tears about fark being mean to cops.


It's an outrage that you're focusing on the people responsible for most of these kids' trauma instead of the kids they traumatized! Can't you see they've been through enough, these cops? Have you no heart? No decency?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we say this is nice for the kids, or is that being too supportive of cops?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pooches get smooches
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worth posting this rememberance...

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/ I respect the police, but all Uvalde PD officers should be fired
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The concept of "comfort cops" will never catch on, that's for sure.
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elgrancerdo: Worth posting this rememberance...

[i.kym-cdn.com image 850x443]
[i.imgur.com image 435x604]
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x850]

/ I respect the police, but all Uvalde PD officers should be fired


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops are still upset that they gave the guy over an hour, but he never finished the job
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: While his is cool and all, you really want to comfort those kids?  You want to protect those kids?  Pass real gun control legislation so this bullshiat doesn't happen again.  Give those kids -- and everyone else -- peace of mind that nutjob psychopaths won't be able to easily obtain a gun to go shooting up schools or malls or supermarkets or anywhere else.  That would be comforting.

But it won't happen, because Republicans.


Yet another mass slaughter of our children, and we've done nothing. Absolutely nothing. It's appalling.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This still makes me cry.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elgrancerdo: / I respect the police


I respectfully request that you reconsider.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, I guess we can't say it's nice the kids get to hug puppies. Which is very sad.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: elgrancerdo: / I respect the police

I respectfully request that you reconsider.


blah blah blah

what you want means jack and shiat, respectively.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: I'm waiting for the cops to show up and shoot the dog.
Seems to be how things go these days.


You're going to have to wait a good hour and a half.
 
Vespers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Each and every one of those kids should be allowed a dog to accompany them for the rest of their school career.
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoldSpider: I'd sooner trust the dogs to put their lives on the line for those kids than the cops.


Came here to say this.

When my daughter was about 10, We had a Doberman, he weighed in about 110 pounds. Biggest Dobie ever, he had a head like a horse. But very gentle and above all protective.
We used to allow my daughter to walk him around the block by herself knowing anyone that tried to mess with her would have a very bad end.
RIP, Kato. Good boy.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a terrifying time to be a kid.
How was school today honey?
They had bloodied bodies at the shooting drill today, looked pretty real what with all the cops they had standing around checking their phones and whatnot.
Didn't notice the hand sanitizer near my class until today's drill. So there's that.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Someone walks in with a Comfort Cat
or a Comfort Steak


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skarekrough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean....it's a bit on the nose...isn't it?

The right-wing narrative of concern is that they need to tighten down the curriculum because, in their words, "they're worried that kids are being taught that America is bad."

So, what sort of conclusions do you think these kids are going to draw from a country that's complacent to let them be slaughtered randomly?
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dogs are morally superior to American adult humans.

It makes the insides of my stomach twist to admit that truth, but it can no longer be denied.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's great and all, but now I'm also worried about dogs getting murdered.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bruscar: Dogs are morally superior to American adult humans.

It makes the insides of my stomach twist to admit that truth, but it can no longer be denied.


That's always been true.

The problem is that now cats are morally superior to most adult humans.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Can we say this is nice for the kids, or is that being too supportive of cops?


What kind of pathetic horseshiat is this?

Did the cops provide the dogs?  No.

I'm sorry, but the chief narrative of that day will ALWAYS be the abject cowardice of the Uvalde Police Department.

This recent attempt to demand that people just move on from that and hiding behind traumatized kids is *gross*.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abbott has changed his ads from a week ago of sitting around in the country club, wearing a pastel shirt, and talking with a clean white haired couple.  Now it's back, he's being surrounded by every uniform and badge they could fit in the shot, talking about safety again and Terrorist Beto will be a disaster for him personally.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bruscar: Dogs are morally superior to American adult humans.

It makes the insides of my stomach twist to admit that truth, but it can no longer be denied.


We bred them that way. We're such a POS species that we created a custom companion that would put up with us no matter what we did or how much we mistreated it. Cats...cats know. That's why they're such assholes to us.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: So, I guess we can't say it's nice the kids get to hug puppies. Which is very sad.


"The sound of children screaming has been removed"
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: austerity101: elgrancerdo: / I respect the police

I respectfully request that you reconsider.

blah blah blah

what you want means jack and shiat, respectively.


Cry moar.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The safety and education of children being necessary for a successful free state, the right of children to hold their dog named Bear in their arms shall not be infringed.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back when I was teaching, I took my stupid asshole cat to campus a few times to chill in my office. She got really good at turning off my computer while I was mid-email.

I had a student come in who was having a real shiat semester - I no longer remember if she had family stuff or health stuff or whatever going on, or if she was just overwhelmed. She sat down and burst into tears, and my stupid asshole cat crawled into her lap and snuggled her. It was the nicest I've ever seen that cat be to anyone. Student just held on to her and cried, and I got some Kleenex. I gave the student an extension or something and reminded her that college is temporary, but the degree to which having a warm, friendly animal express care for her changed her day really made me appreciate the comfort dog programs.
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xalres: Bruscar: Dogs are morally superior to American adult humans.

It makes the insides of my stomach twist to admit that truth, but it can no longer be denied.

We bred them that way. We're such a POS species that we created a custom companion that would put up with us no matter what we did or how much we mistreated it. Cats...cats know. That's why they're such assholes to us.


That's the single least charitable way to put it. Over millenia dogs and humans have coexisted and grown together, there was never a long term generational plan to breed companionship into them.

Also, they've changed us, too. In fact, it's been theorized that our partnership with dogs is a foundation for nearly all ranching.

Cats have always been more transactional, they started as mousers and we just kinda let them stick around for it.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: While his is cool and all, you really want to comfort those kids?  You want to protect those kids?  Pass real gun control legislation so this bullshiat doesn't happen again.


Considering that the cops held parents at gunpoint to stop them from going in and rescuing their kids, I'm all for gun control laws that take guns away from cops.

/No exception for SWAT. SWAT was there at Uvalde.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The dogs are a good idea since people seem to die horribly when the cops are around.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No wiener dogs ?

Then again, they probably wouldn't comfort them, just eat the kids lunch when they wasnt looking.
 
Huracan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Humanity owes a lot of its success to our canine friends. One could argue we owe our continued humanity to them. Go dogs!
 
mistahtom
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
CNN is supposedly going to lower their programming standards.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Remember, we need this cuz f*ckers have to be able to have their pew pews fire 40+ rounds a minute.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mistahtom: CNN is supposedly going to lower their programming standards.


CNN sees the writing on the wall regarding that Dominion lawsuit FOX is neckdeep in & they're hoping to pick up that audience.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I vote we send the poor traumatized Uvalde cops a bunch of comfort alligators.
 
lennavan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This was a single shooter with a gun.  The cops just stood there.  Amongst many other problems - Why are we paying giant sums of money to outfit the police with riot gear and military vehicles if they aren't going to use them?

This would have had a better outcome if the cops just let the parents deal with it.  At least they were willing to risk their lives.
 
SupplySideJesus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Actually subs, they were there:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/And dollars to donuts they won't be tomorrow once the cameras are gone.
 
Brat E. Pants [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wademh: This still makes me cry.
[Fark user image image 223x226]


Goddamn it.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Cops love shooting dogs...so, they might be happy to show up...as long as the dog is only waving a tail around
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SupplySideJesus: Actually subs, they were there:

[Fark user image 525x349]

/And dollars to donuts they won't be tomorrow once the cameras are gone.


"Did you say donuts??"
 
