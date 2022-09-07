 Skip to content
(Metro)   Lesbian couple discover effective way to get rid of kooked-up religious knockers - a gay doormat   (metro.co.uk) divider line
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There is a house in the city I work in that has, among several flags, a bedsheet hanging from the 2nd floor with a artistically accurate depiction of a woman's reproductive organs that says 'Hands off my vagina' or close to it.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is there one that works on window sales people?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way back when I was in undergrad, during what was essentially the last 3/4 or so of my senior year, I lived in an off-campus house with a small group of people. It wasn't a very clean house, mainly because it was the site of regular weekend gatherings that could be as unruly as they were loud. After one of those, the few of us who lived there would generally look forward to sleeping in very, very late the next day before even thinking about starting to clean up all the empty cans, bottles, and other detritus from the night before. This, though, was problematic because our particular neighborhood was haunted by a pair of exceptionally, perhaps pathologically, persistent Mormons who would show up on bicycles early on a Saturday morning, knock on our door, and try to save us. And no matter how rude or perfunctory our response to them, they always came back. They might have seen us as a challenge.

Anyway, one day, while mowing the front lawn, one of the housemates almost ran over a small, round piece of plywood, about 2 feet in diameter. He picked it up without turning it over and carried it to the house, leaning it against the wall so he could finish mowing. While he was finishing, I and another person came outside and saw it leaning there. We picked it up and turned it over, and discovered that the entire side was painted jet black except for a blood-red pentagram that stretched from edge to edge.

I have no idea how that got in our yard, or why. We debated throwing it away, or perhaps hanging it in the living room so people could remark on it during our next party. But what we did instead was hang it in the front window, right beside the porch. The next weekend, we woke up early to await the Mormons. They were right on time, and we watched, peering out a side window, as they rode up the street and paused at our house, ready to dismount their bikes. Then they saw the pentagram. They stopped in mid-dismount, looked at each, exchanged some words, and rode away. They never came back.

I don't remember what happened to that pentagram, in the end. But it gave us back our late mornings, and for that I am thankful.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But some viewers defended the missionaries.
'Missionaries are such nice people,' a user wrote. 'It's heartbreaking to see people mistreat them. They're not pushy, at all!'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I thought lesbians would be in favor of knockers.
 
aoktrouble
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is it wrong, is it 'appropriation' that I want one of these even though I am a hetero female?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Install a crucifix door-knocker.  To operate it, you grab Christ and repeatedly slam him against the cross.

That should discourage them.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

aoktrouble: Is it wrong, is it 'appropriation' that I want one of these even though I am a hetero female?


What?  There's something amiss with implying that your home is a happy place?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
One of them came back alone a few hours later asking for sanctuary.
 
DigitalSorceress
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh my - I had no idea it was THAT easy...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
metro.co.ukView Full Size


No, the Mormons misunderstood.  The occupants are just saying that his is a very happy household.


Regardless, I have gotten the impression that Mormon missionaries aren't exactly allowed to think for themselves.  I assume there's a protocol they are taught whereby a place like this is either considered wasted effort from a practical point of view (i.e. you're not going to convert them on the spot nor get them to seek further Mormonasity) or a wasted effort from a theological point of view (e.g. they're already 'lost to sin' or some nonsense and cannot be saved).  Whatever it is, I'm guessing their standing guidance is to not sink time into someone with no value when they could use that time to move on to a target that they have more of a chance with.
 
wage0048
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

UberDave: Is there one that works on window sales people?


I've heard that answering the door wearing nothing but a banana hammock and carrying a 40-inch double-ender is the most effective way to deter any sales pitch.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Show up to the door completely nude.  Ask them if they want to really see god as you slowly grow erect.
 
devine
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Grab a bottle of beer, open the door and shake it with your thumb over the mouth to spray them down. After that call the cops and report some drunks going door to door hassling people.

/Don't do this.
//Calling the cops is almost never a good idea.
///Unless you need a report for an insurance claim.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Install a crucifix door-knocker.  To operate it, you grab Christ and repeatedly slam him against the cross.

That should discourage them.


They'd just figure you were either Catholic or one of the leaning in that direction fundie sects.  Might keep them off, some have enough sense to realize that somebody is already obviously lost to the competition

As far as doormats, you might try one of these:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's okay until they burn down your house.
I personally have a policy of never announcing who or what I am on my residence or vehicle.
It's almost as dumb as the idiots who advertise that they have guns in their house.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Creepy Lurker Guy: Install a crucifix door-knocker.  To operate it, you grab Christ and repeatedly slam him against the cross.

That should discourage them.

They'd just figure you were either Catholic or one of the leaning in that direction fundie sects.  Might keep them off, some have enough sense to realize that somebody is already obviously lost to the competition

As far as doormats, you might try one of these:

[Fark user image 252x200]


Or answer the door dressed and made-up as Jesus.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So I had some Jehovah Witness knock on my door the other day. I invited them in, offered them a seat and asked them what they had to say....They replied,.."I don't know, we never got this far."
 
jso2897
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Show up to the door completely nude.  Ask them if they want to really see god as you slowly grow erect.


That might prove to be a difficult strategy for this lesbian couple to attempt.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

UberDave: Is there one that works on window sales people?


No soliciting
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wage0048: UberDave: Is there one that works on window sales people?

I've heard that answering the door wearing nothing but a banana hammock and carrying a 40-inch double-ender is the most effective way to deter any sales pitch.


sup
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I find that living in a semi-rural neighborhood with "No Soliciting" signs at the roads leading in has worked so far. The only people who have bugged me in the last decade have been young local guys asking to shovel my (very small) driveway for $30 (no way!) and some guy offering to clean air ducts (also declined).

Religious types don't come in, but if they did they'd probably find my pagan-influenced yard décor a bit off-putting.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Show up to the door completely nude.  Ask them if they want to really see god as you slowly grow erect.


sup
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

aoktrouble: Is it wrong, is it 'appropriation' that I want one of these even though I am a hetero female?


You can have one, but for it to be ok, you have to have 1 minute of hot lesbian sex to make it not appropriation.
And you have to film it....for...uh...proof. Yeah, that's it. I'm sure you're pretty busy, so if you send it to me, I'll take it to the regional Federal Appropriation Pass Service for you, I will.
Then you can legally have your gay doormat.

/it has to be at *least* 1 minute, you can go longer if you decide you want to.
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I say "you pull weeds while you're talking and I'll listen".
 
maxheck
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm lucky.... I'm well off the paved road, and the only missionaries I got are these two little old JW ladies who've known for years I'm not in converting, but I make lemonade and we sit around chatting for a half hour or so while they get to be off their feet for a bit. It's always been pleasant, and they don't overstay their welcome.

They leave me a copy of The Watchtower and other literature and go on their way, I've been kinda disappointed since they stopped coming.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Spraying with a hose works pretty well and it's free.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fastest way to get black listed by Mormon salesmen is to tell them you're an exmormon, and ask to talk to them about why you left.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My friend has a sign on his door that says 'Missionaries will be killed and eaten'.  He doesn't get many people coming to his door.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And they can't steal it, lest they be called a mat muncher.
 
aoktrouble
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: aoktrouble: Is it wrong, is it 'appropriation' that I want one of these even though I am a hetero female?

What?  There's something amiss with implying that your home is a happy place?


I am married for 34 years.  Pity me
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Show up to the door completely nude.  Ask them if they want to really see god as you slowly grow erect.


CSB: I had just moved out to Iowa City with my brother for... well, the reasons are a total tangent.

Anyways, we were setting up in the apartment when we get a knock at the door.  It's a hugely grinning Mormon couple with a young boy. "Hello! We'd like to get to know you better, neighbors! Would you like to talk about our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ?"

My brother had the excellent timing to step out of the shower wearing nothing but a towel at that exact moment. 

"Sure, just let my boyfriend get dressed first," I said.

Jaws dropped, the mother covered her son's eyes, and they beat a hasty retreat. It was like something out of a cartoon.

Felt good.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

xanadian: But some viewers defended the missionaries.
'Missionaries are such nice people,' a user wrote. 'It's heartbreaking to see people mistreat them. They're not pushy, at all!'

[Fark user image image 608x250]


That's exactly what missionaries are doing.

Here's one I never understood. Jevohas witnesses. They believe that there are a finite number of spots in heaven. Why are they recruiting?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

aoktrouble: Is it wrong, is it 'appropriation' that I want one of these even though I am a hetero female?


Not at all. I'm a heterosexual male and I'd love to have a lesbian couple
 
cowgirl toffee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MythDragon: aoktrouble: Is it wrong, is it 'appropriation' that I want one of these even though I am a hetero female?

You can have one, but for it to be ok, you have to have 1 minute of hot lesbian sex to make it not appropriation.
And you have to film it....for...uh...proof. Yeah, that's it. I'm sure you're pretty busy, so if you send it to me, I'll take it to the regional Federal Appropriation Pass Service for you, I will.
Then you can legally have your gay doormat.

/it has to be at *least* 1 minute, you can go longer if you decide you want to.


Just 1 minute??   At least you are honest.   :)
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Here's one I never understood. Jevohas witnesses. They believe that there are a finite number of spots in heaven. Why are they recruiting?


As I understand it, it's a celestial pyramid scheme. The latest recruits are the most likely to be bumped out of heaven. So by recruiting newbies your spot is more secure and they're the ones with the risk.

The people showing up at your door aren't there to save YOUR soul.
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I had to door knock to get signatures for a local political thing. Some dude (65yo and dumpy) answered the door buck naked, but only to where the door still covered him half way. I gave that "OK, whatever" expression with a shoulder shrug and went into my pitch. He agreed and called his wife over - also buck naked. She was also older and not in prime condition. They didn't care, and neither did I. I got my signatures and went on my way.
 
aoktrouble
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
On one of the poshest streets in Boston MA, Chestnut Street, there was this old woman, Coocoo Wrathman, who was famous for answering her door always completely starkers.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I talked to some Witness for a solid hour. They were so happy. At first. I questioned them on everything.

"We know Jesus will be back soon because he is supposed to come back 100 years after Satan was cast to Earth (this was like 2004?) And Satan was cast down in 1908!"
"How do you figure it was 1908?"
"Because we've had wars since then!"
"I'm not sure how much history you've read, but there have been quite a few wars before 1908."
"But not on a global scale!"
"Well we really didn't have the technology to have global wars before. You think a bunch of Mongolians are gonna canoe 5000 miles across the ocean to go fight a bunch of people they don't know about, when there is plenty to kill right there in China? We had to develop massive boats with engines and transports and the logistics to carry food, supplies, and people to other continents to be able to have global wars. I don't see what Satan had to do with it, unless he owns a bunch of ship yards."
"....well in (some verse) it says (some shiat that had nothing to do with what we just talked about) so that should clear it up."

Everything they said, I asked them to explain how it made sense, and they really couldn't.  Sure it cost me an hour of time, but I learned a lot about their religion (I like learning about religions, since I enjoy a good story) and they never came back, so I think it was worth it.
 
