(Slate)   Most people think the internet got its start in the 1990s, when Al Gore invented it. But its true history goes back much further than that, as was well-documented in documentaries such as "Wargames" and "D.A.R.Y.L"   (slate.com) divider line
39
•       •       •

39 Comments
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, I was " online " in the 70s
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dustman81
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nobody will touch my gritty DARYL II spec script due to all the sex scenes with Vicki from Small Wonder.

ROBOTS AREN'T KIDS YOU PRUDES
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ambitwistor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Al Gore invented the Internet?  Nonsense.  He invented TradeWars.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image 850x1244]


Came here for this, leaving satisfied.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Years of running BBSes and slurping FidoNet content. Years. I spent the '80s watching online services prepare to ruin all of that, and the Eternal September all but extinguished it.

Fun fact: BBSes still exist.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The greatest cinematic feat of the internet was creating Kelly LeBrock.

Then she married Steven Seagal.  Eww.  Clearly, the internet has failed.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Al Gore invented the Internet?  Nonsense.  He invented TradeWars.


I thought Shatner wrote that.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dick pics, porn, and cat videos predate the 1990s?!  I don't believe it!
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mr. Potatohead has fallen:

i.makeagif.comView Full Size


https://kfiam640.iheart.com/content/2022-08-08-grease-actor-eddie-deezen-not-competent-to-stand-trial/

/Jim should have told Melvin when he was acting rudely and insensitively
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mista pataytah head!

Back door war games
Youtube ahcVp8vIicI
 
macadamnut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
invictus2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Nobody will touch my gritty DARYL II spec script due to all the sex scenes with Vicki from Small Wonder.

ROBOTS AREN'T KIDS YOU PRUDES



Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

macadamnut: [cdn.arstechnica.net image 760x722]


Herbie was never heard from again....although some people say his soul now possesses a VW Bug.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The people who built the modem world in the 1980s laid the groundwork for millions of others who would bring their lives online in the 1990s and beyond.

Fark user imageView Full Size



That's right, baby.

Ah yes...being able to read the text *as* it came in.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was doing national tech support for Computerland when the only thing available were dial up BBS's. Oddly, the thing I remember most were the huge cabinets I had to maintain at my desk, that had all the product spec sheets, manuals, and such. Everyone's cubicle had to be huge, just so we could maintain all the docs (each tech guy specialized in different products). Now most people in an office have a small drawer, and most of that is crap like pens, tea bags and crackers.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Keep in mind compuserve, aol, prodigy, were at first not real internet, they were private walled gardens , almost just giant BBS's. (compuserve got into the internet game much earlier than the later two with some features)

by the late 90s all had true ip stacks, as well as a lot of local bbs's in the waning days of them.

Eternal September was a real thing when they all got on board. It was sort of like when Fark said Parody threads were cool.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have Minitel, Lana!

-Sterling Archer
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

UberDave: The people who built the modem world in the 1980s laid the groundwork for millions of others who would bring their lives online in the 1990s and beyond.

[Fark user image 393x273]


That's right, baby.

Ah yes...being able to read the text *as* it came in.


I made my kid suffer during virtual learning.

/yes, it still works.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bro
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Years of running BBSes and slurping FidoNet content. Years. I spent the '80s watching online services prepare to ruin all of that, and the Eternal September all but extinguished it.


Yep.

I remember my first jaunt into FidoNet - I jumped into a some thread and a person from South Africa responded to me.  I went and told my parents and friends that I was talking with someone from South Africa and they thought I was nuts or mistaken.  It was amazing what people didn't know about technology back then.

I co-oped several back then (too po' to run my own from my house).  A friend and I ran a "pirate" board for a while - we had something like 3 - 1541s, 2 - 1571s, 1 or 2 Enhancer 2000s (POS but cheap), and eventually, a huge 5mb HD that was used and cost a fortune.

There was a Version of the "Ivory Joe" 6485 or "Ivory" BBS (Houston area - based on RBBS) that we used - by "version", I mean, it was RBBS that had been modded to 6485/Ivory when we got the code.  Having the code allowed us to "expand" the damn thing (which wasn't that hard - lots of copying and pasting code to add message bases/forums for instance).

/...those were the days.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Doing "Al Gore invented the Internet" jokes in 2022 is big Jay Leno energy.
 
dustman81
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LineNoise: UberDave: The people who built the modem world in the 1980s laid the groundwork for millions of others who would bring their lives online in the 1990s and beyond.

[Fark user image 393x273]


That's right, baby.

Ah yes...being able to read the text *as* it came in.

[Fark user image 850x637]
I made my kid suffer during virtual learning.

/yes, it still works.


I had the v.90 version of that USR modem back in 1999. 56k goodness.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Dick pics, porn, and cat videos predate the 1990s?!  I don't believe it!
[Fark user image image 425x223]
[Fark user image image 425x377]
[Fark user image image 425x273]
[Fark user image image 425x213]
[Fark user image image 400x285]
[Fark user image image 425x425]


dictionary.comView Full Size


There is nothing new in this world. Nothing.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

UberDave: I remember my first jaunt into FidoNet


Fidonet was the shiat. Same with well moderated usenet groups on curated servers.

Eternal september ruined usenet, well that and the child porn.

Fidonet was still around in a form but mostly dead last time i looked a few years ago.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I feel like I've seen this thread nine times.

Nine times.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I can't remember when I first heard of tcp/ip but since the early 80s, I'd been having online conversations with people around the world via some IBM program I can't remember the name of. Then in our shop we implemented gopher and veronica  and something else. When table top fusion hit the news I started reading the USENET physics group. Was that 1989? Then the Web was invented in 93. I first learned of the 9/11 attacks on the Web and that was that.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dustman81: I had the v.90 version of that USR modem back in 1999. 56k goodness.


Yup, i lived in the 201 area code at the time, if you wanted any hope of getting on a good board, you needed that, some connections in a group, and be willing to tie up your phone line for hours of a day couriering.

I always thought it was funny the wink and the nod they gave to the name of that modem.

CSB: Just before the pandemic i was at a trade show and USR had a table set up. They were still selling the exact same modem. Literally the exact same modem. I think they were still burning through stock. Their other product was flash card readers.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pshhhkkkkkkrrrrkakingkakingkakingtshchchchchchchchcch*ding*ding*ding*

Good times.
 
Fissile
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
First desktop computer I ever set eyes on was a TRS-80 which belonged to my high school physics teacher.  I immediately hopped on my bicycle and made a bee-line to Radio Shack like the sick, twisted, solitary misfit I was, and obtained one of their catalogs.   I took the catalog to my father and the conversation went something like this:  Me: Dad I need a computer. {handing father RS catalog} Father: What's a computer.  Me: It's a machine that processes data.  Father: What?  How does it do that?  Me: You program it.  Father: What do you need this for.  Me: For homework.  Father: How much does this cost?  Me: Only $600 {like $3K in today's money).   Father:  {hands back catalog while looking at me like I was dropped on my head one too many times}

Fast forward to 1982, I'm in college, where I signed up for a an intro CS course.   I was given an account on a Digital PDP-11.  That PDP-11 was hooked up to the ARPANET.   I had an email account from '82 until I graduated in '86.   Today when I tell people I had an email account in 1982 the usual response is, 'There was no email in 1982."  I assure them that there was, it was invented by that guy who married the nanny.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Circa 1969  the BBN Engineers in front of their packet switched node. This was the begging. Vint Cert is in the back with the dark tie. I believe the fellow who put the @ sign for e-mail is in here somewhere too.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LineNoise: UberDave: The people who built the modem world in the 1980s laid the groundwork for millions of others who would bring their lives online in the 1990s and beyond.

[Fark user image 393x273]


That's right, baby.

Ah yes...being able to read the text *as* it came in.

[Fark user image 850x637]
I made my kid suffer during virtual learning.

/yes, it still works.


Holy crap, that's nice.  I think I had a couple of USR externals from like 2400bps on - I'm going to have to dig through the old parts.  The thing about those is that they could be dropped off a building in the rain and still work....unlike internal modems.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UberDave: The people who built the modem world in the 1980s laid the groundwork for millions of others who would bring their lives online in the 1990s and beyond.

[Fark user image image 393x273]


That's right, baby.

Ah yes...being able to read the text *as* it came in.


Yup. No screen or video...it was a dot matrix printer. Maybe 1975 or so. I think some military mainframes in Virginia.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Keep in mind compuserve, aol, prodigy, were at first not real internet, they were private walled gardens , almost just giant BBS's. (compuserve got into the internet game much earlier than the later two with some features)

by the late 90s all had true ip stacks, as well as a lot of local bbs's in the waning days of them.

Eternal September was a real thing when they all got on board. It was sort of like when Fark said Parody threads were cool.



% sepdate
Wed Sep 10599 10:33:14 EDT 1993

That's right. I use tcsh. Fight me.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fissile: First desktop computer I ever set eyes on was a TRS-80 which belonged to my high school physics teacher.  I immediately hopped on my bicycle and made a bee-line to Radio Shack like the sick, twisted, solitary misfit I was, and obtained one of their catalogs.   I took the catalog to my father and the conversation went something like this:  Me: Dad I need a computer. {handing father RS catalog} Father: What's a computer.  Me: It's a machine that processes data.  Father: What?  How does it do that?  Me: You program it.  Father: What do you need this for.  Me: For homework.  Father: How much does this cost?  Me: Only $600 {like $3K in today's money).   Father:  {hands back catalog while looking at me like I was dropped on my head one too many times}

Fast forward to 1982, I'm in college, where I signed up for a an intro CS course.   I was given an account on a Digital PDP-11.  That PDP-11 was hooked up to the ARPANET.   I had an email account from '82 until I graduated in '86.   Today when I tell people I had an email account in 1982 the usual response is, 'There was no email in 1982."  I assure them that there was, it was invented by that guy who married the nanny.


Mr Sheffield? I thought he was a broadway producer.
 
