(Guardian) Having kids - the cause of... and solution to... all of life's problems
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nope, it made me more liberal.

I want a decent environment, schools, and government for my kids.  I don't want them to be giant douches when they grow up.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess to some small degree I can see it. Having kids introduces vulnerabilities to your life and if you define conservatism as a reactionary response to vulnerability then it follows there'll be some takers.

For example, since having kids I noticed I suddenly have much stronger opinions about illegal fireworks, gun possession (I really don't want them around, "responsible gun owner" or not) and people speeding through my (or any) neighborhood.

But like EvilEgg, I have absolutely no urge whatsoever to vote Republican. That would be highly counterproductive
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicken/Egg - perhaps conservatives are more likely to have kids than liberals.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or is it the liberal types don't have kids and conservative fundies have lots of kids? Ms. Hippopotamus and I are godless socialists who never want kids.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Researchers have found that people who do not have children tend to be more socially liberal than parents, and that having children helps explain why people tend to become more rightwing with age.

That doesn't sound logical to me considering that parents need to worry about maternity/paternity leave, medical coverage for both birth and children, and saving for college - all things that are harder in a more "conservative" society.

I would think it would be more likely to not have kids and be conservative.  The childless have to pay property taxes for schools their kids don't attend and they don't get any child tax credits or deductions.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having wealth makes you conservative.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless you have empathy. In which case you don't want to set the world on fire just so you can squeeze a few more dimes out of someone.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Selfish a-holes that demand someone be subservient to them become more conservative.
Loving parents that want a better life for their children become more progressive.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Nope, it made me more liberal.

I want a decent environment, schools, and government for my kids.  I don't want them to be giant douches when they grow up.


Depends on how you define "conservative"...maybe not in the political sense.


MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I guess to some small degree I can see it. Having kids introduces vulnerabilities to your life and if you define conservatism as a reactionary response to vulnerability then it follows there'll be some takers.

For example, since having kids I noticed I suddenly have much stronger opinions about illegal fireworks, gun possession (I really don't want them around, "responsible gun owner" or not) and people speeding through my (or any) neighborhood.

But like EvilEgg, I have absolutely no urge whatsoever to vote Republican. That would be highly counterproductive


I'd say it makes people more interested in improving society somewhat, becoming part of the establishment or otherwise trying to find ways to make sure their kids are set up with a good or better life.

This as an alternative to, for example, going out and partying or passing out drunk and bottom half-naked outside the Circle K at 3 AM while waiting on a ride that never shows up, unless you count the cops.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In case anyone asks, I have no children.

/that I know of
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What shiat study group made that crap up.

EVERYONE i know (and barely know) became more liberal after kids.

Everyone i know (and barely know) that don't have kids became more conservative. Farking maga howler monkeys, the lot of 'em.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that headline in Shatner's voice.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It might not make you more conservative, but if definitely makes you more annoying
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids are an STD that develops into a walking petri dish.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just going to go out on a limb and say that adhering to ANY tradition is a conservative "value."

The planet needs fewer people, not more.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids? Solution?  No.  They don't dissolve in water no matter how long they stay under.

// baptism accident, officer, really!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: Having wealth makes you conservative.


Fear, selfishness, and lack of empathy make you a conservative.  They all want to restore an imaginary past that would result in them having a significantly higher rank in society.  They want power over everyone else because they're afraid everyone else is like them and looking for the same thing.  They don't care about hurting others because others aren't them and... they believe everyone else is thinking the same way.

That's what it's all about.  "Fark you, got mine.  Fark you, I'm taking yours.  Fark you a third time to stop you from doing the same to me.  And obviously I deserve all this because I'm me and therefore better than you."
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe this explains Herschel Walker?
 
mjvvjm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
xkcd correlation causation.jpg
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: I'm just going to go out on a limb and say that adhering to ANY tradition is a conservative "value."

The planet needs fewer people, not more.


You first, Alphonse.
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No, being an asshole makes you more conservative.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Only if you're prone to believing all the fear mongering. So if you think someone will turn your kid gay or that rainbow parties are a thing or that any child left unattended will be instantly kidnapped, you can be panicked into becoming conservatives.
 
WeedBong420
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why are the only ones having kids either really ugly or really fat??
 
Where wolf
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Gonna jump in on the "disagree bigtime" train, here.

No kids in my first marriage, but now I have two step-daughters with my second (and very much an upgrade) wife. Wanting to see them happy, healthy, and not slaved to a grindstone has definitely altered my political leanings in certain areas. Kids deserve to be happy, and conservative brainwashing isn't the path for that to be a reality.
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: Chicken/Egg - perhaps conservatives are more likely to have kids than liberals.


There may be...other factors.

i.gr-assets.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Christ ... having kids makes some assholes give a shiat about someone other than themselves. Of course, too many others keep on being the same selfish assholes they've always been except now they get a new human to inflict it on.

Just for the record, I have no kids, but that doesn't mean I don't care what world other people's kids grow up in. I do care. A lot. And it's the world I still live in, so there's that, too.

Caring about what happens to other people isn't a conservative or liberal thing, though it does appear that way in the U.S. "Liberals" seem to care more about what happens to other people and the country in general than the party of assholes who wouldn't even wear a farking mask for the amount of time it took to shop for their giant bags of chicken nuggets and 48-count pack of soft drinks at the Walmarts. Or visiting their dying family members in a hospital.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Another overpopulation denialism article 🙄

"Declining birthrate."

After March 2023, all sorts of hell will start to break loose.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Another overpopulation denialism article 🙄

"Declining birthrate."

After March 2023, all sorts of hell will start to break loose.


What specifically will happen and how have you prepared?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
your mom had kids
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Or, and hear me out on this one, maybe, having children is more commonly linked to being religious and the more "religious" you are the more conservative you are because people who believe fairy tales about magically sky wizards telling them to "Go forth, be fruitful and multiply" may also believe a host of other bullshiat.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Now ask about us white people who adopt multiracial kids.

Things you see in the news everyday go from academic to disturbingly real very quickly- it changes your outlook more than a little.
 
MBooda
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Another overpopulation denialism article 🙄

"Declining birthrate."

After March 2023, all sorts of hell will start to break loose.


The rise of Moomers?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Really wanted to post the_circle_of_life.jpg, but then I realized it's too fitting I'm lazy
 
MBooda
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: your mom had kids


Did Your Parents Have Any Children That Lived - Full Metal Jacket
Youtube jNUVbZV5aig
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Another overpopulation denialism article 🙄

"Declining birthrate."

After March 2023, all sorts of hell will start to break loose.


Gonzaga takes the NCAA Championship?
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MBooda: [Fark user image 850x400]


Yes, I'm going to hell.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Not again 5
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There is a correlation between level of education and number of children and age at conception.  I think that's a bigger deal than "kids make you a RWNJ".  RWNJs make more kids, and earlier.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

edmo: Only if you're prone to believing all the fear mongering. So if you think someone will turn your kid gay or that rainbow parties are a thing or that any child left unattended will be instantly kidnapped, you can be panicked into becoming conservatives.


If you think white people with guns decreases crime while black people with guns increases crime, you've already been panicked into becoming a conservative.  Cut it out!
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't know, I like to consider myself a forward thinking guy and ask what would be good for my grandchildren.
But then my kids told me they didn't plan to have kids, so now I'm just going to watch the world burn.
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: your mom had kids


My mom had kids and damn well should not have.
 
Skarekrough
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Now ask about us white people who adopt multiracial kids.

Things you see in the news everyday go from academic to disturbingly real very quickly- it changes your outlook more than a little.


Perhaps the most pro-gun right-wing anti-abortion Qultist I know is a woman living in Georgia who adopted two kids from South America.

Both kids are just about to hit their teens and for years its been about her pride of being a multi-racial family and how there is no racism in America because her community "accepts" her children.

She's completely insufferable but the only reason I keep her on Facebook is to watch what happens when those kidshiat their teens and stop looking "ethnically cute" and start looking like a threat to the locals.  We've been speculating at parties how the next decade of her life is going to go once those kids change and the community starts to display their true racist colors.

Her husband is one of the nicest guys I know.  About once a year one of our friend group will reach out to see how he's doing and let him know that if he needs asylum from his batshiat crazy wife up North he as well as the kids have it.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm sorry we were looking for Alcohol. What is the cause of and solution to all of life's problems , answer is alcohol.
 
IAmRight
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Researchers have found that people who do not have children tend to be more socially liberal than parents, and that having children helps explain why people tend to become more rightwing with age.

That doesn't sound logical to me considering that parents need to worry about maternity/paternity leave, medical coverage for both birth and children, and saving for college - all things that are harder in a more "conservative" society.

I would think it would be more likely to not have kids and be conservative.  The childless have to pay property taxes for schools their kids don't attend and they don't get any child tax credits or deductions.


It's tough because "conservative" policy is not conservative at all; it's fascist, which requires the destruction of pretty much every American ideal.

I consider myself conservative (I'm not a huge fan of change and I get pretty anxious about it) by the actual definition of the word, which is why I would never vote for a conservative politician - like literally everything else they talk about (freedom, patriotism, truth, education, etc.) they are using the inverse of the definition to define it.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I considered myself a centrist Democrat most of my life including while my kid was growing up.  I would almost never voted Republican, but at least considered the possibility that there were "some good ones."

And then, my child came out as trans, and for better or worse, my WHOLE outlook changed. I became much more liberal and saw the GOP with opened eyes.  And what I saw was a political party, from top to bottom, wants my kid to have no rights, and would with zero remorse, imprison or kill her given the power and opportunity to do so.

I no longer hold the view that there are any good Republicans.  They are shiatty people through and through.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WeedBong420: Why are the only ones having kids either really ugly or really fat??


Because having kids makes you gain weight.

Also having kids makes healthy food less affordable.
 
drwiki [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Nope, it made me more liberal.

I want a decent environment, schools, and government for my kids.  I don't want them to be giant douches when they grow up.


This. I want them to have a decent life regardless of what they decide to (or are able to) do for a career, who they love, etc.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: Chicken/Egg - perhaps conservatives are more likely to have kids than liberals.


Yeah, they pop em out like there's no tomorrow for Jesus.

Every person I know of the left side of the spectrum who have had kids have moved further left.

Including me.

But as far as the ratio goes it's 2.08 per 1 republican household while dems are 1.47 kids.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I read a really interesting and impactful thread recently. It was all anonymous posts by parents about their relationships with their children.

The common theme to most of these posts was that these people didn't want a child, ended up having one anyway due to being guilt-tripped or strong-armed or "oops no condom / birth control, tee hee"-d by their partner, and ended up feeling no love or attachment for the being they created.

Similarly, many of my friends don't want kids and are pretty firm about not planning to have them, but whenever they are at other people's weddings, people keep asking them "so when are the babies coming?" with grossly gleeful smiles on their faces. And when they firmly tell them "we're not having any," those same people gleefully and smugly go "oh it'll happen, it'll definitely happen."

This overwhelming and toxic pressure to have children is not okay and is in fact obscene. A lot of people shouldn't have kids for any number of reasons.

Kids are expensive. The world is a mess. People have their own sh*t to deal with. People often have genetic diseases that would be irresponsible and selfish to pass on.

There are about to be 8 billion people on this resource-starved planet. We could stand a few hundred million people refusing to have kids.
 
