(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Officials warn "extremely toxic" juvenile orange-tinged creature with a bad combover is wreaking havoc in Florida   (wfla.com) divider line
12
    More: Florida, Lepidoptera, interesting insects, Caterpillar, Insect, Megalopygidae, Larva, Megalopyge opercularis, Hair  
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pus caterpillar for President!!

Couldn't be worse than Trump.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wfla.comView Full Size
Let me straighten up the old comb over before I head down to the omelet bar, Melania.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"asp caterpillar"?

Very dangerous, you go first!
 
MBooda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah but they turn into the Southern Flannel Moth though. And those are pretty cool. So stop touching things that look poisonous.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sid244
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: "asp caterpillar"?

Very dangerous, you go first!


i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You guys are really comparing that orange venomous insect that causes lots of pain and should be squashed on sight, to the little puss caterpillar?
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Florida:Our own private Australia.
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm going to call Trump "pus caterpillar" from now on.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Would it be possible to raise a few ten thousand and drop them on Mar A Lago?
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wasn't this caterpillar the subject of a Photoshop contest a few years ago?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MBooda: [Fark user image image 400x167]


Glad to see this was covered, someone get the lights.
 
