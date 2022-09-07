 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   New York's orgy scene has gone limp thanks to monkeypox   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
13
    More: Followup, Human sexuality, Sexual intercourse, Human sexual behavior, Homosexuality, monkeypox guidelines, gay men, Oral sex, gay sex party  
•       •       •

303 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Sep 2022 at 11:50 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's a shame.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Monkeypox is probably the least dangerous thing you pick up at these parties
 
aremmes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



WHAT WHAT -- IN THE POX
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
thewrap.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: Monkeypox is probably the least dangerous thing you pick up at these parties


I see you met Chad.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I guess everyone already has herpes and AIDS
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well Duh. All the monkey pox outbreaks occurred after Pride Month. Coincidence? Perhaps.

/but when I said something about it at the time, that post was deleted.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: FarkMeThatsGood: Monkeypox is probably the least dangerous thing you pick up at these parties

I see you met Chad.


I see you had Chad.
Ftfy
/
//
///
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Well Duh. All the monkey pox outbreaks occurred after Pride Month. Coincidence? Perhaps.

/but when I said something about it at the time, that post was deleted.


Reported
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's God's punishment for all those people being gay. Sure there are some good wholesome straight Christian people who catch monkypox, but unlike the gay people who get it as punishment for being gay, the good Christians get it as a test and a chance to show their devotion in the face of adversity because that's how much God loves them.  Unlike teh dirty gahys.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
:(
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.