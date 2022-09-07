 Skip to content
(The New Yorker)   Lionfish: Gotta whack them all   (newyorker.com) divider line
    Interesting, Coral reef, Lionfish, Fish, killing of lionfish, Rachel Bowman, dive bag, Alex Fogg, boat limits  
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Real men don't just dive, they die

18 farking dives in a day, their dives computers had to be going "fuk it, you're on your own dimbass"
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What you're hunting isn't prey-it's the enemy," she told me, adding, "Isn't it nice to be on the side of the good guys?"

"Mainly because they LOOK DIFFERENT THAN ME, SO ENEMY."

At least that's the creepy vibe I get from her weird choice of words.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I thought they were being hunted in Fla and served in restaurants.  Tastes like lobster. May be too expensive to wipe out the population.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In Asian waters, the lionfish's diet is limited to a narrow range of smaller reef fish, but in the Atlantic and the Gulf it will eat Nassau grouper, parrot fish, yellowtail snapper, banded coral shrimp, juvenile spiny lobster, octopus, slippery dick, and sandfish, among a hundred and seventy or so species


Hehehe
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Spotted lanternflies are all over the place around here. They need to be eradicated. There's an app called Squishr where people track how many of them they kill and win badges and stuff.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

baka-san: Real men don't just dive, they die

18 farking dives in a day, their dives computers had to be going "fuk it, you're on your own dimbass"


Since they are on reefs I assumed they were only a few meters below the surface no?

I'm not a diver so I have no idea when it gets dangerous, but does it get dangerous that shallow?
 
MIRV888
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sic the pythons on them.  Then in winter the pythons will all die.
 
Nullav
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

oldernell: I thought they were being hunted in Fla and served in restaurants.  Tastes like lobster. May be too expensive to wipe out the population.


I can't believe I didn't think of my usual "make them delicious" idea like that before. Whatever the invasive species, if we have a popular recipe for it, the best case outcome will be that we eliminate the wild population, and then somehow a farmed population breaks containment down the line.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nullav: oldernell: I thought they were being hunted in Fla and served in restaurants.  Tastes like lobster. May be too expensive to wipe out the population.

I can't believe I didn't think of my usual "make them delicious" idea like that before. Whatever the invasive species, if we have a popular recipe for it, the best case outcome will be that we eliminate the wild population, and then somehow a farmed population breaks containment down the line.


If we could manage to convince people in certain regions that ground up lion fish bones raised on Atlantic reefs, are good for male virility, a-la Rhino horn, they'll be wiped out within the year.

That or do a meth-for-fish program and have the local floridaman methheads out spearing these things 24/7 rather than sealing catalytic converters.
 
The Brains
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Spotted lanternflies are all over the place around here. They need to be eradicated. There's an app called Squishr where people track how many of them they kill and win badges and stuff.


Globalism... the gift that keeps on giving

Crushing the new Chinese stinkbugs has ruined my ability to enjoy cilantro
 
