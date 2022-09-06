 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Most states have tailgaters. Florida has tail gators   (local10.com) divider line
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nimbull
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At least a car's length or else.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Meh, its a legally harvested gator taken during gator season. What's the big deal? Gators have gotten over populated in Florida since they were added to the endangered species list way back in the day. They are quite possibly one if not the most successful examples of the act. Since they are extremely hearty animals they bounced back with a vengeance and now are a nuisance since there are so many of them. Its good to thin the numbers and monitor the population which is why they are tagged when taken and registered when you take them to a processor. The data gathered by the processor allows the wildlife dept to track the size and location of the kill to shove overall health in the area of harvest. Its a good thing. 
All that and gator tail is amazingly good, when cooked correctly. For those worried i think the only place you can sell any alligator products is at a licensed buyer and you have to have a special permit to sell to them. Also wild gators have to be tagged before you can sell the byproducts. Any reputable processor will immediately call the DNR if you drop off an untagged gator and you will receive a rather unpleasant visit from them.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
About 10 years ago, I was on I70 (around this time of year) going through Eisenhower and some dude in a jeep wrangler had bagged an elk.  I knew this because the thing was puzzle-loaded with ice chests and right in the middle of the cargo area (the top was down), was this massive elk head sticking up and "staring" at every vehicle behind the jeep.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Woody Allen - The Moose
Youtube xmnLRVWgnXU
 
