(WTSP)   Man survives three days in woods after having arm bitten off by alligator. "I said a gator got my arm, he said, 'holy smokes man.'"   (wtsp.com) divider line
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did he tear one of it's eyes out?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now that it has a taste for him it will be back. He needs to get it to swallow an alarm clock so he can hear the ticking when it is coming.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Before clicking the link, picture a guy who got his arm bitten off by a gator whilst swimming in the swamp.  Then click the link.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not available for comment

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wet pop sound that has to have happened when the gator rolled and got the arm off, would be burned into my psyche.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was like, "Lemme jus put on my good white shirt."
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Now that it has a taste for him it will be back. He needs to get it to swallow an alarm clock so he can hear the ticking when it is coming will see him later.


FTFY
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gator trifecta in play?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AppleWatch + Find My iPhone
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jerry Reed - Amos Moses (Live 1982)
Youtube iQ-sWEl_ZJY
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched the video of him explaining how he spent three days trying to find his way out

"You can't see anything, everything is this tall (raises hand above his head), you know what I mean?  Sometimes I felt like I was walking in circles, I didn't know.  So I started following the sun and power lines, things that I could see"
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


we sure it wasn't some meth-fueled hallucination and he just chewed his own arm off while wandering around the woods for days without sleep?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Not the smartest decision a Florida boy could make," Merda said

that list includes everything a 'florida boy' has ever done in his life
 
pueblonative
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Let's give the boy a hand.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not a gator, but my great-grandfather had his arm torn off in a threshing machine out in the fields and had to walk about a mile to get help. Fortunately, the threshing machine pulled the arm off instead of cutting it, which had the effect of pinching off some of the blood vessels so he didn't bleed to death immediately.

I can't imagine losing a limb and continuing to function rationally, but I guess you do what you need to do.
 
Calamity Gin [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

UberDave: Before clicking the link, picture a guy who got his arm bitten off by a gator whilst swimming in the swamp.  Then click the link.


That's amazing! Now tell me which card I'm holding.
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Calamity Gin: UberDave: Before clicking the link, picture a guy who got his arm bitten off by a gator whilst swimming in the swamp.  Then click the link.

That's amazing! Now tell me which card I'm holding.


6 of hearts
 
Fano
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

UberDave: Before clicking the link, picture a guy who got his arm bitten off by a gator whilst swimming in the swamp.  Then click the link.


Named him after a man of the cloth. Named him AMOS MOSES!
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"hold my beer"
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

151: Calamity Gin: UberDave: Before clicking the link, picture a guy who got his arm bitten off by a gator whilst swimming in the swamp.  Then click the link.

That's amazing! Now tell me which card I'm holding.

6 of hearts


Fark user imageView Full Size


queen of diamonds, sorry
 
cowgirl toffee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
...and he was never allowed to shop at the second hand store ever again.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When he finally found the lake, he decided to swim across rather than walk around. "I look over and there's a gator on my right-hand side so I went to swim and she got my forearm..."

I believe I have located the error that led to this outcome.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Alligators can live up to 50 years, that is why there is a high chance that they will see you later.
 
